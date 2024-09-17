Two new Barbie x Stanley cups come out today. Here's where to get them before they sells out

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Two modern-day icons have teamed up for the drinkware collab of back-to-school season: Barbie and Stanley. Stanley is dropping new limited edition Barbie Quenchers in 40-ounce sizes every day this week. Barbie's most iconic looks inspire these designs, which celebrate the brand's 65th anniversary. There's even a nod to Ken on the last day of the launch.

There are two drops scheduled for today: the 1959 Original Quencher and the '60s Twist 'N Turn Quencher (seen above). Each Stanley drop happens at noon ET (9 a.m. PT). Snag one before it sells out. (They make great Christmas gifts!)

Tap the button below to see all the Barbie x Stanley drops still to come this week, or read on to learn more about today's Barbie Quencher drop. And be sure to check back here every day for info on the latest Barbie x Stanley drop, so you can collect them all.

Tuesday: 1959 Original and '60s Twist 'N Turn Quenchers (40 ounce)

There are two big Barbie x Stanley cup drops happening on Tuesday, both at noon ET. The 1959 Original Quencher (seen here) is inspired by the first Barbie doll, released that year. The cup features the iconic black and white stripe from the first-edition Barbie's swimsuit and a graphic of cat-eye sunglasses, with pool blue and hot pink accents. The limited-edition, 40-ounce recycled stainless steel Quencher retails for $60.

The second Tuesday drop, the '60s Twist 'N Turn Quencher, honors the poseable Barbies of the decade with silhouettes of the dolls right on the mug. It features a sorbet gradient with a tangerine lid and straw combo. This 40-ounce Stanley tumbler also retails for $60.

There's no telling how long these new Barbie Stanley Quenchers will stay in stock, so grab yours while you can by tapping the buttons below.

Monday: Barbie Icon Quencher (30- and 40-ounce)

Monday's Barbie Stanley cup drop celebrates Barbie holding more than 250 careers and inspiring generations as a result.

The 40-ounce Stanley cup retails for $60, while the the 30-ounce retails for $50.

We love Stanley cups because these double-wall insulated stainless steel mugs keep drinks iced for 2 days and cold for 11 hours. Iced drinks stay cold for two days. They're pretty stylish and collectible too, especially in the new Barbie designs.

Stanley cups fit in car cup holders despite their large size and have a straw that makes staying hydrated just a little more fun. The viral version of the Stanley cup is the 40-ounce model, likely because drinking two of them almost equals the suggested daily water intake for women, taking the guesswork out of drinking enough water each day.