Getty Images

It's a great time to upgrade to a new mattress, especially if you're doing some spring cleaning. Ditch your old mattress for a new, better one without breaking the bank. CBS Essentials has found the best mattress deals in 2023.

Your favorite mattress retailers have slashed the prices on top-rated mattresses. Right now, you can shop for a twin mattress, queen mattress, king mattress and more on sale from popular brands such as Emma Sleep, Saatva, Nectar Sleep, Tuft & Needle and Essentia Organic Mattress. All of these mattresses have a four-star rating or higher and feature tons of positive customer reviews.

Essentia Organic Mattress Classic REM5 organic mattress

Emma Sleep CliMax Hybrid mattress

Saatva Solaire adjustable California (king) mattress

It's a great time to buy a mattress -- especially if your 2023 resolutions include getting more sleep and sticking to a budget. We've rounded up a bunch of comfortable mattresses with price tags that aren't a total nightmare. These expert-recommended and customer-loved mattresses are all on sale now.

Shop our selection of the best mattress deals in 2023 and discover a top-rated mattress below.

What to consider before buying a new mattress

Dr. Kristen Casey, a licensed clinical psychologist and insomnia specialist, told CBS Essentials that there are a few factors to consider when shopping for the best mattress.

"Everyone has unique sleep health and needs," said Casey. "It's important to assess mattress comfort, support, breathability, pressure relief, durability and firmness. In addition, assessing the type of sleeper you are (e.g., side, back, or combination), and your usual temperature (e.g., hot sleeper, cold sleeper, neutral) is imperative."

"Someone may simply prefer a mid-firm mattress with comfort foam compared to a softer one because it helps with support for their back pain as they sleep overnight. Others prefer a softer firmness because their bodies don't necessarily need pressure relief. The most important factor to consider as you evaluate sleep products for your routine is comfort. Feeling comfortable assists with sleep initiation," Casey explained.

When is the best time to buy a new mattress?



According to the American Sleep Association, you should replace your mattress every eight to 10 уеаrѕ.

To extend the life of your mattress, use a washable mattress protector. A protector can keep your mattress clean and dry, prevent mold and resist dust mites. The ASA further advises rotating your mattress 180 degrees at least once every 90 days, for more even wear. If you have a double-sided mattress, you should also flip it. Double-sided mattresses are designed to be used on both sides.

Of course, if the mattress you own just isn't feeling comfortable anymore, now's a great time to replace it, regardless of when you bought it.

Shop the best mattress deals in 2023

Don't lose sleep over an expensive mattress. Let us be your mattress advisor. Shop the best on-sale mattresses in 2023.

Essentia Organic Mattress Classic REM5 organic mattress

Essentia

Essentia's cooling technology incorporates activated quartz into its patented organic latex foam formula. According to the brand, the sleep surface of the Classic REM5 mattress is proven to sleep up to five degrees cooler than other Essentia mattresses.

Essentia Organic Mattress Classic REM5 organic mattress (queen), $4,207

Emma Sleep CliMax Hybrid mattress



Emma Sleep

The mattress features five plush layers for comfort and one layer of pocketed springs for support and cooling.

All of the Emma Sleep CliMax Hybrid mattresses are 50% off right now.

Emma Sleep CliMax Hybrid mattress (twin), $499 (regularly $999)

Emma Sleep CliMax Hybrid mattress (queen), $799 (regularly $1,599)

Emma Sleep CliMax Hybrid mattress (king), $999 (regularly $1,999)

Saatva Classic mattress

Saatva

The popular mattress comes in two heights and various levels of firmness, ranging from plush soft to firm. It offers two layers of coils and a pillow top filled with memory foam for pressure relief. Saatva also provides a generous, risk-free trial period of 180 nights so you can sleep on your decision.

Saatva Classic mattress (twin), $995

Saatva Classic mattress (queen), $1,495 (regularly $1,995)

Saatva Classic mattress (king), $1,945 (regularly $2,445)

Not into the Saatva Classic? Why not try the Saatva Solaire. The Solaire adjustable mattress in a split California king offers 50 firmness settings on both sides and claims to have virtually no motion transfer.

