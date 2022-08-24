Summer is almost over, so Dyson is having a huge Labor Day sale on floor fans and air purifiers

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Dyson

Summer may be winding down, but there are still plenty of hot days ahead. Instead of suffering through the rest of the summer (and fall), why not invest in a new, air-purifying floor fan? It's actually a great time to shop: Dyson has a number of top-rated fans on sale now as part of its Labor Day sales event.

And if a Dyson fan isn't right for you, we found plenty other reviewer-loved floor fans at Amazon and Walmart that fit a variety of budgets.

Top products in this article:

Shop the sale: See all Labor Day deals at Dyson

Save $150 on an advanced Dyson purifier: Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09, $520 (reduced from $670)

Save $100 on Dyson's bestselling fan: Dyson Pure Cool TP01, $300 (reduced from $400)

Budget smart floor fan with Wi-FI: Dreo Cruiser Pro tower fan with remote, $90 (reduced from $100)

The best floor fans of 2022 do a lot more than just push air around. While floor fans with filters are increasingly common, many Dyson models have advanced filtration features, such as formaldehyde removal. Wi-Fi functionality is becoming common too: You can turn many of these fans on via a smartphone app or your voice.

Whether you're shopping for an oscillating fan, tower fan, pedestal fan, floor fan or desk fan, shop our selection of well-reviewed fans from brands such as Dyson, Honeywell and Black & Decker. Some are on sale now, including big savings on Dyson fans.

So give your air conditioner a break. These floor fans provide cool air and range from budget-friendly to high-tech.

Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09

Dyson

The most high-tech floor fan of 2022 might come via Dyson. The technology company sells three powerful air purifiers that double as fans, including the Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09. The TP09 goes a step beyond the typical air purifier by destroying formaldehyde that may be seeping into the air.

The Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09 features a HEPA H13 filter, which filters even finer particles than a standard HEPA filter.

This quiet Dyson fan is a powerful fan. It projects over 77 gallons of air a second. Air can blow out of either the front or back of the machine, plus it can oscillate up to 350 degrees. Control it with an app or your voice. It also offers an ultra-quiet night mode for light sleepers.

This top-rated Dyson fan is on sale: Save $150 on the Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde at Dyson now.

Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09, $520 (reduced from $670)

Dyson Pure Cool TP01



Dyson

For the most affordable Dyson option, choose the Pure Cool TP01. It's a powerful fan option that will fill promote air circulation and fill your home with cool air. The Dyson Pure Cool oscillates up to 70 degrees and features a HEPA filter.

It too is on sale: Save $100 on the Pure Cool at Dyson now.

Dyson Pure Cool TP01, $300 (reduced from $420)

Creager oscillating floor fan

Wayfair

Looking for a more traditional floor fan? This classic floor fan is anything but an eyesore. It has a copper finish, oscillates and has three settings. Its stand is height adjustable. (An open box version is available at Wayfair for $105.)

Creager oscillating floor fan, $131

Honeywell QuietSet oscillating electric tower stand fan

Walmart

If you're not willing to shell out hundreds of dollars for an oscillating fan, check out the Honeywell QuietSet oscillating electric tower stand fan. It has five speeds, including a sleep setting, and comes with a remote control. The tower fan has a one, two, four and eight-hour auto shut-off timer.

Honeywell QuietSet oscillating electric tower stand fan, $60

Dreo Cruiser Pro tower fan with remote (Wi-Fi enabled)

Amazon

This bladeless fan is ultra-quiet and oscillates 90 degrees. It has six speeds and three modes (normal, natural and sleep). This quiet fan even has an auto mode, where its wind velocity automatically changes with the temperature in your room. This fan also comes with a remote control.

Dreo Cruiser Pro tower fan with remote, $90 (reduced from $100)

Lasko portable electric oscillating tower fan

Amazon

This Amazon fan-favorite (see what we did there?) comes with a remote control and has three speeds. This cooling fan can be set to automatically turn off and has a nighttime setting with a decreased fan speed. It's currently rated 4.6 stars on Amazon.

"It is whisper-quiet and unobtrusive, while pushing out a lot of airflow," an Amazon reviewer says.

Lasko portable electric oscillating tower fan, $75

Black & Decker stand fan

Amazon

Keep it simple with a classic pedestal fan. It can oscillate 90 degrees and you can change its height and tilt. It has three speed settings and comes with a remote control.

Black & Decker stand fan, $41

