The Apple Watch ban is here: Save on the best Apple Watch alternatives to buy now

The clock is ticking for anyone looking to bring home two of Apple's latest and greatest smartwatches. If you haven't already bought them, you may be out of luck when it comes to purchasing some Apple Watch models. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple Watch Series 9 are both being removed from store shelves -- again -- tomorrow.

Due to an Apple Watch import ban that was initially reversed, then reinstated, new models of the watches, which include a blood oxygen monitoring feature, will be banned from sale, as part of a patent dispute with a company called Masimo. The ban will go into effect at 5PM ET Thursday, January 18. While you'll still be able to purchase the remaining stock at retailers with the watches available, no new products will be restocked until Apple removes the feature from new devices.

Since the ban was announced, both models have been selling out across a variety of retailers. If you've found that this is already the case for the Apple Watch you want, luckily, we've got alternatives for you, especially if you're looking for gift ideas for Valentine's Day. Whether you lost out on your chance to snag an Apple Watch Ultra 2 or Apple Watch Series 9 or just want a viable alternative while this legal kerfuffle continues to affect Apple's devices, these smartwatches should make fine replacements. Best of all, they're all readily available right now, with many in stock for overnight shipping. Act fast, though. Once the ban is officially in place, these other smartwatches could still be prone to selling out.

The best Apple Watch alternatives you can buy now

If you plan on buying a new Apple Watch but find that both the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple Watch Series 9 have sold out, there are still plenty of options to choose from. Keep reading to see our favorite smartwatches that make fantastic Apple Watch alternatives for every budget.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen): $199 and up (20% off)

Despite its budget-friendly price, the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) packs impressive capabilities as a pared-down alternative to the core Apple Watch models. Given that the Apple Watch Ultra is currently out of stock at most retailers, this is one option that seems to be in stock at most locations and offers the best bang for your buck.

It delivers key features like fitness tracking, crash detection, advanced workout metrics and more. Note that blood oxygen measurement is not included. Like pricier models, the SE allows you to handle calls, texts, music streaming and more right from your wrist when connected to your phone. It also provides 50m of water resistance.

So if you want solid smartwatch functionality without the premium price tag, the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is a compelling option to consider.

The Apple Watch SE is available in two sizes. The smaller 40 mm size watch is available at Amazon starting at $199, reduced from $249.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: $237 and up (21% off)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic boasts a fashionable design that's rounded compared to the Apple Watch, with a slightly larger screen and excellent outdoor visibility. It also retains all the capabilities of the Galaxy Watch 5 while adding some key upgrades.

With 2GB RAM, the Watch 6 is much quicker and more responsive than before, with a smoother UI. The 36-48 hour battery life also makes it a great daily driver. For charging, 10W fast charging gets you back up and running in no time, so you're not stuck waiting on a boost when you need to get out the door.

Enhanced health and fitness tracking includes improved sleep tracking, a more precise bioactive sensor, and more. The Samsung Health app lets you monitor data.

Like the previous model, the Galaxy Watch 6 uses durable sapphire glass for exceptional transparency and scratch resistance. It comes in 40mm, 44mm and 47mm display sizes, along with color options like gold, silver, black and graphite.

Right now, you can snag one starting at $237 for the 43mm Bluetooth option and save 21%. Keep in mind, however, that it is not compatible with iPhone.

Google Pixel Watch 2: $300 and up (14% off)

The Google Pixel Watch 2 brings some notable upgrades over its predecessor. and remains one of the slickest-looking smartwatches in the game, thanks to its rounded display, recycled aluminum frame and durable glass construction.

Health and fitness tracking also gets a boost with enhanced sensors that monitor heart rate, blood oxygen, cEDA for stress, and skin temperature. If high stress is detected, the watch provides prompts to log emotions or guides you through breathing exercises. Of course, it handles exercise tracking as well, with automatic detection and heart zone coaching.

The newest Pixel Watch steps up its wellness tracking capabilities and durability while retaining the core Google smartwatch experience. So if you want deeper health insights from your wearable, the Pixel Watch 2 warrants a look, especially if you can't get an Apple Watch Ultra 2, and the Ultra model is mostly out of stock.

The WiFi version will set you back $300 right now at Amazon, while opting for LTE will cost $350. If you're not planning on using it with your new Pixel 8 device, an LTE version might prove to be more useful for those who like to keep their phone in the car while out and about.

Garmin Instinct 2 Solar: $298 and up

The Garmin Instinct 2 Solar smartwatch offers a unique solar charging capability that sets it apart. Simply placing it in sunlight allows the watch to conveniently top up its battery throughout the day without cables. But this wearable is more than just a solar-powered novelty.

With Garmin's accurate Elevate 4.0 sensor, the Instinct 2 Solar provides solid fitness and health tracking. It also touts sturdy construction with water resistance and drop protection. The battery life is simply incredible at up to 28 days of regular use, 65 days in battery saver mode, or 30 hours with continuous GPS.

For active users or anyone seeking maximum convenience by avoiding frequent charges, the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar is an intriguing option. Its solar charging gives you almost unlimited runtime, while still delivering robust activity tracking in a ruggedized package. If you want the freedom of charging without cables, this solar-powered smartwatch warrants a close look.

This smartwatch is currently up for purchase at Amazon starting at just $298 for the smaller 40m model.

Fitbit Sense 2: $239 (20% off)

For Android users seeking great, affordable health tracking (compared to most Apple Watch models), the Fitbit Sense 2 is a top-tier choice. Not only does it deliver exhaustive wellness insights, but it features innovative continuous electrodermal activity (cEDA) sensor for all-day stress monitoring. It also includes an ECG sensor for heart rhythm assessments.

Beyond that, the Sense 2 has a skin temperature monitor to detect potential illnesses and their impact on sleep quality. Impressively, it offers a six-day battery life, outlasting many competitors and minimizing constant recharges.

Of course, you still get the expected lineup of smartwatch capabilities. And with its sleek design and bright AMOLED display, it bears a stylistic resemblance to the Apple Watch.

If you want an Android-compatible smartwatch packed with health tracking abilities and lengthy battery life, the feature-filled Fitbit Sense 2 is an excellent option to consider. It's available right now at Amazon for just $239, which is 20% off its normal price.