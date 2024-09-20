Johnson says Trump "understands the situation" as House weighs next steps on funding bill

Washington — House Speaker Mike Johnson signaled that former President Donald Trump could soften on his calls to shut down the federal government if a measure requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote is not attached to a short-term spending bill.

Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, met with Trump on Thursday as the House leader looks for a path forward to funding the government before the end of the month. Earlier this week, the House rejected Johnson's plan to extend funding through March 28. It included the voting measure, which was a nonstarter for Democrats.

Johnson told reporters Friday he would not divulge details about the meeting with Trump, "but he understands the situation that we're in." He added that he and Trump are "doggedly determined to ensure that election security remains a top priority."

"We're going to press that at every opportunity we use, every vehicle coming out of this chamber and every platform that we have to make that message loud and clear. That's President Trump's priority and that's mine as well, and stay tuned for the rest of it," Johnson said.

The speaker also said he wants the House to take the lead on a short-term spending bill and would release details of the plan "as soon as we get all the final decisions made."

But Senate Democrats aren't taking any chances. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer outlined Thursday that he would file cloture on a legislative vehicle that will enable the Senate to prevent a shutdown "in the event that Speaker Johnson does not work with us in a bipartisan, bicameral manner."

"Now that their efforts have failed, House Republicans don't seem to have any plan for actually keeping the government open," Schumer, a New York Democrat, said. "So the Senate will step in."

Johnson's strategy is aimed at courting conservatives in his conference who often oppose continuing resolutions to keep the government funded. The voting measure was billed as a sweetener to gain their support in the razor-thin GOP majority. Still, it wasn't enough to coalesce the conference behind the plan, leaving Johnson with few options — and none that involve party-line support.

Johnson is likely to need support from Democrats to move a short-term measure forward.