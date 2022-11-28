The best Cyber Monday deals under $100 that you can still get

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

We've found the best Cyber Monday deals under $100 you can shop today. Whether you're shopping for yourself or buying gifts for friends and family, discover impressive Cyber Monday deals from top retailers such as Amazon, Wayfair, Walmart and more.

Keep reading to shop on-sale tech, kitchen gadgets, beauty, skincare, toys and fun gift ideas ahead of Christmas and Hanukkah. But hurry -- we can't guarantee how long these Cyber Monday deals will last (or stay in stock).

Top products in this article:

11.6" HP Chromebook (4 GB RAM, 32 GB storage), $79 (reduced from $98)

Beats Studio Buds, $90 (reduced from $150)

You don't need to spend a lot of money to find the perfect present this Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend. We've found great budget gift picks for just about everyone on your list. Take a look at our list of the best Black Friday deals under $100 you can still shop today.

Of course, there's no need to wait until the holidays to gift the items below. These options make great birthday gifts, Thanksgiving appreciation presents and more. And there's no rule that says you can't gift yourself something fun and useful right now.

(For even more gift recommendations, check out our comprehensive roundup of the best stocking stuffers to give this Christmas and the best toys of the 2022 holiday season, according to Amazon.)

The best gift for Christmas 2022: An Amazon gift card

We think the best gift for Christmas 2022 is one of the most universal: an Amazon gift card. That way, the recipient can buy whatever gift they'd like.

Amazon

No matter their age, gender or personality type, an Amazon gift card is a perfect addition to every Christmas stocking in the house. Choose the amount you want to put on this gift card, from $50 to $2,000.

Amazon gift card in a premium Christmas gift box

You can also get an Amazon gift card in a premium Hanukkah box. Choose any denomination between $25 and $2,000.

Amazon gift card in a premium Hanukkah gift box

The best tech gifts under $100

Save on Apple products, tech accessories and more.

Beats Studio Buds: $90

Amazon

These4.4-star-rated Beats earbuds, available in five colors, offer a total of 24 hours of listening time with the included charging case (8 hours per charge). They feature active noise cancelation and IPX4 sweat- and water-resistance.

Beats Studio Buds, $90 (reduced from $150)

HP DeskJet wireless all-in-one color printer: $49

HP

This budget-friendly HP color printer offers scanning, copying and mobile printing functionality. Get a free six-month ink subscription for it, when you activate a free HP+ plan.

HP DeskJet 2723e wireless all-in-one color printer, $49 (reduced from $69)

Lenovo Tab M8: $79

Walmart

If you're looking for an affordable tablet this holiday season, check out the Lenovo Tab M8. The tablet offers an eight-inch HD display that's great for streaming videos. The battery life is fairly long, with up to 15 hours of video playback on a single charge. The tablet also comes with a built-in kids-mode with Google Kids Space, making it a great gift for children.

This is another one of Walmart's early Black Friday deals, so act fast if you're interested.

Lenovo Tab M8, $79 (reduced from $119)

Eufy 25c robot vacuum: $99

Walmart

The Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum doesn't skimp on features -- it connects to your home Wi-Fi and can be controlled through an app or through your home's smart speaker. It has 1,500 Pa of suction, three-layer filtration and a slim profile that helps it get under furniture to clean. It's rated 4.4 stars at Walmart.

It's pretty rare to find a robot vacuum for less than $100 -- nevermind a top-rated, voice-activated one, like the Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum. Head over to the Walmart Deals for Days Black Friday sale to get yours now for less than half its usual price.

Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum, $99 (reduced from $249)

Apple AirTag (4 pack): $80

Apple via Amazon

Apple AirTags will help you keep track of important items. Stick one on your luggage, your pet, your wallet or some other thing, and then track it from your MacBook, Apple Watch or other device.

Apple AirTag (4 pack), $80 (reduced from $99)

Apple AirTag (1 pack), $25 (regularly $28)

Philips Hue (2 pack): $90

Amazon

Unlike older versions of Philips Hue smart bulbs, this Bluetooth-compatible three pack doesn't require a Hue Hub to work. You will want to add a Hub, however, if you're installing a large number of Hue bulbs in different rooms or want to control your lights while away from home.

Setup is relatively easy with the Philips Hue app, and takes just seconds. The bulbs, while unusually sized, fit most lamps, overhead lights, and 4-inch recessed cans.

