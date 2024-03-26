Best spring bedding deals: Save up to 50% on Brooklinen, Casper, Plufl, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The arrival of spring means warmer weather, which means it's time to swap out your heavier winter bedding for lighter spring bedding that won't have you sweating in your sleep.

If you're looking for a more comfortable night's sleep, good news: The shopping experts at CBS Essentials have found the best spring bedding deals on the internet that you can take advantage of today.

Best spring bedding deals online

Keep reading to shop our on-sale bedding picks from top sleep retailers including Buffy, Casper, Brooklinen and more. All of these bedding options have at least a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive customer reviews.

Windall shaggy faux-fur duvet cover set: Save 17%

Wayfair

Save on this faux fur duvet set from Willa Arlo Interiors (via Wayfair). The on-sale duvet cover and matching pillow shams feature stylish shaggy faux fur, creating a soft, fluffy texture and a modern look.

The duvet features inside corner ties to secure your duvet insert. According to the brand, minor shedding is expected with faux fur material and should subside after three to four washes.

Discount varies by size.

Buffy Cloud sheet set: Save 35%

Buffy

These 100% cotton sheets get even softer with every wash. They come in five colors and can fit twin, full, queen, king and California king mattresses. This sheet set includes a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and two pillowcases. Some sizes are already sold out, so score this sheet set while supplies last.

"They are the softest sheets I've ever slept on," CBS Essentials senior editor Lily Rose says. "I love how silky they feel under my duvet. Plus, the sheets are so airy, I can layer them under a blanket and not overheat."

We're also fans of the Buffy Cloud comforter. It's a fluffy, hypoallergenic comforter that offers an airy feel. It's an eco-friendly option -- the comforter is made with ultra-soft materials spun from recycled plastics. The comforter is on sale now for 20% off.

Casper Comfy bundle: Save 25%



Casper

Kick off spring with all new sheets and pillows for less. This four-star-rated Casper bedding bundle is 25% off right now. The bedding bundle includes Casper's top-rated percale sheet set and two Original Casper pillows. The sheet set comes with a flat and a fitted sheet, plus two pillowcases.

Choose from three colors. Bedding sizes range from twin ($131) to California king ($254). Prices vary by size.

Brooklinen organic cotton hardcore sheet bundle: 32% off

Brooklinen

It's a great time to buy an organic cotton bedding set from Brooklinen. The bedding retailer's organic cotton hardcore sheet bundle is up to $180 off right now. The 4.2-star-rated set includes a core sheet set with a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, two pillowcases, a duvet cover and two extra pillowcases.

Choose from eight colorways. The set is available in full, queen, king and California king sizes. Prices vary by size, starting at $335 for a full set up to $383 for a California king set.







Eli & Elm cotton side-sleeper pillow: 15% off



Eli & Elm

This special pillow from Eli & Elm features a U-shape design that's perfect for side sleepers. This pillow promises to be temperature-regulating and features a breathable cotton cover.

"I have a pinched nerve in my shoulder and would often wake up with neck pain to the point where I couldn't turn my head," says an Amazon customer. "I've been using this for a couple months now and haven't had any issues since! It's pretty comfy and keeps my head elevated so I'm not stressing my shoulders at all while sleeping. Worth the money."

Regularly $130, you can save a bit by buying it on Amazon today. Just make sure to add the available 15% off coupon before checkout.

Plufl dog bed for people: Save 50%



Plufl

Here's an unorthodox bedding deal. It's a pet bed, but for people. Like a sofa bed, you can lounge in it with your dog, cuddle in it with your partner or just chill out alone on the Plufl. It's regularly $500 at Plufl, but right now we spotted it at Amazon for $250, or half price.

One Amazon customer almost threw out their mattress in favor of this pet bed.

"It truly doesn't get any better," the reviewer says. "Listen, I almost got rid of my bed for this. The Plufl is so comfortable, and my fur baby thinks it's his! Whether it's lying down for a quick nap, or being on the go like long travel or camping, my Plufl is my go-to... I've fallen asleep on my Plufl so many times when my bed was right there."