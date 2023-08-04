Best robot vacuum deals of 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Your perfect robot vacuum is out there, and it's on sale now. The CBS Essentials shopping experts have rounded up the top-rated robot vacuums on sale. Not yet convinced? A robot vacuum can easily clean up whatever summer dirt and debris your family, pets or guests bring into your space.

Robot vacuums are a welcome addition to just about any home -- these automated workhorses clean your floors so you don't have to. Many smart robot vacuums can even be controlled remotely via app. That means no matter if you're far away on a beach vacation or taking a day trip to Disneyland, you can send your robot vacuum out to clean your floors.

Summer is full of sizzling sales on the best robot vacuums of 2023. No matter what your budget is, we've found a top-rated robot vacuum that's perfect for you and your home. All of these robot vacuums have a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive reviews.

Top products in this article:

Save $100 on a robot vacuum: Eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro Robot Vacuum, $200

Best budget robot vacuum deal: iHome AutoVac Juno, $99 (reduced from $200)

Best iRobot Roomba deal: iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum, $650 (reduced from $800)

There are plenty of options to choose from when shopping for a robot vacuum. You can choose a self-emptying robot vacuum that can clean while you're at work and empty the bin into a clean station on its own. There are also 2-in-1 options that can vacuum and mop to take care of all of your floor cleaning needs. We've also found some budget-friendly options for buyers that are just looking for a simple, reliable robot mop. The best part? You can find all of these different options on sale now.

Keep reading to find the best robot vacuum deals available right now.

Best robot vacuum deals

Shop the best deals on robot vacuums to keep your floors fresh and clean this summer.

Eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro robot vacuum

This squat little robot vacuum measures only 2.85 inches tall, making it ideal for cleaning under low furniture and places you traditionally can't reach with a bulkier vacuum. It's also a must-have for people who work from home -- the machine only gets as loud as 55 dB - about the sound of a microwave oven. Not home? Control your robot vacuum remotely with the Eufy Clean App.

"Worth every penny," says a Walmart customer. "Wow! I wish we would have bought one sooner. I was a littler weary with this not being a "big brand" robovac but figured I could always return it. It did not disappoint! It is smart, fast, and picks up so much stuff that my other vacuum (a Shark) does not. The results speak for themselves. We are so happy with it, we bought another for our downstairs and another for my parents. 10/10."

Save $100 when you buy this device now on Walmart.

Eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro Robot Vacuum, $200

Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum

The Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum doesn't skimp on features -- it connects to your home Wi-Fi and can be controlled through an app or through your home's smart speaker. It has 1,500 Pa of suction, three-layer filtration and a slim profile that helps it get under furniture to clean. It's rated 4.4 stars at Walmart.

Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum, $129 (reduced from $249)

iHome AutoVac Juno



We've seen many deals on robot vacuums this holiday season, but Walmart's latest robot vacuum deal is absurd. You can get a 4.6-star-rated iHome robot vacuum cleaner with mapping for just $99.

The Wi-Fi-enabled iHome AutoVac Juno features 2,000 Pa of suction and a 100-minute run time. It features mapping technology and cleans your floors and carpets in neat rows. Use your smartphone to control the vacuum or to schedule cleanings.

iHome AutoVac Juno, $99 (reduced from $200)

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum

The iRobot Roomba j7+ is designed with the issue of dog poop in mind. This smart vacuum includes iRobot's P.O.O.P. guarantee, or "Pet Owner Official Promise." Your Roomba j7+ is guaranteed to avoid pet waste or iRobot will replace your vacuum for free.

The vacuum features a powerful three-stage cleaning system with iRobot's most powerful suction. The home-cleaning device uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. The Roomba j7+ features dual multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types. Best of all, they don't get tangled with pet hair.

When it's done cleaning, the device automatically empties into its included clean base for easy dirt disposal with enclosed bags. Just empty the cleaning station once every 60 days.

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum, $650 (reduced from $800)

The iRobot Roomba j7 is a bit more affordable and also offers the P.O.O.P. promise. (A cleaning station is not included.)

iRobot Roomba j7 robot vacuum, $519 (reduced from $650)

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum



The Roomba 694 is Wi-Fi-enabled. Control the vac with your connected smartphone or device via the iRobot Home app. The Roomba 694 has a 90-minute run time before it automatically docks and recharges.

On Amazon, one reviewer praised the iRobot device's ability to keep a pet-friendly household clean. "We have two dogs, one that sheds moderately," the customer wrote. "I purchased in hopes that it at least would help between regular vacuuming. I vacuumed first with my Dyson then set it free. When it was done with the job, I didn't expect much in the dust trap... I was wrong! It was full! Super impressed."

