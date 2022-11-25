Best Black Friday 2022 robot vacuum deals: iRobot Roomba, Samsung Jet Bot, Eufy, Roborock and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

iRobot via Amazon

Black Friday is here -- and so are big savings on robot vacuums. Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and other retailers are all holding massive Black Friday sales now, with deep discounts on the best robot vacuums of 2022. Some vacuum models are at the lowest price we've ever seen them.

The best robot vacuum deals at Walmart

Walmart has some amazing deals on robot vacuums during the retailer's Black Friday sale, Deals for Days.

iRobot Roomba i1+: $288

iRobot via Walmart

The iRobot Roomba i1+ is majorly discounted during Walmart's Black Friday sale, Deals for Days.

This smart robot vacuum uses floor-tracking sensors to clean in neat rows. The home gadget's multi-surface rubber brushes auto-adjust to different floor types and avoid getting tangled with pet hair. This robot vac also empties on its own. The iRobot Roomba i1+ comes with an iRobot Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal that allows the i1+ to empty itself for up to 60 days.

Connect your iRobot Roomba to Wi-Fi to control it remotely via the iRobot app.

"I absolutely love my iRobot," wrote a Walmart customer who purchased the device. "This is literally life changing. I have a dog that sheds A LOT. I used to have to vacuum everyday to keep up with all my dogs hair on the floor. Now I just run my iRobot everyday and it saves me so much time and energy. This vacuum is so easy to use. You literally press one button on the machine to turn it on or you can use the app on your phone. It navigates around your house on its own and maps your floors so that it remembers where to clean the next time. The vacuum goes to the tower and empties itself when it's full and it also charges on its own at the base."

The robot vac is $242 off during Walmart's Black Friday sale.

iRobot Roomba i1+, $288 (regularly $530)

Eufy by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro: $119

Walmart

This Wi-Fi-compatible robot vacuum can be controlled by your smartphone or voice assistant.

This slim robot vacuum's powerful 2,000 Pa suction operates quietly, at about the same volume as a working microwave. It automatically increases suction when extra vacuuming is needed and features an infrared sensor for evading obstacles and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls.

Eufy by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro, $119 (regularly $300)

Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum: $99

Anker

It's pretty rare to find a robot vacuum for less than $100 -- never mind a top-rated, voice-activated one like the Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum. Head over to the Walmart Deals for Days Black Friday sale to get yours now for less than half its usual price.

The Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum doesn't skimp on features -- it connects to your home Wi-Fi and can be controlled through an app or through your home's smart speaker. It has 1,500 Pa of suction, three-layer filtration and a slim profile that helps it get under furniture to clean. It's rated 4.4 stars at Walmart.

Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum, $99 (reduced from $249)

The best iRobot Roomba robot vacuum deals at Amazon

All the sale-priced vacuum picks below have at least a four-star rating. Many include the best robot vacuum features of 2022 such as strong suction, Wi-Fi functionality, mapping sensors and self-emptying cleaning bases. We found Black Friday deals on robot mops, too, plus a robot vacuum and robot mop bundle we think is worth checking out. Some of these deeply discounted robot vacuums, such as the iRobot Roomba j7+, are CBS Essentials bestsellers.

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum: $589

Amazon

The iRobot Roomba j7+ is designed with the issue of dog poop in mind. This smart vacuum includes iRobot's P.O.O.P. guarantee, or "Pet Owner Official Promise." Your Roomba j7+ is guaranteed to avoid pet waste or iRobot will replace your vacuum for free.

The vacuum features a powerful three-stage cleaning system with iRobot's most powerful suction. The home-cleaning device uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. The Roomba j7+ features dual multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types. Best of all, they don't get tangled with pet hair.

When it's done cleaning, the device automatically empties into its included clean base for easy dirt disposal with enclosed bags. Just empty the cleaning station once every 60 days.

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum, $589 (reduced from $800)

The iRobot Roomba j7 is a bit more affordable and also offers the P.O.O.P. promise. (A cleaning station is not included.)

iRobot Roomba j7 robot vacuum, $349 (reduced from $650)

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal: $343



Amazon

The iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO uses "Imprint Smart Mapping" technology to map your home. Use your connected phone to direct the Wi-Fi-enabled robot vacuum to clean any room you want. You can even schedule a future clean. This Roomba is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

The smart appliance learns your cleaning habits, and can suggest extra cleanings during peak pollen and pet-shedding seasons. And don't even worry about dumping out your dustbin. The Roomba i3+ EVO features iRobot's "Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal" system, and empties your accumulated dirt into an enclosed bag.

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal, $343 (reduced from $599)

You can also get the iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuum bundled with the Braava Jet M6 for $635.

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO plus Braava Jet M6, $649 (reduced from $900)

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum: $179

Amazon

The Roomba 694 is Wi-Fi-enabled. Control the vac with your connected smartphone or device via the iRobot Home app. The Roomba 694 has a 90-minute run time before it automatically docks and recharges.

