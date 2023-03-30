Watch CBS News
Alternatives to Ikea's Billy bookcase

By Carolin Lehmann

/ Essentials

Ikea Billy Bookcase
Ikea

The best-selling Ikea Billy bookcase comes in several colors, shapes and sizes. But the one you've got your eye on may be sold out, or not available for delivery. And you may even be looking for a more affordable option than Ikea.

Luckily, we found some top-rated lookalike Ikea Billy bookcase options for you from Amazon and Walmart.

Below, alternatives to Ikea's sometimes-sold-out Billy bookcase; some of which are even more affordable. For more inspiration, check out the best Ikea alternatives on Amazon and Ikea alternatives you can order online, plus these expensive-looking furniture options from Walmart.

Furinno Pasir 31.5" three-shelf bookcase

Furinno Pasir 3-Tier Open Shelf Bookcase
Amazon

This bookcase is reminiscent of the Ikea Billy three-shelf bookcase, though smaller. It's also more affordable, and comes in 12 colors.

Furinno Pasir three-tier open shelf bookcase, $27 (reduced from $31)

$27 at Amazon

Furinno Jaya 71.1" five-shelf bookcase

bookshelf.jpg
Furinno via Amazon

This 71.1-inch-tall bookcase features adjustable shelves. The shelves are 6 inches deep, perfect for holding most books, picture frames, vases and collectibles. 

Furinno Jaya Simply Home five-shelf bookcase, $56 (reduced from $100)

$56 at Amazon

Atlantic Oskar 65" five-shelf bookcase

Atlantic Oskar 5 Shelf Bookcase
Amazon

Find this five-shelf bookcase in two colors. There isn't a five-shelf Billy bookcase, so this Atlantic design gives you an extra option in a similar look.

Atlantic Oskar five-shelf bookcase, $90 (reduced from $160)

$90 at Amazon

ClosetMaid decorative 72.52" five-shelf unit

ClosetMaid Decorative 5-Shelf Unit
Amazon

So does this ClosetMaid shelf, which measures slightly larger. Find it in white and black walnut. It also comes in a three-shelf option that's currently in stock. 

ClosetMaid decorative five-shelf unit, $199

$199 at Amazon

Furinno Luder 52" five-shelf bookcase

Furinno Luder Bookcase
Amazon

The Furinno Luder bookcase is a skinnier option that comes in six colors, some of which are bright hues that are excellent for children's rooms.

Furinno Luder five-shelf bookcase, $38

$38 at Amazon


Mainstays framed 71" five-shelf bookcase

Mainstays Framed 5-Shelf Bookcase
Walmart

This Mainstays bookcase is available in three colors. It has two fixed and three adjustable shelves. It easily holds books, artwork, collectibles and more.

Mainstays framed 71" five-shelf bookcase, $50

$50 at Walmart

Sauder Beginnings 71" five-shelf bookcase

Sauder Beginnings 5-Shelf Bookcase
Amazon

This five-shelf bookcase from Amazon comes in three wood-tone colors. Three of this bookcase's shelves are adjustable. 

Sauder Beginnings 71" five-shelf bookcase, $78

$78 at Amazon

