Amazon just discounted a ton of Hydro Flask water bottles to help keep you hydrated during the summer heat wave

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

It's important to stay hydrated -- especially through all this summer heat. Help keep dehydration at bay (and your wallet full) with an on-sale Hydro Flask water bottle.

Using a reusable Hydro Flask water bottle instead of single-use plastic bottles is a great way to keep water cold during the heat wave, plus it's better for the planet. Amazon currently has several versions of the bestselling Hydro Flask water bottle on sale now to help you beat the heat this summer.

Hydro Flask water bottles are not only better for the environment, they're an upgrade to your current drink situation too. Say goodbye to room-temp water and melted ice cubes. Hydro Flasks can keep your beverage cold for up to 24 hours, making them a must-have for hot summer days.

Save up to 41% now on a new Hydro Flask.

Stay hydrated with the best water bottles for summer

Explore the best water bottles for summer hydration. We found top-rated options that look good and keep water ice cold.

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler (40 oz.)



Scheels

These TikTok-viral water bottles are perfect for on-the-go hydration. The come with a reusable straw and have a narrowed base that fits in more cup holders. These best-selling water bottles sell out frequently, so check the links below to see which Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler colors are in stock on the Stanley website and on Amazon.

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler (40 oz.), $45

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler (30 oz.)

Stanley

Not looking for a tumblr as huge as the 40-ounce? Then opt for a 30-ounce tumbler. Many colors are sold out too, but it's currently available in several popular colors including seasonal summer shades.

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler (30 oz.), $35

Hydro Flask wide mouth bottle (32 oz.)

Hydro Flask

The reviewer-loved Hydro Flask wide mouth bottle is made of professional-grade stainless steel and has wide opening for a faster fill. It keeps drinks cold for 24 hours and hot for 12. Choose from 12 colors, plus you can personalize it with graphics or text. This orange hue is currently on sale.

Hydro Flask 32 oz. wide mouth bottle, $34

Yeti Yonder water bottle (1L)

Yeti

If you're looking for a lightweight water bottle for your outdoor adventures, check out Yeti's newest model. This plastic water bottle is shatter resistant and comes in two sizes. The larger is pictured. Find it in four colors.

Yeti Yonder 1L water bottle, $25

Yeti Rambler water bottle (26 oz.)

Yeti

Keep your drinks hot or cold with this fan-favorite Yeti bottle. Find it in 10 colors and in five sizes. You can also customize it with text and graphics.

The pictured Rambler bottle is in Yeti's newest color, Rescue Red. Shop all Yeti items in Rescue Red here.

Yeti Rambler 26 oz. water bottle, $40

Under Armour Playmaker water bottle (64 oz.)

Amazon

If you're going to be spending a lot of time outside and don't want to keep refilling your water bottle, the Playmaker water jug from Under Armour is a great option. With an impressive 64-ounce capacity, this water jug does not mess around when it comes to hydration.

The double-wall foam insulation keeps drinks cold for up to 12 hours, while the leak-resistant flip-top lid minimizes the risk of accidental spills. The ergonomic handle and non-slip side grip make the tasks of drinking from and carrying around this behemoth bottle much easier.

Under Armour Playmaker 64 oz. water bottle, $27

Welly Traveler (28 oz.)



Welly

The Welly Traveler features triple-walled vacuum insulation to keep drinks cold for up 24 hours or hot for up to 14 hours. It's made with with premium-grade stainless steel, natural bamboo, silicone and BPA-free plastic. It also comes with a removable infuser, making it an excellent choice for athletes that prefer naturally flavored infused water.

Welly Traveler 28 oz. water bottle, $40

S'well stainless steel bottle (17 oz.)



Amazon

All sorts of S'well drinkware is currently on sale at Amazon, including this steel bottle.

This 17-ounce S'well water bottle with a twist-off lid has a user-friendly mouth; it won't suddenly dump water onto your face when you tip it, but it's still wide enough to easily fill with ice.

This bottle will fit most standard-sized cup holders, and reviewers note that its size and shape make it easy to hold. It's BPA-free and composed of stainless steel. With triple-layered insulation, S'well bottles are designed to keep beverages cold for up to 36 hours, and hot for up to 18.

S'well stainless 17 oz. steel bottle, $25 (reduced from $35)

Related content from CBS Essentials: