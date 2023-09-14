Best home projectors: Create a cinematic viewing experience in your TV room

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Sure, there are plenty of large, flat screen, 4K TVs—some as large as 110 inches (or more), but they're expensive and take up a ton of wall space. For less money, you can add a retractable screen to your TV room, along with one of the best home projectors. Doing this allows you to create an immersive, cinematic-like viewing experience. And when you add a surround sound system to the mix, your favorite movies, TV shows, sporting events and video games will look and sound fantastic.

The shopping experts at CBS Essentials have rounded up top-rated projectors that suit a range of budgets. Our top pick overall, the Epson Home Cinema LS11000, is a 4K laser projector that's packed with an impressive collection of features, while our premium best projector selection, the AWOL Vision LTV 3500 Pro, offers cutting-edge technology that's ideal for creating the ultimate home theater. When choosing which home projector is right for you, consider the size of the space the projector will be in and the typical amount of ambient lighting where you'll be using it.

Seek out the best home projector for your viewing space

The best home theater projectors offer high-resolution (1080p or 4K), a 60Hz or 120Hz refresh rate, and a high-contrast ratio for detailed, accurate visuals with deep blacks and bright whites. A 1000:1 contrast ratio, for instance, makes the brightest whites 1000 times brighter than the deepest blacks.

Other things to look for include the projection technology used, ease of use, connectivity options, picture size range (measured diagonally in inches), lamp/light source life and the projector's throw distance (or how far it needs to be from the screen to display the picture size you're seeking). The brightness of the projector (measured in lumens) is also essential—the brighter the better-–especially when it comes to watching TV in the daytime or in a well-lit room. Let's take a closer look at our top picks for the best home projectors in 2023.

Max. Resolution: 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) | Max. Brightness: 2,500 lumens | Projection System: LCD / Laser Diode Array | Projection Size Range: 50" to 300" | Refresh Rate: 120Hz | HDR: HDR10, HDR10+, HLG | Contrast Ratio: Up to 1,200,000: 1 | Ports: 2x HDMI, 1x USB Type-A, 1x Mini USB, 1x LAN RJ45, 1x RS-232c | Light Source Life: Up 20,000 hours | Native Aspect Ratio: 16:9 | Dimensions: 20.5 x 17.6 x 7.6 inches | Weight: 28 pounds

For less than $4,000, the Epson Home Cinema LS11000 offers just about everything you could want from a 4K laser projector. This includes brightness, a projection size up to 300 inches, a 120Hz refresh rate and a superior contrast ratio. Combine this with HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG support and your favorite movies or TV shows will look amazing. Because the projector can generate and accurately display more than 8.3 million colors, this helps to bring out intricate details in whatever you're watching.

While you can position this projector on a stand, it's meant to be mounted on a wall or hung from a ceiling. Thanks to its maximum brightness of 2,500 lumens, the picture quality will look sharp in most lighting situations, especially when you turn down the lights to create a cinematic vibe in your home. This can be further enhanced by connecting a surround sound system and by projecting whatever you're watching onto an ambient light-rejecting screen.

If you're a gamer, you can achieve 4K HDR resolution at up to 120 frames per second with an input lag that's less than 20 milliseconds. The projector offers a nice collection of ports, so connecting a game console, sound system, cable box or streaming stick, for example, is easy. The Epson Home Cinema LS11000 is the perfect centerpiece for a high-end home theater system.

Pros:

This is a 4K HDR laser projector with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The projector offers a maximum brightness of 2,500 lumens.

The projection size is between 50" and 300".

The LS11000 supports 100% of the RGB color signal, with a contrast ratio up to 1,200,000:1.

Cons:

There's no 3D support.

You don't get integrated smart TV capabilities.

There's no integrated Wi-Fi connectivity or smart TV functionality without connecting a streaming stick (sold separately).

