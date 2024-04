Groups clash at UCLA protests, encampment talks break down at Columbia At UCLA over the weekend, fights broke out between Palestinian supporters and pro-Israeli activists when a barrier meant to keep them apart was breached. Meanwhile, Columbia University's president says no agreement has been made over the dismantling of a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus. CBS News Los Angeles reporter Tina Patel has more on the UCLA protests and CBS News correspondent Tom Hanson reports from Columbia.