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $249 (reduced from $274)

iRobot Roomba j7+ self-emptying robot vacuum with Braava Jet M6 robot mop



On Amazon, you can buy a 4.4-star-rated combo that pairs the iRobot Roomba 7+ with the Braava Jet M6 robot mop.

The iRobot Roomba 7+ uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. It features dual, multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types -- and help prevent them from getting tangled with pet hair. Billed as a self-cleaning vac, the Roomba 7+ automatically empties itself into enclosed bags.

The Braava Jet M6 robot mop, also by iRobot, delivers a jet spray that can help you tackle messes on finished hard floors of stone, tile, wood and more.

iRobot Roomba j7+ self-emptying robot vacuum with Braava Jet M6 robot mop, $1,038 (regularly $1,250)

Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with Clean Station



While this more affordable Jet Bot+ robot vacuum by Samsung doesn't feature 3D recognition with AI, it does have LiDAR sensor navigation, five watts of adjustable suction and the all-important self-emptying Clean Station.

Mapping can be controlled via your phone with the Samsung SmartThings App. Remotely check the Jet Bot+'s cleaning status, pause or stop cleaning and view the cleaning history.

Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with clean station, $526 (reduced from $799)

Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum with object recognition

The Samsung Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum has a bunch of cool features, including 30 watts of adjustable suction, 3D object recognition with AI and powerful LiDAR navigation. This robot vacuum can recognize what objects to avoid, so you won't have to deal with it constantly crashing into the couch or a pile of laundry on the floor. Have a very specific clean in mind? Mapping can be controlled via your phone.

You can even watch your robot vacuum operate no matter where you are, using Samsung's SmartThings App. The Jet Bot AI+ comes with a front camera that can live stream in real time. It boasts its own no-touch "Clean Station" that will empty your dustbin using Samsung's Air Pulse technology. The vacuum's 0.2 liter dustbin is fully washable.

Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum with object recognition, $715 (reduced from $1,299)

Roborock Q5+ with self-empty dock

This 4.6-star-rated robot vacuum by Roborock comes with serious smarts: It uses LiDAR navigation to create an editable map of your home, so it knows not to bump into furniture or tumble down steps. It supports app- and voice-based controls. The Roborock Q5+ comes complete with a 2.5-liter filtered cleaning station that promises seven weeks of hands-free cleaning before it requires emptying.

Roborock Q5+ robot vacuum, $480 with coupon (reduced from $700)

If you opt for a Roborock robot vacuum that you empty yourself, you can save a bit of money.

Roborock Q5 robot vacuum, $300 with coupon (reduced from $430)

Yeedi vac station self-emptying robot vacuum and mop



Right now, you can save $140 on the Yeedi Vac station robot vacuum and mop on Amazon. The self-emptying device offers a 200-minute runtime with smart mapping and carpet detection.

Yeedi Vac station robot vacuum and mop, $310 after coupon (reduced from $500)

Yeedi robot vacuum and mop

This multi-purpose cleaning device features 3D object avoidance which allows it to recognize any objects in its path and move around them to avoid getting stuck. It's great for pet households as the Yeedi Vac 2 is designed to avoid your dog's food bowl, water bowl and toys.

Yeedi Vac 2 robot vacuum and mop, $220 after coupon (reduced from $350)

Right now you can get the upgraded Yeedi Vac 2 Pro version with a longer run time for $35 more.

Yeedi Vac 2 Pro robot vacuum and mop, $255 after coupon (reduced from $450)

Eufy RoboVac X8 robot vacuum



Eufy (an Anker brand) makes some of the best-rated budget robot vacuums you can buy on Amazon. The 4.4-star-rated Eufy RoboVac X8 features twin turbines that generate 2,000Pa of suction, LiDAR-based (laser) navigation and AI mapping technology. It's Wi-Fi enabled, too -- you can view and edit maps of your home on your phone, creating no-go zones you want the vacuum to avoid.

Eufy RoboVac X8, $330 (reduced from $600)

Shark IQ Robot vacuum with self-emptying base

This 4.4-star-rated Shark IQ Robot vacuum (RV912S) cleans your whole home in neat rows. It lacks the advanced smarts of more expensive robot vacuums, but this is one of the most affordable robot vacuums with a self-emptying base you'll find.

This Shark model comes with a 45-day capacity cleaning base.

Shark IQ Robot vacuum with self-emptying base, $389 (reduced from $650)

Lefant M210 robot vacuum cleaner



Lefant's M210 robot vac features built-in, anti-collision infrared sensors so it won't bang into its surroundings. The robot vacuum detects "stuck areas," and adjusts its cleaning path automatically. Download the Lefant app to pair the Wi-Fi-enabled vac with your smartphone or device -- the better to control the appliance remotely. The robot vacuum features 100 minutes of run time.

Lefant M210 robot vacuum cleaner, $110 (reduced from $260)