Max. Resolution: 1080p (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) | Max. Brightness: 950 lumens | Projection System: LCD | Projection Size Range: 50" to 300" | Refresh Rate: Not disclosed | HDR: No | Contrast Ratio: Up to 10,000:1 | Ports: HDMI, USB Type-C, AV, 3.5mm audio jack | Light Source Life: Up to 100,000 hours | Native Aspect Ratio: 4:3 or 16:9 | Dimensions: 8.34 x 6.77 x 3.15 inches | Weight: 2.17 pounds

The Chinese company Hompow has been manufacturing projectors since 2008. In the U.S., its products are primarily distributed through Amazon. This Hompow Projector is priced under $100. It offers 1080p resolution, a 10,000:1 contrast ratio and a nice collection of ports built into a small and lightweight home unit.

This projector supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. It runs using the Android TV 9.0 operating system, so when it's connected to the Internet, you're able to stream content from almost any popular streaming service you subscribe to. It even has dual stereo speakers built in, although to hear high quality sound with your favorite movies, you'll probably want to connect external speakers via Bluetooth. This is not a short throw projector, so to achieve a 300-inch projection size, you'll need to position the projector about 18.5 feet away from the intended screen.

Keep your expectations realistic when comparing what this projector is capable of with others in this round up that cost hundreds or thousands of dollars more. However, if you're looking for a really low cost projector option, this is certainly it. Keep in mind, for just a bit more money, Hompow offers a 4K resolution version of the projector that's also sold through Amazon.

Pros:

You get integrated stereo speakers, but it's able to pair with Bluetooth speakers for better audio quality.

This projector works with a streaming stick, like the Amazon Fire TV Stick, for smart TV support.

The Hompow Projector easily connects with almost any mobile device or laptop computer to stream content, but the right connection cable for your device(s) is sold separately.

Cons:

This is a portable and functional mini projector, but at the end of the day, you get what you pay for. Don't expect the same viewing experience as you'd get from the other projectors in this roundup.

Max. Resolution: 1080p (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) | Max. Brightness: 230 lumens | Projection System: DLP LED | Projection Size Range: 30" to 100" | Refresh Rate: 60Hz | HDR: HDR10 | Contrast Ratio: Up to 100,000:1 | Ports: 1x Micro HDMI, 1x USB Type-C | Light Source Life: Up to 30,000 hours | Native Aspect Ratio: 16:9 | Dimensions: 6.8 x 4.0 x 3.7 inches | Weight: 1.8 pounds

A major reason why Samsung's The Freestyle 2nd Generation made it into our roundup of best home projectors is because of its unique design. Its base allows you to rotate the projector up to 180 degrees, so you can project video onto a screen or wall from any angle, or flip the projector upwards and project onto a ceiling, for example. And based on the distance you position the The Freestyle from the screen, you can achieve up to a 100-inch picture (measured diagonally). The projector automatically adjusts the picture, based on the projector angle.

The Freestyle is designed to be set up virtually anywhere in your home. It can even be used outdoors if you want to host a movie night in your backyard or watch a flick during a camping trip. While a rechargeable battery pack designed specifically for this projector is available, it is sold separately and costs an additional $180.

On the plus side, the projector has built-in 360-degree speakers that can create an immersive listening experience to go along with whatever you're watching. And like Samsung's TVs, The Freestyle offers a Game Hub feature that allows you to stream games without needing to connect a console. Plus, when the projector is connected to the Internet via Wi-Fi, it has integrated smart TV functionality for streaming video or music content. It also responds to voice commands.

Pros:

The Freestyle is extremely portable and can be set up almost anywhere.

You get a built in 5 watt, 360-degree speaker system.

The projector offers standard throw projection capabilities.

The projector's base rotates up to 180 degrees, so you can angle the projector toward a wall, floor or ceiling and the projected image automatically compensates and scales.

The Freestyle operates using Samsung's Tizen OS.

Cons:

The Freestyle Battery Base ($190) and The Freestyle Case carrying case ($60) are sold separately.