On Amazon, one reviewer praised the iRobot device's ability to keep a pet-friendly household clean. "We have two dogs, one that sheds moderately," the customer wrote. "I purchased in hopes that it at least would help between regular vacuuming. I vacuumed first with my Dyson then set it free. When it was done with the job, I didn't expect much in the dust trap... I was wrong! It was full! Super impressed."

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $179 (reduced from $274)

iRobot Roomba j7+ self-emptying robot vacuum with Braava Jet M6 robot mop: $809



iRobot via Amazon

On Amazon, you can buy a 4.4-star-rated combo that pairs the iRobot Roomba 7+ with the Braava Jet M6 robot mop.

The iRobot Roomba 7+ uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. It features dual, multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types -- and help prevent them from getting tangled with pet hair. Billed as a self-cleaning vac, the Roomba 7+ automatically empties itself into enclosed bags.

The Braava Jet M6 robot mop, also by iRobot, delivers a jet spray that can help you tackle messes on finished hard floors of stone, tile, wood and more.

iRobot Roomba j7+ self-emptying robot vacuum with Braava Jet M6 robot mop, $809 (regularly $1,250)

Best Black Friday deals on Samsung robot vacuums

Find deals on the Samsung Jet Bot+, Jet Bot AI+ and more now.

Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with Clean Station: $399



Amazon

While this more affordable Jet Bot+ robot vacuum by Samsung doesn't feature 3D recognition with AI, it does have LiDAR sensor navigation, five watts of adjustable suction and the all-important self-emptying Clean Station.

Mapping can be controlled via your phone with the Samsung SmartThings App. Remotely check the Jet Bot+'s cleaning status, pause or stop cleaning and view the cleaning history.

Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with clean station, $399 (reduced from $799)

Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum with object recognition: $799

Samsung

The Samsung Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum has a bunch of cool features, including 30 watts of adjustable suction, 3D object recognition with AI and powerful LiDAR navigation. This robot vacuum can recognize what objects to avoid, so you won't have to deal with it constantly crashing into the couch or a pile of laundry on the floor. Have a very specific clean in mind? Mapping can be controlled via your phone.

You can even watch your robot vacuum operate no matter where you are, using Samsung's SmartThings App. The Jet Bot AI+ comes with a front camera that can live stream in real time. It boasts its own no-touch "Clean Station" that will empty your dustbin using Samsung's Air Pulse technology. The vacuum's 0.2 liter dustbin is fully washable.

Be sure to apply the coupon before checkout at Amazon to save an extra $100.

Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum with object recognition, $799 after coupon (reduced from $1,299)

Best Black Friday Roborock robot vacuum deals

Find deals on the Roborock Q5+ with a self-empty dock and more now.

Roborock Q5+ with self-empty dock: $480

Amazon

This 4.6-star-rated robot vacuum by Roborock comes with serious smarts: It uses LiDAR navigation to create an editable map of your home, so it knows not to bump into furniture or tumble down steps. It supports app- and voice-based controls. The Roborock Q5+ comes complete with a 2.5-liter filtered cleaning station that promises seven weeks of hands-free cleaning before it requires emptying.

Roborock Q5+ robot vacuum, $480 after coupon (reduced from $700)

If you opt for a Roborock robot vacuum that you empty yourself, you can save a bit of money.

Roborock Q5 robot vacuum, $300 after coupon (reduced from $430)

Best Black Friday deals on Anker Eufy robot vacuums



Find deals on the Anker Eufy RoboVac G32 and X8 and more now.

Eufy by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro: $119

Walmart

This Wi-Fi-compatible robot vacuum can be controlled by your smartphone or voice assistant.

This slim robot vacuum's powerful 200 Pa suction operates quietly, at about the same volume as a working microwave. It automatically increases suction when extra vacuuming is needed and features an infrared sensor for evading obstacles and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls.

Eufy by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro, $119 (regularly $300)

Eufy RoboVac X8 robot vacuum: $300



Amazon

Eufy (an Anker brand) makes some of the best-rated budget robot vacuums you can buy on Amazon. The 4.4-star-rated Eufy RoboVac X8 features twin turbines that generate 2,000Pa of suction, LiDAR-based (laser) navigation and AI mapping technology. It's Wi-Fi enabled, too -- you can view and edit maps of your home on your phone, creating no-go zones you want the vacuum to avoid.

Eufy RoboVac X8, $300 (reduced from $500)

Shop more Black Friday robot vacuum deals

There are specials on Shark, Lefant and more robot vacuums right now too.

Shark IQ Robot vacuum with self-emptying base: $396



Shark via Amazon

This 4.4-star-rated Shark IQ Robot vacuum (RV912S) cleans your whole home in neat rows. It lacks the advanced smarts of more expensive robot vacuums, but this is one of the most affordable robot vacuums with a self-emptying base you'll find.