Saatva Solaire adjustable California (king) mattress, $3,095 (regularly $4,145)

The Nectar Sleep Premier mattress

Nectar

Nectar Sleep's most popular mattress, the Nectar Sleep Premier, is its best option for hot sleepers.

The mattress is made with Nectar's dual-action cooling technology, which reacts to your body's temp to help you sleep cool. The mattress can be ordered as a memory foam mattress or as a hybrid mattress for an added cost.

The Nectar Sleep Premier mattress (queen), $999 (regularly $1,999)

Discover more of Nectar Sleep's top-rated mattresses below. They're all on sale now.

Nectar Sleep memory foam mattress (queen), $699 (regularly $1,049)

Nectar Sleep Premier copper mattress (queen), $1,299 (regularly $1,949)

Signature Design by Ashley Chime queen mattress

Nectar via Amazon

This multi-layer foam mattress has a medium-firm feel. It's a great option for people with allergies.

According to the brand, the mattress is made with pollen and pet dander-resistant materials.

Signature Design by Ashley Chime (queen) mattress, $331 (regularly $546)

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress

Wayfair

If you're in need of a new mattress, check out this deal on Nora hybrid mattresses. The mattress is 12-inches thick and features temperature regulating technology, so you can get a comfortable nights sleep.

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress (twin), $390 (reduced from $899)

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress (queen), $630 (reduced from $1,199)

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress (king), $780 (reduced from $1,499)

Leesa Sapira hybrid 11" queen-size mattress



Nectar via Amazon

This five-layer mattress includes a breathable hole-punched layer to let air flow through as well as a memory foam layer to help relieve pressure on your back, hips and shoulders.

Want your mattress purchase to make a difference? Leesa donates one mattress to non-profits for every ten mattresses sold.

Leesa Sapira hybrid 11" (queen) mattress, $1,699 (reduced from $1,899)

Tuft & Needle Legacy Original mattress

Tuft & Needle

The 4.6-star-rated mattress is made with cooling gel, heat-wicking graphite, and breathable Tuft & Needle Adaptive foam that offers a flexible sleep surface that responds and adjusts with you.

Tuft & Needle Legacy Original (twin) mattress, $491 (regularly $745)

Tuft & Needle Legacy Original (queen) mattress, $656 (regularly $995)

Tuft & Needle Legacy Original (king) mattress, $919 (regularly $1,395)

The best sheets and bedding of April 2023

Get a great night's sleep on a new set of sheets. We've found the best sheets and bedding of April 2023. All of these bedding essentials have a four-star rating or higher and feature tons of positive customer reviews. Some of these items are even recommended by the CBS Essentials team!

The Pioneer Woman 4-piece comforter set

Amazon

"This comforter set by pioneer woman is gorgeous," raves one Walmart reviewer. "It is soft and great quality just like the other one I have in a different color scheme."

The adorable 4-piece bedroom set comes with one comforter, two shams, and one decorative pillow. The set comes in two sizes, full/queen and king. Choose between nine different, colorful designs (while they're available).

The Pioneer Woman 4-piece comforter set, $48 (reduced from $69)

Casper SuperSoft comfy bundle

Casper

"When Casper launched their SuperSoft sheets set I wasn't totally sold. How soft could sheets ever actually be? As it turns out, very soft." shared CBS Essentials senior writer Lily Rose. "I am delighted to say these are the most comfortable sheets I have ever had the pleasure of sleeping in. Not only are these sheets soft to the touch, they're warm enough to snuggle in without overheating. These sheets are my new must-have for the colder months."

Casper's SuperSoft sheets are made with 100% brushed cotton. This Comfy bundle comes with a SuperSOft sheet set and two original Casper pillows.

Choose from three colors.

Casper SuperSoft comfy bundle, $191 and up (regularly $239)

Brooklinen luxe core sheet set

Brooklinen

Social media has been buzzing about Brooklinen's ultra-comfy sheets lately. This Brooklinen luxe core sheet set includes one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and two pillowcases. The sheets are high-quality 480-thread-count cotton sheets. The sheet set is available in several spring colors including sage in calm waters, basil and warm grey.

