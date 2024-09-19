Scarlett Johansson on bringing Avengers-style physicality to voicing Elita-1 in "Transformers One"

Scarlett Johansson on what drew her to the role of Elita-1 in "Transformers One"

Scarlett Johansson says she's embracing the similarities between herself and the character of Elita-1 in her latest role in Transformers One. The Oscar-nominated actress voices a fierce leader of the Autobots in her role.

The role was tailor-made for Johansson after director Josh Cooley reached out to her personally and he said he could hear her voice in the role.

"It was a surprise to me," she said. "It was such a great script. It had such cinematic qualities. It has so much heart. This film has so much heart. It really has amazing messaging in there, and it's really funny, too."

Johansson said physical demands of voice acting, particularly for action-packed scenes, are just as intense to some of her other action film roles. Johansson compared the experience to her decade-long work as Black Widow in "The Avengers" films, where intense physicality was essential.

"You're squatting and punching and running in place ... it's just really very physical, but it brings the action to life," she said.

When asked if she sees any similarities between herself and Elita-1, Johansson smiled.

"She's very driven, she has a healthy ambition. She believes in her ability. She has all of these qualities that make a leader," she said. "She's a little bit of a control freak, which I may or may not know something about."

"Transformers One," distributed by Paramount Pictures, which is part of CBS' parent company, Paramount Global, will be in theaters on Friday.