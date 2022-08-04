Amazon gift card deal: Here's how to get $10 in free Amazon money

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Have you ever used an Amazon gift card? Well, right now, if you reload that Amazon gift card (whether you bought it yourself or received it as a gift), Amazon will give you a $10 credit.

Right now when you reload $100 or more on to your Amazon gift card, Amazon will give you a $10 bonus, credited to your card for free. But there is a small catch: This must be your first time reloading money onto an Amazon gift card.

If you've never purchased an Amazon gift card before, this deal is so good you may want to buy one right now. Top the new gift card off with a $100 reload to claim your $10 of free Amazon spending money ASAP.

This special $10 deal is a limited-time offer, so take full advantage at Amazon now before it ends.

Reload any Amazon gift card with $100 or more in a single transaction and you'll get $10 credited to the card for free. Note that this reload offer only works once. The $10 award will appear in your account within three days. See the site for more details and eligibility.

