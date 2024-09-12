Upgrade your kitchen with unbeatable appliance bundle deals at the Discover Samsung fall sale

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Ready to save big during the Discover Samsung fall sale? You'll find plenty of top-rated appliances on sale at Samsung now, but the real savings come when you bundle. Get $100 off two, $250 off three or $500 off four eligible appliances. Plus, save an extra $100 when you add a Bespoke refrigerator to your package.

You can also score $100 in Samsung Credit for future purchases and two years of Samsung Care+ warranty coverage for just $1.

If you're thinking of updating your kitchen or laundry room, now is the time to shop the best appliance bundle deals at the Discover Samsung fall sale. But don't wait -- the sale ends on September 15.

Samsung side-by-side refrigerator with touch screen Family Hub: $658 off

This 26.7-cubic-foot fridge includes Samsung's Family Hub touchscreen. You can use it to control your phone, computer, TV, smart doorbell, Nest thermostat and Samsung home appliances. It can share photos, stream music and more. When it comes to having a lot of food options, refrigerator storage space is essential. This side-by-side model features an in-door ice maker and adjustable shelves, so you'll have tons of room inside the appliance. Multi-vent technology keeps a consistent temperature on every shelf and items evenly cooled.

"We really like this fridge, starting from outside it looks modern and cool. Inside it is also roomy and offers plenty of space," a Samsung customer says. "The fridge is quiet while it works. The filter is easy to change and the fridge lets you know when it needs to be changed. We really like having a smart fridge, can play music or videos, read recipes or articles while in the kitchen. The app is also useful to communicate with the fridge and see inside from afar."

Why we like this Samsung refrigerator:

It offers a ton of space inside, plus it has adjustable shelves. The exterior features Samsung's must-have touchscreen technology. It includes a year of refrigerator warranty coverage for parts and labor.

Samsung Bespoke Flex 4-door refrigerator: Save $1,615

Here's a cutting-edge, four-door refrigerator with a 29-cubic-foot capacity. There's even a beverage zone. A full-depth or counter-depth version of the fridge is available.

Enjoy a whopping $1,615 off this normally $4,114 appliance, so you will pay just $2,499. For just $1 more, you get two years of Samsung Care+. Installation of the fridge is being offered for free, as is the haul away of your old appliance. As a bonus, you get a $100 Samsung credit good toward the future purchase of an appliance.

One great feature: Interchangeable outer panels that allow you to pick its color and design.

Why we like this Samsung refrigerator:

The Samsung refrigerator features a customizable design with interchangeable outer panels, allowing you to choose the perfect color and style. Plus, with its spacious 29-cubic-foot capacity and convenient beverage zone.

Samsung Bespoke French door refrigerator: Save $1,215

The Samsung Bespoke French door refrigerator comes with a built-in interior Beverage Center that features a water dispenser and an AutoFill water pitcher. It includes a dual ice maker with cubed ice and ice bites. You can customize the color of the four panels to fit your kitchen. Choose from classic black and stainless steel or add a pop of color to your kitchen with light blue, orange, blush pink, yellow and more color options.

The refrigerator typically retails for $3,514, but today you can score it for $2,299. Plus, you can also score some additional savings when you bundle two or more appliances at Samsung during the sales event: Save an extra $100 off two, $250 off three or $500 off four eligible appliances.

Why we like this Samsung refrigerator:

You can choose from one of Samsung's sixteen design options or customize the color and design yourself for a truly unique look. It comes with a two-year Bespoke warranty, a five-year sealed system warranty and a ten-year compressor warranty. You can customize the temperature of the middle drawers.

Samsung smart Bespoke slide-in electric range: Save $537

Buying a new refrigerator? Why not bundle it with a top-rated electric range and save big? The fingerprint-resistant appliance features a power burner ever (3o00 W). The five-burner cooktop includes dual- and triple-ring burners for cooking with different-sized pots and pans.

This gas cooktop and electric oven duo is fully Wi-Fi-connected and voice-enabled. Use your phone to monitor your cooktop and set and adjust the cooking time and temperature of your oven through Samsung's SmartThings app.

This 4.8-star-rated range is on sale now for $799 (regularly $1,336).

