Suspect in arson attack on Tesla facility in New Mexico arrested, FBI director says

A suspect was arrested in connection to a February arson attack at a Tesla facility in New Mexico, FBI director Kash Patel announced on Monday.

Jamison Wagner, 40, was taken into custody Saturday morning by the FBI Albuquerque and the ATF Phoenix Field Division, according to Patel and the Department of Justice. He said the arrest came after law enforcement discovered evidence from the ongoing investigation of last month's alleged arson at the Republican Party of New Mexico headquarters.

"Evidence recovered at the scene strongly suggests that this weekend, our brave agents prevented further planned arson attacks," Patel said.

The criminal complaint against Wagner also alleged he was responsible for the March incident at the GOP headquarters in Albuquerque. The entryway was destroyed and the party alleged that the words "ICE=KKK" had also been spraypainted, authorities said.

According to the Department of Justice, the Tesla Albuquerque Showroom was targeted in an arson attack in the early morning hours of Feb. 9, 2025. DOJ Handout

Wagner was charged with two counts of malicious damage or destruction of property by fire or explosives, according to the complaint. He will remain in custody pending a detention hearing, the Department of Justice said. If convicted, Wagner faces up to 20 years in prison for each count.

There have been several attacks at Tesla dealerships across the U.S. amid ongoing protests against Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his role in the White House's Department of Government Efficiency.

The incidents have involved arson, gunfire, and vandalism, including graffiti expressing grievances, according to a joint intelligence bulletin issued by the Department of Homeland Security and FBI. Several people have been arrested, including a suspect in Colorado who allegedly attempted to light Teslas on fire with Molotov cocktails.

"Let this be the final lesson to those taking part in this ongoing wave of political violence," Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a news release Monday. "We will arrest you, we will prosecute you, and we will not negotiate. Crimes have consequences."