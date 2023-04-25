Best deals at the Brooklinen Birthday Sale: Save 25% on bedding, bath, spring cleaning products and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Calling all Brooklinen fans! Brooklinen is having a massive spring sale. For people not familiar with this luxury home brand, think long-stapled cotton, sustainable manufacturing practices (such as eco-friendly dyes and new organic linens) and modern, stylish colors and designs. Should you ever need to make a return, the company donates those returned goods to charity. Plus, the sheets, towels and robes are insanely soft.

The luxury bedding and home brand is offering 25% off everything sitewide. That means you can save big on sheets in fun new spring colors, plush beach towels for spring break and even save money on the brand's new organic collection.

The Brooklinen sale is on now and runs through May 8. Ready to upgrade everything in your linen closet? We've compiled the best deals on Brooklinen products below.

Best deals at Brooklinen during the Brooklinen Birthday Sale

Shop the best deals on bedding, bath items and more during the Brooklinen Birthday Sale.

Brooklinen luxe core sheet set: $142

Brooklinen

This Brooklinen luxe core sheet set includes one fitted sheet, one flat sheet and two pillowcases. The sheets are high-quality 480-thread-count cotton sheets. The sheet set is available in cheerful, spring-friendly colorways, including basil and warm grey, plus Brooklinen's calm waters print in the color sage.

Brooklinen luxe core sheet set (queen), $142 (reduced from $199)

Brooklinen Woven Texture bedding collection: $207

Brooklinen

Brooklinen launched a new bedding collection for spring -- and you can save 25% on it now during the Brooklinen Birthday Sale. The brand-new ornamental Woven Texture bedding collection includes new duvet covers and shams adorned with three-dimensional embroidery details.

The collection is available in two colors: rainwater and soft oat. The items can be purchased individually, but you'll get a much better deal if you buy them as a set.

Brooklinen Woven Texture duvet set, $207 (reduced from $324)

Brooklinen organic collection

Brooklinen

Brooklinen just released a new organic line of bedding, bath towels, robes and more just in time for Earth Month. Tons of Brooklinen favorites including sheets, duvet covers and towels are available now in organic options.

Save 25% on the organic items now.

Shop the Brooklinen organic collection

Brooklinen reversible quilt set: $277

Brooklinen

This adorable reversible quilt set includes a reversible quilt and two pillow shams with fun spring designs. The quilt is stonewashed for irresistible softness.

Brooklinen reversible quilt set, $277 (reduced from $369)

Brooklinen beach towel: $49

Brooklinen

If you're headed to the beach for spring break or summer vacation, check out Brooklinen's extra-soft beach towels during the sale. The 100% cotton towels feature velour softness on the front and absorbent terry on the back. They're great for the beach, pool or any outdoor adventures.

Brooklinen beach towel, $49 (reduced from $65)

Brooklinen lightweight textured throw blanket: $112

Brooklinen

This large 50-inch by 7-inch blanket is the brand's first 100% cotton throw blanket.

It comes in three spring colors: sand, dried rose and basil.

Brooklinen lightweight textured throw blanket, $112 (reduced from $149)

Brooklinen Super Plush robe: $79

Brooklinen

The Brooklinen Super Plush robe is made of plush combed, long-staple Turkish cotton for a luxurious feel. The robe features wide-sleeve adjustable cuffs, pockets and an adjustable tie waist.

Brooklinen recently released the robe in three seasonal colors.

Brooklinen Super Plush robe, $74 (reduced from $99)

Brooklinen down alternative mattress topper: $97



Brooklinen

Brooklinen's cozy down-alternative mattress topper features a soft microgel fill to give your mattress a protective layer.

Customers can save 25% on this cozy mattress topper now at Brooklinen.

Brooklinen down alternative mattress topper (queen), $97 (reduced from $129)

Brooklinen down comforter: $209 and up

Brooklinen

The Brooklinen down comforter features an ultra-soft, 100% long-staple cotton shell and down cluster fill. It's hypoallergenic and lightweight with cloud-like softness.

Brooklinen down comforter (twin), $209 (reduced from $279)

Brooklinen down comforter (full/queen), $284 (reduced from $379)

Brooklinen down comforter (king), $374 (reduced from $499)

Brooklinen Super Plush bath towels: $59



Brooklinen

These ultra-soft, extra-thick towels offer spa-like comfort. CBS Essentials senior writer Lily Rose is a big fan. "I recently upgraded to all Brooklinen Super Plush bath towels," Rose said. "I didn't realize how terrible my original towels were until I wrapped myself in one of these. Brooklinen's towels are so comfy I always look forward to putting one on the second I get out of the tub."

They're available in six neutral colors and five limited-edition spring colors.

Brooklinen Super Plush bath towels (set of 2), $59 (reduced from $79)