This Shark model comes with a 45-day capacity cleaning base.

Shark IQ Robot vacuum with self-emptying base, $396 (reduced from $650)

Shark Ion robot vacuum: $149



Amazon

This Shark robot vac features side brushes, channel brushes and a multi-surface brush roll to handle dirt and debris on all surfaces. Use the SharkClean app on your connected smartphone or device to control when -- and where -- your robot vacuum cleans. The vac offers 120 minutes of run time. Choose from three colors.

Pick this Shark robot vacuum up for $149 at Amazon's Black Friday sale.

Shark Ion robot vacuum (gray), $149 (reduced from $230)

Lefant M210 robot vacuum cleaner: $90

Amazon

Lefant's M210 robot vac features built-in, anti-collision infrared sensors so it won't bang into its surroundings. The robot vacuum detects "stuck areas," and adjusts its cleaning path automatically. Download the Lefant app to pair the Wi-Fi-enabled vac with your smartphone or device -- the better to control the appliance remotely. The robot vacuum features 100 minutes of run time.

Get this robot vacuum for less than $100 at Amazon ahead of Black Friday.

Lefant M210 robot vacuum cleaner, $90 after coupon (reduced from $260)

Laresar Grande 1 self-charging robotic vacuum: $135

Laresar Store via Amazon

This Laresar smart robot can vacuum and mop your floors (water tank sold separately). The machine is equipped with sensors that detect stairs and prevent falls. The robot vacuum is Wi-Fi compatible and can be controlled by smartphone. Download the Laresmart app to schedule cleanings, swap cleaning modes and control cleaning direction.

This deal is for Amazon Prime members only.

Laresar Grande 1 self-charging robotic vacuum, $135 (reduced from $170)

Best Black Friday vacuum deals: Sticks and uprights

It's not just robot vacuums on sale for Black Friday -- stick vacuums and upright vacuums are on sale too. Check out these deals on Dyson, Bissell and more top vacuum brands.

Dyson Omni-Glide cordless vacuum: $389

Walmart

Save on Dyson's slimmest, most maneuverable vacuum for hard floors. Designed to be ideal for multi-directional, hard floor cleaning, this vacuum features a slim, in-line design and and an omnidirectional soft roller cleaner head.

Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum, $389 (reduced from $450)

Dyson Ball Animal 2: $389

Dyson

Dyson touts the Dyson Ball Animal 2 as one of the most powerful vacuum cleaners on the market. Engineered for cleaning all types of floors including carpets, wood, vinyl and tile, it serves as a great upright option for homes with pets. There's a tangle-free turbine tool designed specifically for hair and fur, and a counter-rotating brush that penetrates carpet fibers, capturing dust, animal hair and ground-in dirt... without that pesky brush bar that tends to get tangled with pet hairs. It comes with a few tools, including one for use on stairs.

Dyson Ball Animal 2, $389 (reduced from $500)

Dyson V10 Animal cordless vacuum cleaner: $400



Walmart

This vacuum is great for households with pets -- and humans with long hair. Its "de-tangling Motorbar cleaner head deep cleans carpets and hard floors with hair removal vanes that clear long hair and pet hair from the brush bar." It also has a hair screw tool with a conical brush bar that's great for cleaning upholstery and pet beds. Its whole-machine filtration captures pet allergens and fine dust. And if that isn't enough it also transforms into a handheld vacuum.

Dyson V10 Animal cordless vacuum cleaner, $400 (reduced from $550)

Casdon Dyson ball replica toy: $13



Amazon

Help make chores fun. Parents who want to teach children cleaning skills at a young age should consider this 4.3-star-rated Dyson replica vacuum toy on Amazon. It not only looks the part, but also actually works -- this toy suctions up small pieces of paper and deposits them into a removable tray. (It requires four C batteries.)

Casdon Dyson ball replica toy, $13 (reduced from $40)

Bissell CrossWave Pet vacuum: $199

Walmart

Looking for a more traditional Bissell upright vacuum, one that's ideal for trapping pet dander and other allergens? Walmart is currently offering a great deal on this multi-surface wet dry vac. The Bissell CrossWave Pet features a tangle-free pet brush roll and a pet hair strainer that keeps all that shed fur from clogging up your machine.

Bissell CrossWave Pet wet dry vacuum, $199 (reduced from $299)

LG A9 CordZero stick vacuum: $400

LG via Amazon

This 4.4-star-rated LG stick vacuum features a five-step filtration system designed to lift dust and pet hair from carpets and hard floors. A lever compresses the dirt and dust you've already collected, giving you more room to collect debris before you empty the vacuum.

The LG A9 CordZero comes with two batteries, so you can clean and recharge at the same time.

LG A9 CordZero stick vacuum: $400 (reduced from $600)

Related content from CBS Essentials