Philips Hue (2 bulbs), $90

Sengled smart light bulbs (4 ct.): $40

Sengled via Amazon

Looking for an even more affordable smart light option? These color-changing light bulbs can connect to Bluetooth. Use Alexa voice controls to turn the light on and off, change its color, dim, brighten and set light schedules.

Sengled smart light bulbs (4 ct), $32 (reduced from $40)

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen): $25



Amazon

The fifth-generation Amazon Echo Dot has a number of new-for-2022 features, including improved audio, a temperature sensor and Eero Wi-Fi built in (requires a compatible Eero network). Use this Amazon smart speaker to control your home via voice commands, make calls hands-free, play music, set an alarm and more. Choose from three colors.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen), $25 (regularly $50)

Best streaming gifts under $100

Give the gift of seamless movie streaming this holiday season.

32" Insignia smart Fire TV: $99

Amazon

This HD (720p) television comes with Amazon Fire TV built in, so it's ready to stream your favorite shows right out of the box (once you connect it to your home Wi-Fi, of course). It's Alexa-ready, so you can operate it by voice.

32" Insignia smart Fire TV, $99 (reduced from $180)

Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device: $30

Walmart

This compact streaming device lets you stream your favorite shows and movies from streaming services like Paramount+.HBO Max, Netflix and more in 4K. The Roku interface is fast and easy to navigate. Right now, you can get this device for only $30.

Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device, $30 (reduced from $80

Apple TV HD (32 GB): $59

Apple Store via Amazon

Stream the latest TV shows and movies with this Apple TV HD streaming box. It's $59 at the Walmart Deals for Days sale -- the best price for this 4.7-star-rated streamer we've ever seen.

Apple TV HD (32 GB), $59 (reduced from $99)

Apple TV 4K: $100

Apple devotees should definitely consider streaming all their favorite shows on an Apple TV 4K. The device is equipped with Dolby Vision, a Siri-enabled remote and SharePlay, which enables you to enjoy the next NFL game or new movie you want to watch with a group of pals. You can also take advantage of Apple Arcade gaming.

Apple TV 4K, $100 (reduced from $179)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $25

Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is compatible with Alexa, and lets you watch all your favorite streamers (Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, etc.) in 4K resolution.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $25 (reduced from $50)

Google Chromecast 'Stranger Things' Bundle: $29

Walmart

Here's a Black Friday streaming deal fans of "Stranger Things" won't want to miss -- Walmart is offering the Google Chromecast bundled with a "Stranger Things" Funko Pop! figure of Eleven for just $29. Google Chromecast supports streaming in 4K resolution and features a voice remote.

Google Chromecast "Stranger Things" bundle, $29 (a $62 value)

Best gifts for kids under $100



These top-rated gifts for kids, pulled from Walmart's 2022 Top Toy List and Amazon Toys We Love List 2022, won't break the bank.

Lego Star Wars Imperial Shuttle: $40

Walmart

Build the Imperial Shuttle from the Star Wars trilogy with this 660-piece Lego set. The set comes with 3 Lego minifigures; Darth Vader ,Luke Skywalker and an Imperial Officer.

Lego Star Wars Imperial Shuttle, $40 (reduced from $70)

Little Live Pets Gotta Go Turdle: $25

Little Live Pets via Amazon

The Little Live Pets Gotta Go Turdle is a battery-powered toy that's sure to be one of the hottest Christmas gifts of 2022. The 13.4-inch-tall turtle value pack comes with a bib and some Turdle food. You feed your Gotta Go Turdle, and then shortly after, the toy sings "Uh oh, gotta go!" You then place it on the included toilet, which it poops into. The so-called magic poop can be reclaimed from the water and turned back into Turdle food when dried.

The 4.3-star-rated Little Live Pets Gotta Go Turdle is wildly popular with Amazon reviewers, who say it's great for potty training. Writes one: "Bought this for my 3 year old great grandson for his birthday and he loved it!"

"It's very hilarious to know he has to go," writes another verified Amazon buyer.

Little Live Pets Gotta Go Turdle value pack, $25 (reduced from $35)

Little Live Pets Gotta Go Flamingo: $35

Little Live Pets via Amazon

Is a pooping turtle not quite the right gift? Well, good news: Little Live Pets also makes a pink pooping flamingo named Sherbet.

