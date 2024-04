At least 4 killed by Oklahoma tornadoes, destruction from storms strewn across 6 states Four people were killed in Oklahoma over the weekend as several tornadoes hit the state. Forecasters say the twisters were part of a storm system that spawned more than 100 tornadoes across six states on Friday alone, with more on Saturday and Sunday. CBS News correspondent Omar Villafranca is in Sulphur, Oklahoma, with more.