What we like about this electric range:

This smart range features Samsung's fastest burner ever, plus it can be remotely monitored via your smart device. Samsung's Bespoke line also lets you customize the appearance of your kitchen. Color coordinate this electric range with all your Samsung appliances.

Samsung smart freestanding electric range with Flex Duo: Save $450

Samsung's Flex Duo lets you cook two dishes at different temperatures. The full oven can be split into two smaller units that can be heated independently.

This freestanding electric range features an air-fry function. It comes with an air-fry tray as well as a removable nonstick griddle.

The fingerprint-resistant Samsung smart range is fully Wi-Fi-connected and voice-enabled

The Samsung smart freestanding electric range with Flex Duo is now on sale for $1,099 (regularly $1,549) during this event.

What we like about this electric range:

The range's Flex Duo feature allows you to cook two dishes at different temperatures in one oven. Plus, the built-in air-fry function and included tray make it a great option for healthier cooking.

Samsung Bespoke washer with Super Speed Wash and AI Smart Dial: $540 off

The 4.6-star-rated Samsung Bespoke front-load washer features an AI smart dial that can learn and recommend your favorite cycles and lets you customize your cycle list. This machine features Wi-Fi connectivity, so you can get end-of-cycle alerts, start, stop and schedule cycles and more right from your smartphone with the Samsung SmartThings app. Plus, it's super fast. It can wash a full load of laundry in just 28 minutes.

Work from home? Enjoy a more peaceful laundry experience thanks to this washing machine's Vibration Reduction Technology+ which reduces noise and vibration as compared to other Samsung washing machines.

This 5.3-cubic-foot washer is a great size for couples and small families. Right now, it's $540 off. Get it for $899 (regularly $1,439). Choose from three colors. All shades are on sale during Samsung's fall deals event.

Why we like this washing machine:

It can work quickly and quietly -- a must if you're still working from home. It can be controlled and monitored remotely from your smartphone. Plus, its AI smart dial can take the guesswork out of choosing a laundry cycle.

Samsung Bespoke laundry set: Save $1,303

This matching washer and dryer duo is deeply discounted during Samsung's fall sale. The Bespoke pair features Samsung's AI Smart Dial and Wi-Fi connectivity. You can even control your dryer right from your 5.3-cubic-foot washer when the units are stacked. The 7.6-cubic-foot dryer is Samsung's largest drying device.

These laundry machines are outfitted with Samsung's Vibration Reduction Technology+ to help reduce noise and vibration. The washer's improved Swirl+ interior drum pattern draws out more water during the rinse cycle and helps prevent snagging during the wash. When you purchase this duo you'll receive a 20-year warranty on the Digital Inverter Motor. The dryer is available in electric (regularly $3,001) and gas versions. (Expect to pay $100 extra for a gas-powered dryer.)

Get the Samsung pair for $1,303 off right now. It's on sale for $1,698 (regularly $3,001).

What we like about this laundry set:

It has AI smarts, noise reduction technology and offers Wi-Fi connectivity for remote control. If you've got a big family, the 7.6-cubic-foot dryer could come in handy for tackling large drying loads.

Samsung smart electric dryer with Pet Care Dry and Steam Sanitize+: $263 off

This is Samsung's first-ever electric dryer designed with pet owners in mind. You know how you're always tossing pet blankets and pet beds into the laundry? Pet owners considering an appliance upgrade need to check out this Samsung smart electric dryer. Its Pet Care Dry function can help remove 97% of major unpleasant pet odors. It's also equipped with a Steam Sanitize+ function that sanitizes clothing and can help reduce wrinkles and odors. This appliance has Wi-Fi connectivity with the Samsung SmartThings app so you can remotely start, schedule and get end-of-cycle alerts on your smartphone. Plus, its helpful Sensor Dry helps prevent over-drying for optimal fabric care.

This five-star-rated dryer is $263 off right now. Get it for just $849 (regularly $,1,112) during Samsung's fall deals event.

Why we like this electric dryer:

This 7.4-cubic-foot dryer is big enough for a family. It's a great option for pet owners who don't want their bedding and clothing to smell like pet odors. Plus, it has smart technology to protect your laundry and let you start, stop and monitor the device remotely.