Brooklinen luxe core sheet set (queen), $169 (reduced from $199)

California Design Den luxury sheets



California Design Den via Amazon

These 600-thread-count sheets are available at Amazon and feel "just as luxe as hotel sheets," according to bedding expert and senior writer Lily Rose.

Choose from 20 color options. Sizes run from twin to California King. Prices vary by size.

California Design Den luxury sheets, $55 and up

Brooklinen Woven Texture bedding collection

Brooklinen

Brooklinen launched a new bedding collection for spring -- and you can save 20% on it now. The brand-new ornamental Woven Texture bedding collection includes new duvet covers and shams adorned with three-dimensional embroidery details. The collection is available in two colors, rainwater, and soft oat. The items can be purchased individually, but you'll get a much better deal if you buy them as a set.

Brooklinen Woven Texture duvet set, $275 (reduced from $324)

MagicLinen gray-blue linen duvet cover set

Magic Linen

Upgrade your bed with luxurious linens. This breathable duvet cover set comes in 22 colors and prints on the MagicLinen site. It comes with a duvet cover and two standard- or queen-size pillowcases.

This set is available in twin, queen and king sizes.

MagicLinen ivory linen duvet cover set (queen), $265 (reduced from $331)

Big Blanket Co Sateen Dream big bedding

Big Blanket Co

Big Blanket Co is known for its extra-large blankets, but the brand also recently released a cotton bedding collection. The Sateen Dream big bedding collection features large, cozy bedding with ultra-deep pockets. The bedding is 25% larger than standard bedding, so you can say goodbye to fighting over the covers.

Big Blanket Co Sateen Dream sheets (queen), $134 after coupon (reduced from $179)

Big Blanket Co Sateen Dream pillowcases, $39

Big Blanket Co Sateen Dream duvet cover (queen), $134 (reduced from $179)

Essentia organic cotton sheet set



Essentia

Essentia's organic cotton sheet set is made from certified organic sateen cotton. The sheet set comes with one fitted sheet, one flat sheet and two pillowcases. The fitted sheet features an eleven-inch pocket.

Essentia organic cotton sheet set (queen), $259

Mellanni sheet set

Amazon

This Mellanni sheet set is made of a light, soft brushed microfiber that is fade, stain, and wrinkle-resistant. The set comes with a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and two pillowcases. It is available in over 40 colors and patterns including several fun spring colors.

Mellanni sheet set (queen), $35 (reduced from $48)

Nolah bamboo sheet set

Nolah

Nolah's breathable and satin-smooth bamboo sheets are majorly discounted right now. The sheet set is currently on sale.

Pricing varies by size.

Nolah bamboo sheet set, $90 and up (reduced from $179)

The best blankets in 2023

Shop weighted blankets, extra-large blankets, throws and more. Many of these blankets are on sale now.

Crane & Canopy waffle throw blanket

Crane & Canopy

"This is the perfect blanket for spring," said CBS Essentials senior writer Lily Rose. "I love the look and feel of this textured throw. It's warm enough that it keeps me cozy but light enough that I don't get too hot with it on. Plus, it looks chic on my bed or slung over my sectional."

This 100% cotton throw comes in three colors.

Crane & Canopy waffle throw blanket, $99

Big Blanket Co extra large throw blanket

Big Blanket Co

If you and your partner are always fighting over the covers, it may be time to get a bigger blanket. This 10 foot by 10 foot extra large throw blanket is large enough to keep everyone covered throughout the night in bed or while lounging around on the couch. The blanket comes in a variety of fun colors including limited-edition options perfect for spring.

Big Blanket Co extra large throw blanket, $159 (reduced from $169)

Luna cooling weighted blanket



Luna

Weighted blankets provide enhanced comfort and can help you sleep better -- but they can be a bit warm for spring and summer. Thankfully, Luna makes a cooling weighted blanket to help you enjoy the benefits of a weighted blanket while staying cool. The Luna weighted blanket is made with a breathable bamboo outershell and premium glass beads.