Maximum brightness might not be good enough when the projector is used in brightly lit spaces.

Max. Resolution: 1080p (1,920 x 1,080 pixels), supports 4K input | Max. Brightness: 300 lumens | Projection System: Laser | Projection Size Range: Up to 70" | Refresh Rate: 60Hz | HDR: HDR10 | Contrast Ratio: Up to 1000:1 | Ports: HDMI, USB TYpe-C, AUX Out | Light Source Life: 30,000 | Native Aspect Ratio: 16:9 | Dimensions: 3.3 x 3.3 x 6.7 inches | Weight: 2.1 pounds

The Nebula Capsule 3 by Anker projector is even more portable than Samsung's The Freestyle. In fact, the entire unit fits in one hand. It displays 1080p resolution content (but supports 4K input) and uses a laser projection system to create a razor sharp image. You also get a built-in rechargeable battery and a single eight-watt speaker.

This tiny projector can generate a picture between 40 and 120 inches (measured diagonally). However, the internal battery lasts a maximum of 2.5 hours, so binge watching a TV series or enjoying a really long movie isn't possible unless you plug the projector into an external power source. Also, the maximum brightness of the projector is just 300 lumens, so it works best in a dimly lit or totally dark space.

The Capsule 3 runs using the Android TV OS. When it's connected to the Internet via Wi-Fi, you can use it to stream content directly from any of the streaming services you subscribe to. Otherwise, you can wirelessly stream content to the projector that's stored on your mobile device or computer.

Pros:

The battery is included with this projector. It lasts about 2.5 hours per charge.

The projector has integrated eight-watt stereo speakers that support Dolby Audio.

Using integrated Wi-Fi, the Capsule 3 offers smart TV capabilities powered by the Android TV 11 OS.

The entire projector fits in one hand.

Cons:

The projector is not bright enough to be used in very well lit rooms or spaces. It's best used in a dark room or outside at night.

The battery life is not enough to watch some longer length movies.

Max. Resolution: 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) | Max. Brightness: 3,500 lumens | Projection System: 3D Triple Laser | Projection Size Range: 80" to 150" | Refresh Rate: 60Hz | HDR: HDR 10, HDR10+, 4K UHD, Dolby Vision, Active 3D, DTS:X | Contrast Ratio: Up to 2,500:1 | Ports: 3x HDMI (HDMI eARC), 2x USB, Ethernet, AC Input | Light Source Life: 25,000 | Native Aspect Ratio: 16:9 | Dimensions: 23.6 x 13.9 x 5.7 inches | Weight: 27 pounds

If you're seeking the ultimate home theater experience that includes a 4K laser projector able to generate a sharp, extremely bright and realistic looking picture on a screen that's up to 150 inches, look no further than the AWOL Vision LTV 3500 Pro. This amazingly powerful projector is not cheap, but it includes just about all of the key features needed to be the centerpiece of a home theater system that will make your friends jealous when you invite them over for a movie night or to watch sporting event.

With a maximum brightness of 3,500 nits, this projector's picture appears sharp and easy to see in almost any lighting situation, including a brightly lit room. But as with any projector, the darker the viewing space, the better (just like in an actual movie theater). Using a triple laser system, the AWOL Vision LTV 3500 Pro supports Dolby Vision and 4K Ultra HD, HDR10+ and DTS:X. In other words, all of the more than one billion colors the projector can generate will be accurate, vivid and displayed using a 2500:1 contrast ratio.

And when you connect a soundbar or complete surround sound system to this projector, the audio from your favorite shows and movies will create an immersive listening experience that takes full advantage of Dolby Atmos sound. With this projector, you can even enjoy 3D movies when you plug in active shutter 3D glasses. While smart TV functionality is not built into the projector, it does come with an Amazon Fire Stick 4K Max, which gives it smart functionality and the ability to stream content via Wi-Fi from any service or network you subscribe to. The AWOL Vision LTV 3500 Pro is truly one of the most advanced and impressive home projectors we've seen. The key feature it's lacking, however, is a 120Hz refresh rate.

