Best patio furniture deal of 2023: Walmart is practically giving away this 4-piece rattan set for $190

This top-rated patio set is an absolute steal at $190. Walmart

Upgrading your outdoor living space this summer? Head on over to Walmart -- the Walmart website that is -- because we found a really fantastic deal on a top-rated rattan patio furniture set for $190. CBS Essentials readers are going crazy for it: It's our best selling patio deal of 2023 by far.

Right now you can get this 4.2-star rated patio set by Costway that includes two single chairs with cushions (23.5'' x 25'' x 31''), a loveseat with a cushion (43.5'' x 25''x 31'') and a tempered glass-top coffee table (35'' x 18'' x 17.5''). The washable cushions are available in white, turquoise and red. (The navy color was out of stock as of the time of publication, but restocks are definitely possible.)

Originally priced at $448, you can get this four-piece patio furniture set at Walmart for just $190. We saw this patio set recently sell for $230, so this is truly a fantastic deal.

"This patio furniture looks great and is very comfortable," a Walmart reviewer said. "All the pieces and hardware were clearly marked and the assembly instructions were easy to follow. Very well satisfied."

"I love this set!" raves another Walmart reviewer. "It's actually nicer in person than in the picture."

Rattan 4-piece patio furniture set, $190 (reduced from $448)

Looking for more outdoor deals? Walmart has plenty of discounted outdoor furniture pieces and patio sets to shop right now. Tap the button below to see all the deals.

And be sure to check out Wayfair's upcoming Way Day 2023 sale with deals for your entire home. Way Day is on April 26 and 27, but there are some early deals available now.

More great patio furniture at Walmart

Check out these patio furniture finds. Many items are on sale now.

Rattan 8-piece outdoor furniture set: $360

Walmart

Need more seating for your guests this spring and summer? Walmart has you covered with this eight-piece outdoor furniture set that includes four chairs, two loveseats, two tempered glass coffee tables and washable cushions.

Says one Walmart reviewer about the 4.3-star-rated rattan patio set: "I love the set, I use it almost every morning. The assembly was easy and the seating is comfortable. I bought the double set, one for under my carport, one for the garden.

Save on this bestselling outdoor patio furniture set at Walmart now. It's available in six colors. Prices vary by color.

Rattan 8-piece outdoor furniture set, $360 (reduced from $560)

Rattan outdoor patio daybed: $200

Walmart

Lounge all spring and summer on this rattan outdoor patio daybed (61" x 52" x 27.5"). The washable cushions are available in five colors. Supports up to 800 pounds. Prices vary by color.

"This outdoor daybed is exactly as described and pictured," said a Walmart reviewer. "Looked for a year to find an affordable one. This was it!"

Rattan outdoor patio daybed, $230 (reduced from $335)

Rattan 3-piece outdoor furniture set: $200

Walmart

Summer is almost here, so why not upgrade your outdoor living space with a new patio set? Walmart has all sorts of patio furniture deals going on this May, including this must-see deal on a three-piece rattan outdoor furniture set. It's available in six cushion colors.

Perfect for small spaces, this patio furniture set includes two single chairs (26.5" x 26.5" x 30") and a glass-top coffee table (19.5" x 19.5" x 19.5").

"Really nice set for the price," a Walmart reviewer says about this 4.4-star patio set.

Rattan 3-piece patio furniture set, $200 (reduced from $323)

Three-piece sectional patio furniture set: $340

Walmart

This modular, rattan patio set looks like it costs more than just $340. It comes with a sectional and a coffee table. Choose from three colors and rearrange the sofa pieces to your liking. Rated 4.5 stars.

"This set is a steal for the price!" one Walmart reviewer says. "Good quality, expensive look, perfect size set. Solid plastic wicker and nice cushions."

Price varies by color.

Orange-Casual patio furniture set, $340 (reduced from $390)

Best patio furniture at Amazon

Walmart's not the only retailer with great patio furniture. Check out these top-rated, reviewer-loved picks from Amazon.

Greesum 3-piece wicker patio bistro set

Amazon

This three-piece patio set is Amazon's top choice for patio furniture. The 4.5-star-rated set includes two sturdy rattan chairs with comfortable cushions and a glass patio table. With over 3,000 positive reviews and a relatively low price point, this is an excellent patio furniture option.

It's available in three colors.

Greesum 3-piece wicker patio bistro set, $142 after coupon (reduced from $150)

Rattaner 7-piece patio furniture set

Amazon

If you love to host gatherings on your patio, this may be just the set for you. You get plenty of seating with this seven-piece set, which includes two armchairs, two ottomans, a three-seat couch, a loveseat and a table. The furniture pieces are all made with all-weather wicker and anti-rust steel frames to stand up to all weather conditions throughout the year.

Choose from four cushion colors.

Rattaner 7-piece patio furniture set, $950

Best Choice Products 3-piece outdoor bistro set: $120



Amazon

This three-piece conversation bistro set is an excellent option for anyone looking for simple, budget-friendly patio furniture. This wicker set includes two chairs and a small outdoor table. It's perfect for smaller patios.

Best Choice Products 3-piece outdoor bistro set, $120 (reduced from $160)