Little Live Pets Gotta Go Flamingo value pack, $35

Slumberkins lynx self-expression collection: $34

Slumberkins

Slumberkins are snuggly companions that come with two helpful children's books on topics including conflict-resolution, creativity, grief, change and more. Slumberkins come in many fun forms such as a hammerhead shark, sloth, dragon, and the lynx pictured above. They're machine washable, feature soft fur (with no detachable plastic pieces) and are stuffed with hypoallergenic fiberfill.

Slumberkins lynx self-expression collection, $34 (reduced from $48)

LeapFrog Magic Adventures microscope: $67

Amazon

This LeapFrog microscope is a fun way to get children excited about science. The microscope features up to 200x magnification. Kids can create their own samples to view or look at the provided images and slides. The kit comes with eight double-sided smart slides that show educational videos and images on the microscope's 2.4-inch viewing screen.

LeapFrog Magic Adventures microscope, $67 (reduced from $90)

Spider-Man bumper car: $79

Marvel via Walmart

This pint-sized car comes fully assembled. All you have to do is attach the bumper and charge and connect the integrated 6V battery with the included 120V wall charger.

This bumper car spins 360 degrees and can support children up to 66 pounds.

Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends 6V bumper car, $79

Little Tikes Tobi 2 Robot smartwatch: $44

Amazon

This cute, splashproof Little Tikes smartwatch with a built-in interactive robot companion -- named by Amazon as one of the most popular toys of 2021 -- tracks steps, takes photos with its two built-in cameras, and even plays games.

Little Tikes Tobi 2 Robot smartwatch, $44 (reduced from $64)

Barbie Dreamcamper: $64

Walmart

The Barbie Dreamcamper comes with more than 60 accessories, including a pool and a tall slide. The camper has a kitchen, dining area, sleeping area, bathroom and den with a TV for Barbie to hang out in.

The Barbie Dreamcamper is one of Walmart's picks for the hottest holiday toys of 2022.

Barbie Dreamcamper, $64 (reduced from $99)

Best cozy gifts to buy ahead of the holidays

See seasonal candles, comfy slippers, coffee gift cards and more top-rated cozy gifts to give this holiday season.

Starbucks gift card

Amazon

Want to give the gift of a yummy, festive Starbucks drink -- or even grab one for yourself? Grab a Starbucks gift card on Amazon, available in $25 and $50 amounts.

Starbucks gift card (physical), $25 and up

Apotheke Votive candle gift set: $64



Nordstrom

Stock up on soy wax candles at Nordstrom to keep things cozy this winter. This set of six candles from Apotheke includes a Charcoal candle, Earl Gray Bitters candle, Hinoki Lavender candle, Santal Rock Rose candle, Sea Salt Grapefruit candle and a White Vetiver candle.

Apotheke Votive candle gift set, $64

Woodwick large hourglass scented candle: $27

Woodwick via Amazon

This wood-smoke-scented, crackling-wick candle provides evokes the feeling of sitting around a roaring fireplace. With a strong cedar fragrance and WoodWick's patented wooden wick, which creates a fireside-like crackling sound, this candle offers the gift of coziness. Plus, it's currently on sale.

WoodWick large hourglass scented candle, $27 (reduced from $31)

The Comfy original oversized microfiber and sherpa wearable blanket: $50

Amazon

As seen on ABC's "Shark Tank," this bestselling ultra plush wearable blanket is perfect for staying cozy around the house. The Comfy original oversized microfiber and sherpa wearable blanket comes in plenty of fun patterns and colors, making it easy to personalize your present to the recipient.

The Comfy original oversized microfiber and sherpa wearable blanket, $50 and up (reduced from $55)

Sleepy Tie

Sleepy Tie

The long-haired friends and family in your life will appreciate these revolutionary double-scrunchies. "Not only are they adorable-looking, but Sleepy Tie helps set and protect my freshly blown-out and curled hair styles," explained CBS Essentials senior writer Lily Rose.

"These hair accessories are more gentle than your regular hair elastic and don't rip out or snag my strands."

Sleepy Tie, $30

Best kitchen gifts under $100

We found great deals on air fryers, Instant Pots, Ninja blenders, Keurig coffee makers, cocktail shakers and more budget-friendly kitchen gifts to give this year.