Pros:

The projector supports Dolby Vision for picture and Dolby Atmos for sound.

This is an ultra-short throw projector, so it can be positioned very close to the screen or wall, but still display its maximum projection size.

The projector can accurately display more than 1 billion colors.

You get support for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for wireless connectivity.

The AWOL Vision 100" to 120" Motorized Floor Rising Screen is the perfect companion for this projector. It's normally sold separately, but is being offered for free if you purchase the projector directly from AWOL (between now and September 20).

Cons:

Expensive, but worth the investment if you're a diehard movie buff.

The only significant feature that's lacking is a 120Hz refresh rate.

Max. Resolution: 1080p (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) | Max. Brightness: 500 lumens | Projection System: DLP LED | Projection Size Range: 80" to 100" | Refresh Rate: 60Hz | HDR: HDR10, HGL | Contrast Ratio: Up to 100,000:1 | Ports: HDMI, USB Type-C, USB Type-A | Light Source Life: Up to 20,000 hours (or 30,000 hours in eco mode) | Native Aspect Ratio: 16:9 | Dimensions: 5.75 x 7.32 x 6.06 inches | Weight: 5.07 pounds

At first glance, you might mistake the BenQ GS50 portable projector as someone's lunchbox. However this device transforms into a versatile 1080p projector for use in almost any location. It has an IPX2 slash and water resistance rating, plus an internal rechargeable battery. You also get two tweeters and a subwoofer built in, so you can hear impressively loud and clear audio to complement whatever you're watching.

When connected to Wi-Fi, the projector with Android TV OS can stream content from your subscribed streaming services. But even without an Internet connection, you can use Bluetooth or a cable to connect your mobile device or computer to the projector and playback video or audio content that's stored on that device. In terms of wireless connectivity, the BenQ GS50 supports Apple AirPlay and Chromecast.

The projector itself has onboard controls, plus it comes with a handheld remote. You can also install the BenQ Smart Control app and remotely control the projector from your smartphone. The projector supports both HLG and HDR10 and is able to accurately display more than 16.7 million colors. Between its 1080p resolution, impressive sound and easy portability, this is probably the most versatile portable projector you'll find anywhere. Sure, we would have liked to see a higher maximum brightness than 500 nits and a 120Hz refresh rate would have been nice, but for the average movie and TV show viewer or casual gamer, the technology incorporated into the BenQ GS50 is plenty adequate.

Pros:

The projector is IPX2 rated for splash and drop resistance, so it can be set up and used indoors or outdoors.

The BenQ GS50 offers integrated Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support. It runs Android TV OS.

For 2.1 channel audio, the projector has two, 5 watt midrange tweeters and a 10 watt subwoofer.

The projector's adjustable stand tilts up to 15 degrees.

Cons:

There's no 3D support.

Max. Resolution: 4K (4,096 x 2,160 pixels) | Max. Brightness: 4,000 lumens | Projection System: Ultra short throw laser | Projection Size Range: 70" to 130" | Refresh Rate: 60Hz | HDR: HDR10, HLG, 10-bit HDR | Contrast Ratio: Up to 2,000,000:1 | Ports: 3x HDMI 2.0, 1x HDMI with Arc support, 2x USB Type-A, Ethernet, 1x RS-232C, 1x audio out | Light Source Life: 20,000 hours | Native Aspect Ratio: 16:9 | Dimensions: 18 x 14.7 x 8.2 inches | Weight: 20.5 pounds

Getting back to a higher-end projector that's designed to be used within a home theater setting, the Epson EpiqView Ultra LS500 is an ultra-short throw laser projector that offers beautiful 4K resolution, a maximum brightness of 4,000 lumens and a really good contrast ratio. You also get HDR10, HLG and 10-bit HDR support, so you'll see extreme detail, especially when watching native 4K content.

