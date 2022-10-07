CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

We've found deals on the best earbuds and headphones ahead of Amazon's next big deals event -- the Amazon Early Access Sale. The sale will take place on Oct. 11 and 12. But you don't have to wait until then to shop discounts on Apple, Bose, Samsung and more.

Keep reading to discover the best deals on Apple AirPods Pro 2, Bose Quietcomfort and more headphones ahead of Amazon Prime Day Part II.

Top products in this article:

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $239 (reduced from $249)

Apple AirPods Max, $479 (regularly $549)

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, $199 (reduced from $279)

A pair of great headphones will let you tune out the world and tune in to your favorite music, TV shows, podcasts and more. Top-rated headphones and earbuds make an excellent gift -- no matter if it's a personal upgrade ahead of holiday travel, or to a friend or family member for Christmas or Hanukkah.

Popular headphones can be expensive. Luckily, we've found impressive deals from your favorite brands at Amazon ahead of the Amazon Early Access Sale. This Amazon sale is for Prime members only. Be sure your Amazon Prime membership is active so you can score even more deals during the sales event.

If you don't have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial now.

Deals on top-rated headphones and earbuds

We've found the most impressive deals on top-rated headphones and earbuds ahead of the Amazon Early Access sale.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $239

Apple

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case. They have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods. Users will also get a new extra-small tip with their AirPods. The case did get a notable design upgrade with a new lanyard loop and a built-in speaker to help track the location of your AirPods case.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $239 (reduced from $249)

Apple AirPods Pro (1st generation): $170

Apple

The Apple AirPods Pro are a CBS Essentials bestseller. Our readers love the AirPods Pro for their active noise cancellation tech, well-fitting design and great sound quality. They're water resistant, as well, and offer up to 24 hours of battery life with the included case.

Now on sale at Amazon for $170, the older model of the Apple AirPods Pro offers a great deal.

Apple AirPods Pro, $170 (reduced from $249)

Apple AirPods with MagSafe case (3rd generation): $169



Apple

The latest generation of Apple AirPods are a nice upgrade over the second-generation model. They support 3D spatial audio with dynamic head tracking.

You get more listening time, too -- up to 30 hours with the included MagSafe charging case.

Apple AirPods (3rd generation), $16 (reduced from $179)

Apple AirPods Max: $479



Apple via Amazon

Apple AirPods Max use active noise-cancellation technology to block out unwanted noise and feature a transparency mode so you can hear what you need to. These headphones feature 20 hours of listening. They come in a variety of colors including blue, green, red and silver. They're also compatible with Siri.

Apple AirPods Max, $479 (regularly $549)

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: $199



Want to save a little bit of money? The original Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, which once retailed for $279, have now been reduced to $199 at Amazon.

The 4.3-star-rated earbuds offer 18 hours of listening (6 hours of listening time per charge with included charging case), IPX4 water resistance, touch controls and active noise cancelling.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, $199 (reduced from $279)

Samsung Galaxy Buds2: $126

Samsung

Samsung's highly coveted earbuds, the Galaxy Buds2, are having a sale moment.

Featuring active noise cancelation and ambient sound passthrough, the lightweight Galaxy Buds2 are built for users with an active lifestyle.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2, $126 (reduced from $150)

Samsung Galaxy Live: $100

Samsung

Not to be beaten by the Samsung Galaxy Buds, the Samsung Galaxy Live earbuds are available at an even deeper discount.

Samsung designed these earbuds with 12mm speakers and a form factor that allows them to deliver spacious sound quality, resulting in an immersive, concert-like experience. Fans of live shows may want a pair.

Samsung Galaxy Live, $100 and up (reduced from $170)

Beats Solo3: $100

Beats

The on-ear Beats Solo3 may be a good fit for music fans looking for a pair of bright-sounding headphones, especially those partial to rock, folk and country tunes.

These headphones support spatial audio for a more immersive listening experience, soft ear foams for comfort, and up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Beats Solo3, $100 (reduced from $200)

More headphones and earbuds to consider

Shop even more top-rated headphones and earbuds. They're not on sale but these ear devices are an excellent choice for tuning out the world and tuning in to your favorite audio.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

Bose

Bose products are known for their excellent sound quality, and the new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are no exception. They claim to offer the world's best active noise cancellation, and have a new CustomTune technology that auto-adjusts music to your ears' liking. They also have an "aware mode" that pauses noise cancellation for when you need to hear your surroundings.

If you disliked how bulky the original Bose QuietComfort Earbuds felt, there's good news: The QuietComfort Earbuds II are one-third smaller than their predecessor. They're water- and sweat-resistant, too, so you can wear them to the gym.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II offer six hours of battery life in a single charge, and come with a charging case that holds three additional charges (24 hours of battery life in total). You can control music, answer calls and adjust the volume by simply tapping your earbuds instead of having to use your phone. These Bluetooth 5.3-compatible earbuds are available in black and soapstone colors.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, $299

JBL Live 660NC wireless on-ear headphones



Amazon

These over-the-ear headphones promise up to 50 hours of battery life and feature noise-canceling and ambient-aware technology.

Phone calls and virtual assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant can be managed with the buttons on the ear-cup.

JBL live 660NC wireless noise-canceling headphones, $200

Beats Fit Pro

Amazon

These noise-canceling earbuds come in four fun colors; stone purple (pictured), white, black and sage gray. The earbuds offer a secure, comfortable fit.

The noise-canceling feature includes three listening modes. They are also compatible with spatial audio.

Beats Fit Pro, $200

JBL Vibe 100 true wireless in-ear headphones

Amazon

These Bluetooth earbuds promise to provide great sound quality with a deep bass. They offer up to 20 hours of battery life, including five hours in the earbuds themselves.

The ear buds come in three colors, though the purple earbuds were out of stock at last look.

JBL Vibe 100 true wireless in-ear headphones, $50

Beats Studio Buds



Amazon

These sweat-resistant earbuds are ideal for avid runners or gym enthusiasts. They offer two levels of noise-canceling; active noise canceling and transparency mode.

Meanwhile, the IPX4 water resistance ensures they're protected even when you're sweating on them every day.

Beats Studio Buds, $150

