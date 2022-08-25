Best early Labor Day mattress deals: Serta, Casper, Purple and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Casper

Labor Day is known for its great mattress deals, but you don't have to wait until September 5 to find sale prices on a new mattress. Serta, Casper, Purple and more mattress brands have Labor Day deals you can shop right now.

Top products in this article:

Serta 7" cooling gel memory foam queen mattress, $350 (regularly $399)

Casper Wave hybrid queen mattress plus Snow Technology, $2,875 (reduced from $3,395)

Purple queen Hybrid Premiere, $2,699 (reduced from $2,999)

Whether you're looking for a super soft mattress or something more firm, we've found a top-rated mattress option for you. The mattresses below feature free, quick shipping. Worried you can't try out these mattresses locally before you buy? Most online mattress companies offer lengthy risk-free trials, so you can test out the mattress at home on your own bed.

Below, shop some of the best early Labor Day mattress deals. Prices for queen-size mattresses are listed.

(And while you're at it, check out these pre-Labor Day deals on Samsung fridges and the best Apple deals for back-to-school and Labor Day.)

Casper Wave hybrid queen mattress: $2,450

Casper

This Casper mattress is highly rated by customers. It's outfitted with gel pods that lift your waist and lower back for better alignment. The mattress is made with Casper's AirScape 3 + cooling gel technology, which helps prevent the mattress from becoming hot.

Casper Wave hybrid queen mattress, $2,450 (reduced from $2,895)

If you tend to sweat while you sleep, the Casper Wave hybrid can also be purchased with Casper's Snow Technology. The brand's advanced cooling feature is made with a layer of cooling gel that helps prevent overheating for up to 12 hours.

Casper Wave hybrid queen mattress plus Snow Technology, $2,875 (reduced from $3,395)

Saatva Classic queen mattress: $1,545

Saatva

The Saatva Classic is a popular hybrid mattress. It can be ordered in two heights and various levels of firmness, ranging from plush soft to firm. It offers two layers of coils and a pillow top filled with pressure-relieving memory foam. Saatva also provides a generous, risk-free trial period of 180 nights.

Saatva Classic queen mattress, $1,545 (regularly $1,695)

This Solaire adjustable mattress in a split California king offers 50 firmness settings on both sides and claims to have virtually no motion transfer.

Saatva Solaire adjustable California king mattress, $3,220 (regularly $3,570)

Purple queen mattress: $1,299

Purple

Technically foam models, Purple mattresses feature the company's Purple Grid technology, which layers hyper-elastic polymer between tiers of foam or coils, depending on the model. The traditional Purple mattress features two levels of the brand's trademark gel, paired with dual-layer foam, while the Purple Plus boasts two extra layers of comfort foam. The Purple Hybrid adds pocked coils for more airflow and durability, and the Purple Hybrid Premiere 3 or 4 -- luxury models -- offer three or four inches of the buoyant-feeling gel. Every mattress comes with a 100-night, risk-free sleep trial period.

Purple queen mattress, $1,299 (reduced from $1,399)

Purple queen Hybrid, $2,199 (reduced from $2,399)

Purple queen Hybrid Premiere, $2,699 (reduced from $2,999)

Serta cooling gel memory foam queen mattress: $350



Serta via Amazon

Amazon has a Serta mattress on sale. This cooling gel foam mattress uses compression technology to pack the mattress into Serta's smallest carton yet, making it an ideal choice for people who live alone and might have trouble transporting a mattress from the front door to the bedroom.

Serta 7" cooling gel memory foam queen mattress, $350 (regularly $399)

Zinus green tea cooling gel memory foam queen mattress: $211

Zinus via Amazon

This Zinus mattress is infused with green tea for what Zinus calls its "most cooling formula yet." The thick memory foam mattress includes a 10-year warranty.

Zinus 12" green tea cooling gel memory foam queen mattress, $211 (regularly $239)

Layla memory foam queen mattress: $949

Layla

Whether you suffer from intermittent back problems or are on the fence about whether you prefer a softer or firmer mattress, Layla serves as both. Available as both a memory foam and hybrid, this clever sleeping surface offers "flippable firmness," soft on one side and firm on the other. And, constructed out of a pressure-relieving antimicrobial copper foam, it helps you sleep cooler, cleaner and more comfortably. Layla offers a 120-night, money back guarantee.

Layla memory foam queen mattress, $949 (reduced from $1,099)

Birch Luxe Natural by Helix queen mattress: $2,499

Birch by Helix

Birch is an offshoot of popular mattress brand Helix, offering comfortable and luxurious beds, responsibility sourced and sustainably produced, handcrafted and assembled in the USA. The mattresses are also Greenguard Gold certified and GOTS certified organic. They offer two options, including the upgraded Birch Luxe Natural (shown here), made with materials such as organic cashmere, organic New Zealand wool, Fairtrade cotton and Pulse latex. This medium-firm hybrid limits motion transfer with the help of 1,000 individually wrapped steel coils and natural latex to cradle the body and relieve pressure points.

Birch Luxe Natural by Helix queen mattress, $2,499 (reduced from $2,899)

Tuft & Needle Original queen mattress: $796



Tuft & Needle/Amazon

One of the top-selling and user-supported mattress brands on Amazon, Tuft & Needle offers a great mattress value. With two layers of foam -- a firm and supportive base with a plush, cooling top layer -- the medium-firm, 10-inch mattress is made out of chemical free materials and is both Greenguard Gold and CertiPUR-US certified. The company offers a 100-night trial; that said, the brand maintains that 95% of customers opt to keep sleeping on Tuft & Needle mattress.

Tuft & Needle Original queen mattress, $796 (reduced from $895)