The Epson EpiqView Ultra LS500 also supports 3D video and works with any Active RF 3D glasses. And while the projector does include 120 watt, front firing speakers which sound pretty good, you'll probably want to connect an optional soundbar or complete surround sound system to the projector to create a more authentic home theater experience. Not only can this projector generate a really bright and crystal clear, laser generated picture, it can be placed just 16 inches from a screen to generate a 100-inch, 16:9 picture, or a mere 20.5 inches from a screen or wall to generate a stunning 120-inch, 16:9 picture.

What you can expect from this projector is an immersive picture up to 130 inches (measured diagonally) that's displayed in 4K Pro UHD with 10-bit color HDR color processing. Thus, all colors will be rich, lifelike and vivid, with very deep blacks and super bright whites. The projector is powered by the Android TV OS, so via Wi-Fi, it can stream content from any of the popular services directly. You also have access to plenty of ports. This is another example of a higher-end projector that provides an impressive collection of features for your financial investment.

Pros:

The projector runs Android TV OS.

You get integrated 10 watt, front firing stereo speakers.

The projector supports 3D programming with Active RF 3D glasses.

The Epson EpiqView Ultra LS500 accurately displays up to 1.07 billion colors.

Cons:

The Epson EpiqView Ultra LS500 is expensive.

The Epson's SilverFlex Ultra 120" UST screen ($3,000) is sold separately, but is the perfect companion to this projector.

Max. Resolution: 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) | Max. Brightness: 3,000 lumens | Projection System: DLP Ultra short throw laser | Projection Size Range: Up to 100" | Refresh Rate: 60Hz | HDR: HDR 10, Dolby Vision | Contrast Ratio: Up to 2,000,000:1 | Ports: 3x HDMI (with eARC support), 1x USB 3.0, 1x USB 2.0, 1x AUX, 1x Digital Audio Out, 1x TV Tuner, Ethernet | Light Source Life: 25,000 hours | Native Aspect Ratio: 16:9 | Dimensions: 24 x 6.1 x 13.6 inches | Weight: 24.7 pounds

From a price standpoint, the latest lineup of Hisense Laser TVs are pretty much in line with the competition, but the company has done what it's become known for, which is to pack a lot of higher-end technology into its laser TV home projectors. In this case, the 2023 Hisense 100L9H Laser TV runs using the GoogleTV OS. This not only provides for an intuitive user interface and easy access to all popular streaming services, it also gives you Google Assistant voice control and both Chromecast and AirPlay 2 support. As you'd expect, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth wireless connectivity are also integrated into the projector.

Another feature of the Hisense 100L9H Laser TV that people appreciate are the integrated 40 watt stereo speakers built into the projector. Even without connecting a soundbar or surround sound system, the projector supports Dolby Atmos for compatible audio. And as for the picture quality the 100L9H generates, it's impressive too. Along with 4K resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate, the projector offers an excellent contrast ratio with HDR10 and Dolby Vision support. Combine this with a maximum brightness of 3,000 lumens and what you get is a sharp picture with accurate colors, deep blacks and bright whites that can be clearly seen in almost any ambient lighting situation.

This Hisense is an ultra-short throw projector–-which is technology that the company has mastered. So with the 100L9H's throw ratio of 0.25:1 (D:W), it can be positioned extremely close to the screen, yet still project up to a 100-inch picture. This projector comes with a 100-inch ambient light rejecting screen which, as its name implies, rejects up to 80% of ambient light. This allows the projector to showcase it's bright image in most lighting conditions onto the screen.

Pros:

This ultra-short throw projector offers Dolby Vision and HDR 10 support.

Specialty features integrated into this projector include a Game mode and Filmmaker mode.

A 100-inch ambient light rejecting screen is included with the home projector.

The projector utilizes an integrated eye safety sensor.

Cons:

Some users complained that in dark scenes, blacks and grays melded together, which resulted in some lost definition.

The viewing angles are not as broad as they could be.

