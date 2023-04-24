Watch CBS News
Essentials

Best deals at Walmart in April 2023: Save on home, tech and more

By Kaylyn McKenna

/ Essentials

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Walmart patio furniture set is on sale
Looking to upgrade your outdoor space for the spring? This four-piece patio set is just $190 this week at Walmart. Walmart

You're running out of time to shop the best deals at Walmart in April 2023! But don't worry -- there are still tons of great sale prices to shop online at Walmart right now. The retailer has plenty of spring deals to help you refresh your home, do a little spring cleaning or start shopping for Mother's Day.

Right now, you can score deals on bedding, vacuums and new TVs, along with savings on tons of other top-selling products at Walmart this week. There's even an Apple Watch 8 for $74 off!

Best deals at Walmart in April 2023                                              

The experts at CBS Essentials have selected the top Walmart deals and clearance offers live on the retailer's site. You can also shop everything on sale right now below.

See all deals at Walmart

Best headphone and earbud deals at Walmart

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Apple

Walmart is currently offering deep discounts on several popular headphone and earbud options, including Apple AirPods. Shop the best deals below and save on Apple AirPods, earbuds and headphones. 

Save $74 on an Apple Watch 8 at Walmart

    Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm)
    Walmart

The Apple Watch Series 8 is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. It comes with a new crash detection feature, which detects when the wearer is in a severe car crash and alerts emergency services of their location.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features too, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. You can tap into yoga, meditation and other workout programs via Apple Fitness+. (Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service. It costs $9.99 a month; Apple Watch buyers get the first month free.) 

Apple Watch 8 (41mm) (GPS), $325 (reduced from $399)

$325 at Walmart

The Apple Watch SE, the most affordable model in the Apple Watch lineup, is even more affordable now at Walmart. The smartwatch offers a 40mm screen and boasts a wide range of health and fitness features. It can also be used to play music, check your tests and make calls when paired with your iPhone.

Apple Watch SE GPS (1st generation), $149 (reduced from $279)

$149 at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 deal at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic
Samsung via Amazon

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic comes in just two (classic) colors: black and silver. You can customize the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with a sold-separately Samsung band of your choice. 

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm), $169 (reduced from $350)

$169 at Walmart

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm), $299 (reduced from $460)

$299 at Walmart

Best TV deals at Walmart

roku-tv-onn-23-inch.jpg
Walmart

Looking for the perfect budget TV? Head over to Walmart -- the retailer has restocked a number of its bestselling budget Roku smart TVs, Samsung TVs and more. No matter what size or resolution you need, there's a deal for you.

Here's a list of the best TV deals at Walmart. As of publication, all these deals are still available.

Score a PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle at Walmart

    ps5-god-of-war-bundle.jpg
    Sony

If you're trying to get a PlayStation 5 console, head over to the Walmart website now -- the console has been going in and out of stock over the past week. 

Use the links below to head straight to the PS5 listings at Walmart to see if you can find one right now.

PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle, $509

Check stock now

Playstation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle (Digital Edition), $459

Check stock now

Best laptop and monitor deals at Walmart

asus-gaming-monitor.png
Walmart

Looking to save on a new laptop or computer monitor? Then check out Walmart's major rollbacks on laptops and gaming monitor prices below. 

Xbox Series X at Walmart

xbox-x.png
Microsoft

The Xbox Series X boasts 4K resolution at 120 Hz, 3D spatial sound and 1 TB of blazing fast storage (and fast load times). It's backwards compatible with thousands of Xbox games -- even your old Xbox 360 and Xbox games. 

Xbox Series X console, $499

$Check stock now at Walmart

Best The Pioneer Woman deals at Walmart

the pioneer woman pantry essentials
Walmart

CBS Essentials readers haven't been able to get enough of The Pioneer Woman cookware and kitchen items. Now, Walmart has discounted tons of bestselling items from the popular kitchen and home line so that you can give your space the spring refresh it deserves. 

Best kitchen appliance deals at Walmart 

beautiful-by-drew-mixer.png
Walmart

Give your kitchen an inexpensive makeover with these clearance-priced appliance essentials. 

Want even more sale-priced kitchen finds? Check out our article on the best Walmart kitchen deals.

Best Walmart health and fitness deals

walmart-echelon-sport-exercise-rower.jpg
Walmart

Get healthy this spring at Walmart -- all sorts of great exercise equipment, apparel and more are on sale now. Whether you're looking to build a home gym or looking to get outside and ride a bike, Walmart has it all.

Best deals on baby and kids items at Walmart

    4moms-rockaroo.png
    Walmart

Walmart has tons of top-rated baby and children's products on sale now. Many of these items might make a great Mother's Day gift for a new mom.

Best Walmart home and patio deals

walmart-patio-set-header.jpg
Walmart

Your spring home makeover continues at Walmart with these incredible deals on bedding, vacuums, organizational shelves and more.