Luna bamboo cooling weighted blanket (queen), $80 (reduced from $100)

Brooklinen lightweight textured throw blanket

Brooklinen

This large 50-inch by 7-inch blanket is the brand's first 100% cotton throw blanket.

It comes in three spring colors; sand, dried rose and basil.

Brooklinen lightweight textured throw blanket, $149

Tuft and Needle Percale quilt

Tuft and Needle

This Tuft and Needle quilt is made with made with soft organic cotton and diamond-stitching. It comes in two fun spring colors and offers the ideal weight and warmth for any season.

Tuft and Needle Percale quilt, $220

Nolah bamboo weighted blanket

Nolah

This Nolah bamboo weighted blanket features a glass microbead filling that gives the blanket a comforting, calming weight to help you sleep. It also features a double-sided bamboo cover that is breathable, and naturally antibacterial.

Nolah bamboo weighted blanket, $124

Best mattress topper deals in April 2023

Not ready to splurge on a new mattress? No problem. You can still upgrade your sleep with a new mattress topper instead.

Tuft & Needle queen mattress topper

Tuft & Needle

Turn an uncomfortable mattress into a dream with this foam mattress topper. The topper features a non-skid bottom. The bed essential is made with cooling material, making this a great choice for sweatier sleepers.

Available for six bed sizes.

Tuft & Needle queen mattress topper, $200

Saatva mattress topper

Saatva

Saatva offers three material options for its mattress topper; graphite, latex and foam. The brand states that each mattress topper was thoughtfully designed to elevate your sleep experience and prolong the life of your mattress.

Saatva mattress topper, $325 and up

Essentia zero gravity mattress topper

Essentia

This organic latex foam mattress topper is designed to eliminate pressure points for a zero gravity experience. It is 1.5 inches thick and provides a plush comfortable surface to sleep on.

Essentia zero gravity mattress topper, $599 and up

Essentia DormIQ mattress topper

Essentia

This natural memory foam mattress topper adds a mid-contour to any existing sleeping surface for better pressure relief and increased blood circulation through the body. It is available in 2 different thicknesses either a 1-inch or 2-inch natural memory foam topper.

Essentia DormIQ mattress topper, $549

Brooklinen down alternative mattress topper

Brooklinen

Brooklinen's cozy down alternative mattress topper features a soft microgel fill to give your mattress a soft protective layer.

Prices vary by size.

Brooklinen down alternative mattress topper (queen), $129

Best pillow deals in April 2023

Tired of waking up with neck pain from old, flat pillows? Then it's time to invest in better pillows.

Casper Sleep original pillow

Amazon

The Casper Sleep original pillow is made with a polyester microfiber fill for a plush, comfortable sleep. The pillow features a cotton cover with a breathable percale weave to improve airflow and keep you cool while you sleep.

Casper Sleep original pillow (standard), $65

Zamat butterfly cervical memory foam pillow

Zamat Sleep

If you wake up with neck pain, a good cervical pillow can be a game changer. With an ergonomic shape and adjustable height, this pillow offers excellent support for your head and neck whether you sleep on your back, stomach or side. It is made of CertiPUR-US-certified memory foam.

Zamat butterfly cervical memory foam pillow, $66 (reduced from $80)

You can also save on a bundle with the Zamat cervical pillow, a pillowcase and a Zamat NekGenic cervical traction device.

Zamat NekGenic total sleep bundle, $120 (reduced from $166)

Eli & Elm cotton side-sleeper pillow



Eli & Elm

Are you a side sleeper? Then check out this special pillow from Eli & Elm with a U-shape design. This pillow promises to be temperature regulating and has a breathable cotton cover.

Eli & Elm cotton side-sleeper pillow, $105 (reduced from $131)

Essentia Forma organic foam pillow

Essentia

The Essentia Forma organic foam pillow features a ribbed contour surface that is designed to alleviate pressure on the cranium while also allowing for more airflow throughout the night. The Forma pillow is suitable for back and side sleepers.

Essentia Forma organic foam pillow, $229

