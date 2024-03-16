Best home deals at the Kohl's Friends and Family sale today

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

People often go to Amazon to find products on sale, but Kohl's is really where it's at when it comes to deals if you've got the right coupons. The retailer sells thousands of items from big-name brands across its several shopping categories and boasts a pretty large sale section that we can't help but peruse. We were delighted to find so many great home products on sale that we know will enhance our readers' lives, including this impressive Shark vacuum, the Amazon Echo Show and more.

Read on to see the best deals we found at Kohl's home sale, and don't forget to add the "FRIENDS20" promo code at checkout to save an extra 20% on your purchase. Shipping is free with a $49 purchase or more. Plus, you'll earn $10 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 you spend (redeemable March 18-30). Act fast to take advantage of these offers; the promos will end on Sunday, March 17.

Amazon Echo Show 8 smart speaker (3rd Gen, 2023 release): $100

Operating your home is made much easier with the Amazon Echo Show. That's because one of the device's functionalities is being a smart home hub. From here, you can connect and control security cameras, lights and more with your voice (so long as those are compatible with Zigbee, Matter, and Thread). You can also use voice control to update household to-do lists and set timers while cooking.

With the device's eight-inch HD touchscreen, you can enjoy video calls with loved ones, watch your favorite TV shows or movies via streaming services, such as Prime and Netflix, and display photos of friends and family when you connect with Amazon Photos. Plus, this Echo model has Spotify and Apple Music.

Regularly $150, you can get this for $100 during Kohl's home sale. Plus, you'll get $20 in Kohl's Cash to spend.

J.A. Henckels International Elan self-sharpening knife block set: Save $116

Every home cook needs a great set of knives, but quality knives come at a high price that not everyone can afford. This J.A. Henckels knife block set, while not necessarily cheap, is discounted by $70 off its original price. And if you add the code "FRIENDS20 at checkout, you can get an even greater discount of $116. You'll also score $30 in Kohl's Cash.

The knife set includes a 3-inch paring knife, 5-inch serrated utility knife, 6-inch utility knife, 7-inch santoku knife, 8-inch bread knife, 8-inch chef knife, six 4.5-inch steak knives and kitchen shears. What's interesting about this set is that it comes with self-sharpening knife slots, which means that your knives are sharpened every time you take them in and out of the block. This saves you the trouble of having to purchase a knife sharpener or needing to go to a professional to get them sharpened.

Ninja Professional Plus kitchen system with Auto-iQ: Save $95

What's so great about the Ninja Professional Plus kitchen system is that you get a blender and a food processor in one purchase, saving you tons of money. Even if the kitchen appliance set wasn't on sale, the value of the products would be worth the full price. (For context, quality food processors, by themselves, are often priced at $145 or higher.)

The blender pitcher offers plenty of room to blend several servings of smoothies and soups. Meanwhile, the food processor cup is 64 ounces, which is big enough to knead two pounds of dough. Your purchase also includes two, 24-ounce serving cups, allowing you to bring blended drinks on the go.

The Ninja Professional Plus kitchen system with Auto-IQ is on sale for $180, but when you add the limited-time promo code (FRIENDS20), the price goes down to $145. Plus, you'll get $20 in Kohl's Cash.

Shark Stratos upright vacuum: Save $150

If you've been considering upgrading your vacuum, take this discount as a sign that you absolutely should. The Shark Stratos will level up your cleaning experience, full stop. It has the brand's DuoClean Powerfins, which translates to two brush rolls, one that's a soft roller and another one that has hard fins, the latter of which does a great job of digging into rugs and carpets to pick up debris.

It also offers versatility, as the vacuum can be transformed into a handheld, allowing you to clean your couch and stairs with greater ease. Plus, by removing the canister, you'll also be able to position the vacuum in a way so that it can clean under furniture. Other perks of this discounted vacuum include a self-cleaning brush roll, LED headlights and an anti-allergen complete seal, which keeps 99.99% of dust and allergens picked up in the vacuum in the canister where it belongs.

Regularly $500, this vacuum is discounted to $350 at Kohl's. Plus, you'll score a whopping $70 in Kohl's Cash.

Koolaburra by UGG Elladine faux fur comforter set with shams: Save 30%

Those who love lounging with a faux fur blanket may find greater relaxation and comfort with this faux fur comforter set from Koolaburra. Koolaburra is UGG's sister brand, so you can expect a similar level of softness with this material.

The set comes with a comforter and two shams, and if you're buying a twin/twin XL, you get just one sham. Sizes also available are a full/queen and a king. These are designed to be all-season, so they'll keep you warm during winter, as well as protect you from the chill that comes with running your AC all summer.

These come in two colors, including white and balsam. Keep in mind that this comforter set is dry clean only.

This bedding set is $120, reduced from $150. You'll earn $20 in Kohl's Cash when you purchase it through March 17.