The Pioneer Woman 11-piece knife block set: $30

Walmart

CBS Essentials readers can't get enough of 'The Pioneer Woman' kitchenware -- it seems to be the perfect combination of style, performance and value. This 4.7-star-rated stainless steel knife block set includes an eight-inch chef knife, an eight-inch bread knife, a 6.5-inch Nakiri knife, five-inch utility knife, 3.5-inch paring knife, four 4.5-inch steak knives, a pair of shears and an acacia block.

Available in four colors.

The Pioneer Woman 11-piece knife set, $30 (reduced from $49)

Rubbermaid glass food storage set (18 pc.), $24

Walmart

This BPA-free Rubbermaid food storage kit includes two 0.5-cup, two 1.3-cup, two 3.2-cup, two 4.7-cup and one 9.6-cup containers with lids. Built-in vents allow you to microwave these with the lid on.

18-piece Rubbermaid glass food storage set, $24 (reduced from $44)

Keurig K-Compact coffee brewer: $49

Walmart

Making coffee is a snap in the Keurig K-Compact single serve coffee brewer -- it makes up to 10 ounces of coffee, hot chocolate, tea and more in less than a minute. Features a 36-ounce water reservoir. Find it in five colors.

Keurig K-Compact single-serve K-cup coffee maker, $49 (reduced from $89)

Kalorik digital touch screen air fryer (8 qt): $49

Kalorik via Walmart

Walmart's Cyber Monday deals include a five-star-rated air fryer for just $49. The Kalorik air fryer features seven preset functions. According to the brand, this eight-quart kitchen gadget can fit up to two pounds of fries, four chicken breasts, 16 chicken wings, four salmon filets or an eight-inch cake.

The device includes a removable, dishwasher-safe trivet and basket.

"What I really like is the touch screen panel which is very easy to use and self-explanatory," wrote a Walmart customer. "The display is bright and the touch screen buttons are responsive. Tested on frozen fries from Whole Foods and the fries came out crispy and evenly cooked just how I like them! The basket and trivet are super easy to clean with warm water and a sponge. Looking forward to trying lots of different healthy air fried meals. I am very happy with this purchase!"

Kalorik digital touch screen air fryer (8 qt), $49

Bodum Chambord French press coffee maker: $24



Walmart

For the coffee-fan who is looking to transition to a more involved coffee-making process, the French press is an easy, hands-on way to get more familiar with your morning brew.

Bodum Chambord French press coffee maker, $24 (reduced from $69)

Crock-Pot 7-quart manual slow cooker: $30



Crock-Pot Store via Amazon

This 4.7-star-rated Crock-Pot can quickly cook up to seven pounds of food at once.

Do you serve your holiday meals buffet-style? This oval-shaped Crock-Pot has a warm setting that will keep your food hot as long as it's plugged in.

Crock-Pot 7-quart manual slow cooker, $30 (regularly $50)

Dash Tasti-Crisp mini air fryer: $40

Wayfair

If you want the convenience of air frying but don't have the counter space for another kitchen appliance, check out the Dash Tasti-Crisp 2.6-quart air fryer.

It's the perfect size for a one or two-person household.

Dash Tasti-Crisp mini air fryer, $40 (reduced from $50)

Anova Nano sous vide precision cooker: $99

Amazon

If you've never had sous vide cooked meat and vegetables, well -- you're missing out. The 12.8-inch Anova Nano sous vide precision cooker circulates heated water at exact temperatures to cook foods to perfection. Rated 4.7 stars on Amazon.

Anova Nano sous vide precision cooker, $99 (reduced from $149)

The Pioneer Woman Blooming Bouquet cookware set: $49

The Pioneer Woman via Walmart

The Pioneer Woman's Blooming Bouquet cookware set comes in three colors and features Ree Drummond's signature Fancy Flourish floral print.

It includes 19 kitchen essentials. When you shop this Walmart Black Friday deal, you'll get a 2.5-quart saucepan, a 5.5-quart Dutch oven, a skillet, a mini skillet and a cast iron skillet, an Acacia wood spoon, an Acacia wood turner, a 4-piece melamine measuring cups set, a 4-piece melamine measuring spoons set and a 12" x 8" ceramic baker with a lid.

