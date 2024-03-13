The best handheld gaming PCs of 2024 let you ditch your laptop

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Like the Nintendo Switch, handheld gaming systems are having a moment. One of the most popular iterations is the handheld gaming PC. These devices are small PCs packed into smaller housings that let you play your favorite PC games like "Starfield" anywhere you can connect to Wi-Fi. They make it simple to kick back, relax in your favorite gaming chair, bed, or spot on the couch, and play your favorite game without having to sit at a computer. Needless to say, that's a major step forward from the days where you had to have a desk.

If you're looking to get your own handheld gaming PC to replace your desktop or laptop, you've got a few choices. But if you can't decide which one is best for you based on your use case or price range, you can check out our picks below. From the ubiquitous Steam Deck to the upcoming MSI Claw, there's a little something for everyone on every budget. Below, check out our picks for the best handheld gaming PCs of 2024.

Best Steam-based handheld gaming PC: Valve Steam Deck

Valve's Steam Deck is by far the best gaming handheld PC for most, due to both its price and performance. It also looks great and feels good in your hands.

With a base model of 512GB for storage, a 7.4-inch display (or OLED display when available), a powerful AMD APU, and a long-lasting battery, this is a device you can count on to handle most of your favorite PC games, including blockbuster titles that you'd never be able to play comfortably on something like the Nintendo Switch. That means titles like "Elden Ring" and "Resident Evil" are in your future.

The handheld runs on SteamOS from Valve, however, so you'll have to stick to games that are available on that platform. It doesn't afford you the same versatility as some handheld gaming PCs, but with the sheer number of games on Valve's Steam platform, you won't be running out of things to play anytime soon.

If you want the best handheld gaming PC experience right now, and don't mind limiting your game catalogue to Steam, this is the device that's right for you by a long shot.

Best premium handheld gaming PC: Lenovo Legion Go

This Windows handheld is a great alternative to the Steam Deck, especially because it's a portable gaming PC that doesn't rely on SteamOS.

It runs on the Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip and features a large, crisp, 8.8-inch panel with a 2,560 x 1,600 resolution as well as a 144Hz refresh rate. It also boasts several interesting features it seems to have borrowed from the Switch, including a kickstand. It also comes with detachable controllers for multiple players to jump in and enjoy games together on the same console.

You can connect the Legion Go to an external display and use it as a handheld PC as well. You can also use it as a standalone gaming controller.

One more perk: You also can use this handy gadget as a vanilla PC for other functionality, since it's Windows-based. It's super versatile that way, and well worth its premium price tag.

Best budget handheld gaming PC: Asus ROG Ally

This portable gaming PC offers a 7-inch touchscreen and some pretty impressive presentation. It takes inspiration from the many gaming PCs people have built with RGB decoration, featuring RGB light rings around each joystick. That's flashy enough to get anyone's attention.

The Ally runs on Windows like the Lenovo Legion, and on an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor with AM Radeon GPU. Its 1,920 x 1,080 resolution as well as 120Hz refresh rate make it a stellar option for gaming, but you can also use it as a portable PC for getting work done on the go. Though it isn't designed for work per se, you can definitely do some on it.

It has great audio, comes with a fingerprint sensor that locks and unlock the device, and comfortable buttons that feel just like using a regular game controller.

Out of all of the handheld gaming PCs, this one looks the most like a miniature desktop with all its flash and razzle-dazzle. It's also consistently on sale and usually more affordable. Check it out for its gamer-centric branding, performance, and reliability.

Most anticipated handheld gaming PC: MSI Claw Portable Gaming Console

The upcoming MSI Claw may not be out yet, but it's going to be one of the best handheld gaming PC options you'll be able to choose from when it ships in April.

Powered by Intel's new Meteor Lake Core Ultra procesor, it can be upgraded to an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H if you prefer -- and it'll be available in three models, with the base version featuring a Core Ultra 5 processor and 512GB of storage.

It runs on Windows 11, much like other handheld gaming PCs aside from the Steam Deck. It'll also include RGB lighting, which we typically also see on MSI's laptop range. Choose from configurations with 16GB of RAM with 512GB of storage as a base edition with options for more RAM and more storage space as we near the release date.

You can preorder the ultra-powerful handheld gaming PC now, but don't expect to start receiving yours until next month.

How to choose a handheld gaming PC

Think about the types of games you want to play. More demanding, graphically intensive titles mean you'll need more powerful processing components like a strong GPU and CPU for smooth performance. However, if you plan to play more casual indie games or less resource-heavy titles, this won't be nearly as important.

Portability and ergonomic design are, though. The size, weight and layout of the handheld you're thinking about buying should support comfortable extended handheld use. The device should fit nicely in your hands, and the controls should feel good and work great, without causing strain in your hands and fingers.

Battery life is a key factor, too. Gaming drains batteries, so look for several hours of runtime per charge to avoid constantly tethering yourself to an outlet. Balance power and battery life, as more capable components may consume energy faster.

The display hugely impacts gaming experience, too. Higher resolution, color accuracy and size make games more immersive but they also mean your battery will drain more quickly. Try something with a balance of all these factors to find the best gaming handheld PC that works for you.