  • Four-piece rattan patio furniture set, $230 (reduced from $448)
  • Three-piece sectional patio furniture set, $360 (reduced from $390)
  • Better Homes and Garden kid's outdoor wicker chair, $124 (reduced from $148)
  • BeautyPeak full length mirror, $65 (reduced from $89)
  • Workpro freestanding storage shelves, $99 (reduced from $150)
  • Ameriwood Home Dominic L desk with bookshelves, $74 (reduced from $119)
  • Shark EZ robot vacuum, $298 (reduced from $399)
  • Zinus Louis 3-piece dining set, $142 (reduced from $209)
  • Ktaxon 12-cube closet storage organizer, $55 (reduced from $65)
  • Novilla 12-inch cooling mattress, $192 (reduced from $526)

    • Get the most popular patio set at Walmart for $230

    walmart-patio-set-header.jpg
    Save $258 on this outdoor patio set at Walmart. Walmart

    Looking to makeover your outdoor living space this spring? Head on over to the Walmart website. We found a really fantastic deal on a top-rated rattan patio set under $250. CBS Essentials readers are going crazy for it: It's our bestselling patio deal of 2023 by far.

    Right now you can get this 4.6-star rated patio set by Costway that includes two single chairs with cushions (23.5'' x 25'' x 31''), a loveseat with cushion (43.5'' x 25''x 31'') and a tempered glass-top coffee table (35'' x 18'' x 17.5''). The washable cushions are available four colors: turquoise, red, navy and black.

    Says one Walmart reviewer: "This patio furniture looks great and is very comfortable. All the pieces and hardware were clearly marked and the assembly instructions were easy to follow. Very well satisfied."

    Rattan 4-piece patio furniture set, $230 (reduced from $448)

    $230 at Walmart

    Not quite the right setup for your patio? Check out this smaller, three-piece rattan outdoor furniture set, also on sale at Walmart. It includes a glass-top coffee table and two chairs.

    Rattan 3-piece patio furniture set, $199 (reduced from $323)

    $199 at Walmart

    Best online clearance deals at Walmart in April 2023

    Shop these major clearance deals for even more Walmart savings this spring. Walmart's clearance items are up to 65% off right now.

    Best tech clearance deals at Walmart

    gateway-laptop-walmart-clearance.jpg
    Walmart

    Walmart is offering deep clearance discounts on tons of tech including laptops, speakers and more.

  • 14.1" Gateway ultra slim laptop with Windows 11, $419 (reduced from $600)
  • Onn party speaker with LED lighting, $99 (reduced from $139)
  • 37" Asus TUF gaming curved monitor, $190 (reduced from $299)
  • Sony waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker, $79 (reduced from $178)
  • Skullcandy Dime XT earbuds, $19 (reduced from $22)
  • 14" HP Chromebook, $219 (reduced from $249)

    • Best home clearance deals at Walmart

    walmart-mainstays-desk-chair-clearance.jpg
    Walmart

    Save on everything you need for spring cleaning and refreshing your home, including desk chairs, storage options, vacuums and more.

  • Mainstays vinyl mesh office chair, $48 (reduced from $56)
  • Workpro freestanding storage shelves, $99 (reduced from $150)
  • 32" outdoor fire pit, $110 (reduced from $200)
  • Queer Eye Fallon modern accent chair, $100 (reduced from $230)
  • Anker Eufy HomeVac handstick vacuum cleaner, $100 (reduced from $199)
  • Mainstays entertainment center, $148 (reduced from $299)
  • Kenmore smart charcoal grill, $298 (reduced from $350)

    • Related content from CBS Essentials  

  • Best online clearance deals at Walmart
  • Best spring cleaning deals at Walmart in 2023
  • Get ready for spring with these ultra-affordable appetizer plates from The Pioneer Woman
  • Walmart spring deal: Get a four-piece outdoor patio set for $190 (it's surprisingly nice)
  • Walmart spring deal: Get a gorgeous three-piece section patio set for $330
  • Spring cleaning 2023: Best appliance deals you can score right now
  • Sam's Club is giving away free money in March 2023: The best gift card deals
  • The best robot mops for 2023: iRobot Braava Jet, Samsung Jetbot and more
    • Kaylyn McKenna

    Kaylyn McKenna is an expert on deals, travel, luggage, tech, TVs, home and more for CBS Essentials. When she's not scouring the internet for the best deals on new luggage or robot vacuums, she spends time with her goldendoodle, Harley, our resident canine correspondent and dog treat expert. https://www.cbsnews.com/cbs-essentials/deals/ https://www.cbsnews.com/cbs-essentials/travel/ https://www.cbsnews.com/cbs-essentials/tech/ https://www.cbsnews.com/cbs-essentials/tvs/ https://www.cbsnews.com/cbs-essentials/home-and-family/ https://www.cbsnews.com/essentials/the-best-luggage-deals-of-2023/ https://www.cbsnews.com/essentials/best-robot-vacuum-deals-of-2023/

    First published on January 3, 2023 / 11:22 AM

    View CBS News In
    CBS News App Open
    Chrome Safari Continue
    Be the first to know
    Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.