The Pioneer Woman Blooming Bouquet aluminum non-stick cookware set, $49

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker: $50

Keurig via Amazon

This mini coffee device is a great option for small spaces. The 5-inch-wide Keurig coffee makers lets you brew up to 12-ounces of coffee, hot chocolate, tea and more. It offers an energy efficient feature that automatically turns the coffee maker off 90 seconds after you've brewed your cup.

Some colors have already sold out, so secure this Black Friday deal while you still can.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, $50 (regularly $100)

Elevated Craft Hybrid cocktail shaker: $70

Amazon

Backed by a lifetime warranty, this stainless steel, dishwasher-safe, double-walled, vacuum-insulated cocktail shaker promises to be "the last shaker you will ever buy." It's one of the best gifts for a budding bartender.

"This is the absolute perfect cocktail shaker," a five-star reviewer raved. "First, it is insulated so your hands don't freeze. Second, there is a measurer in the cap. Third, the cap twists off to expose the strainer that is built in.

"This is the fourth one I have bought. I gave two as gifts and now have two of them for myself. The gift recipients loved them as well."

Elevated Craft Hybrid cocktail shaker, $70

Elevated Craft Hybrid cocktail shaker, $70

Cosori air fryer (5 quart): $80

Cosori via Amazon

The five-quart Cosori air fryer can heat up to 450 degrees, and cook enough food for four people. It features nine, one-touch cooking functions. Worried about the air fryer making a commotion? Cosori claims that, while running, the kitchen gadget makes about as much noise as moderate rainfall. The air fryer's non-stick basket is dishwasher safe, and BPA- and PFOA-free.

Cosori air fryer (5 quart), $80 after coupon (reduced from $100)

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 (6 quart): $79



Instant Pot via Amazon

This 7-in-1 Instant Pot model functions as an electric pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan and food warmer. The machine has 13 customizable smart programming options.

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 (6 quart), $79 (reduced from $100)

Ninja professional blender: $90



Amazon

This 72-ounce countertop blender boasts a 4.7-star rating on Amazon. It features a 1,000-watt power base with ice-crushing technology, making it perfect for smoothies. It comes with a recipe guide with 25 chef-inspired recipes.

Ninja professional blender, $90 (reduced from $100)

The best beauty gifts under $100

Give the gift of self-care with these beauty and hygiene gifts, all under $100.

Stratia The Essentials Kit: $29

Stratia

Want to protect your skin barrier this winter? Start here. This highly rated Stratia skincare kit has everything you need to create healthy, happy skin.

This set of minis includes Stratia's Velvet Cleansing Milk, a moisturizing, non-foaming cleanser; Soft Touch AHA, a hyper-gentle, highly effective exfoliant; and Liquid Gold, a lightweight but powerful moisturizer.

Stratia The Essentials Kit, $29

Casper Sleep silk pillowcase and sleep mask set: $52

Casper Sleep via Amazon

This 100% mulberry silk pillowcase is soft on hair, skin and the eyes, too. It comes in three aesthetically pleasing neutral colors and with a matching silk sleep mask. Right now, you can score this silk pillowcase and sleep mask set for more than half off.

Casper Sleep silk pillowcase and sleep mask set, $52 (reduced from $139)

Laneige lip sleeping mask: $24

Amazon

Treat someone to this moisturizing, antioxidant-rich leave-on lip mask from Laneige.

Laneige lip sleeping mask, $24

Coco & Eve Silky Hair set: $51

CoCo & Eve

Our CBS Essentials senior writer, Lily Rose, loves this on-sale hair duo. "I have wavy, dehydrated and damaged hair," she said. "The Coco & Eve Silky Hair set turned my strands from straw to silk. Both the mask and hair serum are made with coconut and fig -- a good source of fatty acids that help strengthen and repair hair. I really like that the mask is made with argan oil. I have found that the ingredient is helpful for adding shine.

The real M.V.P. of the haircare set is the Miracle Hair Elixir. I apply a lot of heat to my hair, and usually my ends look and feel fried. This lightweight serum not only made my hair feel incredibly soft, it erased the look of my frazzled ends. Even my friends agree. A pal recently brushed against my ponytail and commented on how soft it felt and healthy it looked."

Coco & Eve Silky Hair set, $51 (regularly $68)

Rodial 'Love Your Skin' sheet mask kit: $40

Rodial

This $40 sheet mask kit (a $100 value) includes Rodial's Dragon's Blood jelly eye patches, Vit C Energizing sheet mask, Pink Diamond Instant Lift sheet mask and Snake Oxygenating and a Cleansing Bubble sheet mask. This kit makes a luxurious and easy-to-store present.

