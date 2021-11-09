Amazon's buy $50, get $10 early Black Friday Gift Card deal is pretty amazing

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Gift cards are an option for getting around 2021's shipping delays and mail delivery slowdowns. Getty Images

As you may have heard, shipping delays are plaguing the 2021 holiday shopping season. The Port of Los Angeles is now a 24-hour, seven-day-a-week operation to help relieve supply chain bottlenecks and move stranded container ships. Industry experts recommend you start holiday shopping now, if you haven't already.

But what happens when, even though you started your holiday shopping early, you can't find that perfect gift on store shelves? This year, consider a gift card. One of the biggest merchants out there, Amazon, currently has a gift card deal that's not to be missed: When you buy $50 worth of Amazon gift cards, you get a $10 Amazon credit two days later. That's like free money in your pocket this holiday.

There aren't supply-chain issues with gift cards -- e-cards can be sent virtually without relying on UPS or the post office at all. And other gift cards are on sale, too, offering smart shoppers credits or cash back.

If you don't want to deal with mail delivery slowdowns and supply chain issues, gift cards are a great gift choice in 2021. Consider the gift cards, from Walmart, Amazon and more, ahead.

Amazon gift card deal: Buy $50, get $10 back

Amazon

Here's a really sweet deal for gift card shoppers: You'll get a $10 credit to your Amazon account when you spend $50 on an Amazon gift card now. (This deal is limited to first-time gift-card buyers only.)

Amazon gift cards

Sorel gift card

Sorel

Let them pick their own new pair of winter boots this year with a Sorel gift card. Choose from $25 to $500 in a digital or plastic gift card.

Sorel gift card

Sunbasket gift card

Sunbasket

Allow them to try a subscription meal delivery service with a Sunbasket gift card. You can load it with as much money as you'd like and email it to its recipient or print it at home.

Sunbasket gift card

Bandier gift card

Bandier

Give the gift of luxury activewear with a digital Bandier gift card. Choose from $25 to $1,000 in this card redeemable in stores or online.

Bandier gift card

Discounted Starbucks gift cards

Gabby Jones/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A Starbucks gift card is a classic gift for a coffee lover. If you want to save a few bucks on your purchase, consider buying your gift cards on CardCash -- the site is currently offering up to 4.1% off on Starbucks card purchases. (You can get even bigger discounts at CardCash on other coffee and coffee-adjacent franchises, such as Dunkin Donuts, The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf and Krispy Kreme.)

Starbucks gift cards

Personalized Visa gift cards

Anatoliy Sadovskiy / EyeEm and Holly Hildreth via Getty

Gift cards can feel impersonal sometimes, but not this one. You can put the photo of your choice on a Visa gift card at GiftCardMall.com. You can choose any dollar amount between $10 and $250 to put on the personalized card.

Personalized Visa gift card

Nordstrom gift cards

Scott Olson / Getty Images

Walmart is a good one-stop shop for new gift cards, especially if you want a selection of multiple retailers. Choose from $25 or $50 gift cards to spend at Nordstrom -- or whatever your recipient's favorite department store is.

Nordstrom gift cards

Sephora gift cards

Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Shopping for a makeup lover? Pick from a plastic or e-gift card, plus choose the amount you'd like to put on it at GiftCards.com. You can even schedule the delivery of your Sephora e-gift card for now or later.

Sephora gift cards

Discounted Uber Eats gift cards

Tunvarat Pruksachat / Getty Images

Raise is another smart option for discounted gift cards: You can get 2% in Raise Cash when you buy one, plus there are even more discounts available for first-time buyers. Find $25, $50, $100 and $200 gift cards to spend on Uber Eats.

Uber Eats gift card

Retail therapy choice e-gift card

This e-gift card is a good choice because it can be spent at Ulta, Lululemon, Wayfair, Gap, Macy's or Nordstrom Rack. Choose how much you'd like to put on it and schedule its delivery for now or in the future.

Retail therapy choice e-gift card

