"Mini-moon" to temporarily orbit Earth for 2 months For the next two months, Earth will have a "mini-moon" when a small asteroid temporarily orbits the planet. Scientists say the asteroid, which is only 33 feet long, will enter Earth's gravity in a horseshoe orbit September 29 before leaving on November 25. Most people won't get a glimpse of this mini-moon though, it's too small to see without professional equipment.