Rodial 'Love Your Skin' sheet mask kit, $40 ($100 value)

Crest 3D Whitestrips teeth whitening kit: $41 with coupon



Amazon

This pack of 44 Crest whitestrips -- that's 22 treatments in total -- promises to get your teeth significantly whiter in just 20 days. Plus, it's safe on enamel.

Crest 3D Whitestrips teeth whitening kit, $41 with coupon (reduced from $46)

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 electric rechargeable toothbrush: $60

Philips Sonicare via Amazon

One Amazon customer raved that the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 had been "life changing." Wrote the user in a 5-star review: "My teeth feel like I have just left the dentist office every time I brush! This has made me a convert to electric toothbrushes for sure.

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 electric rechargeable toothbrush, $60 (regularly $90)

Waterpik water flosser for kids: $45



Waterpik Store via Amazon

Save 15% on Amazon right now on this colorful Waterpik device designed for children.

The water flosser includes an orthodontic tip for braces, a classic jet tip for general cleaning, and 20 customizable, removable cling labels (so your children can decorate their flossers). The water flosser features three pressure settings.

Waterpik water flosser for kids, $45 (reduced from $60)

Gel nail polish kit with UV lamp: $30

Amazon

This kit has everything you could want for an at-home gel manicure, including a UV nail lamp, nail separators, file and buffer, a cuticle trimmer and six gel polishes. You can save $19 on this all-in-one kit right now at Amazon.

Though there are risks associated with UV radiation, the FDA considers curing lamps as low-risk when used as directed by the label.

Gel nail polish kit with UV lamp, $30 (regularly $50)

Best gifts for pets and pet owners under $100

Save on pet cameras, water fountains, AirTag collars and more.

Bark Super Chewer box: $29 and up

Barkbox

Give the magical gift of a monthly dog toy and treat delivery with a subscription to the Super Chewer box from Bark. Starting at $29 per month, the Super Chewer box offers destruction-prone pups two extra tough toys, two full size bags of treats and two meaty chews for chomping. Super Chewer also offers fun and festive themed collections, like the "Harry Potter" inspired box pictured above. Boxes are available in subscription form or as a one-off purchase, perfect for gifting.

Bark Super Chewer box, $29 and up

Smartish Snitch Airtag pet collar attachment: $15

Smartish

Give the gift of peace of mind with the Snitch collar attachment from Smartish. This Apple AirTag holder fits up to 1.5-inch collars and creates a water-resistant seal around the tag to keep your pup and your tech safe. Apple AirTag ($29) not included.

Smartish Snitch Airtag pet collar (2 pc), $15

Apple AirTag, $22 (regularly $28)

Wild One harness walk kit: $80

Wild One

For the extra stylish pet parent, Wild One's walk kit includes a lightweight dog harness, dirt-resistant and water-proof leash and waste bag carrier, all in one chic and on-trend color. This kit is a great marriage of fashion and function, and is sure to grab some attention at the dog park.

Wild One Harness Walk Kit, $80 (reduced from $114)

Petcube pet monitoring camera: $30

Amazon

Check in on your pets while you're at work or out to dinner with the Petcube pet camera. The Petcube streams and records in 1080p video, while providing sound and motion alerts.

If it records anything suspicious or concerning, pet parents can access 24/7 live chat with a veterinarian via the Petcube app.

Petcube pet monitoring camera, $30 (reduced from $50)

PetSafe Drinkwell water fountain for cats and dogs: $35 and up

Amazon

Keeping your pets hydrated is important. If you don't want to have to worry about constantly refilling the water bowl this summer, check out the PetSafe Drinkwell water fountain. Available in 1-, 1.5- and 2-gallon sizes. Pets can drink from the fountain or the open bowl. Pet parents can adjust the water flow to their pets' preferences.

PetSafe Drinkwell water fountain for cats and dogs, $35 and up

Holiday gift guides

As always, check back to CBS Essentials for holiday gift guides for every special someone in your life. Check back for more throughout the season.

More Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022 deals to shop now

Black Friday 2022 is over, but there are still a bunch of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals that you can shop right now. Check out our Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal articles below.

Hurry -- these deals won't last forever!