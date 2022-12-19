CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

At CBS Essentials, we get to try a lot of great products, but some still remain on our wishlists. We're hoping to get them for Christmas or Hanukkah this year.

Top products in this article

Magic Linen linen duvet cover (queen), $249

Tecovas The Annie, $295

Caraway bakeware set, $245 (reduced from $295)

Ahead, what the CBS Essentials staff want for Christmas and Hanukkah this year. These gifts for men, women and even pets just haven't been checked off our lists yet. Find gift inspiration from Magic Linen, Tecovas, Lego and more to give this holiday season. Be sure to order soon before shipping deadlines pass. Or maybe you just want to keep these things for yourself, like we do.

Magic Linen linen duvet cover

Magic Linen

"For this holiday, I am hoping for a bedding refresh," writer Leah Groth says. "I love the feel of Magic Linen's sheets and you can't go wrong with a crisp white."

Magic Linen linen duvet cover (queen), $249

Tecovas The Annie

Tecovas

"I already own a few pairs of Tecovas boots, but I've had my eye on this suede style for a while," Groth says.

Tecovas The Annie, $295

Lego AT-AT

Lego

"I know it's $850, but it's amazing," vice president Glenn Gaslin says of this Lego set. "The original Kenner AT-AT is my all-time favorite toy I've ever owned, and 'Empire Strikes Back' is my all-time favorite movie experience. This brings back everything."

Lego AT-AT, $850

Wild One harness walk kit

Getty Images

"OK, it's not technically for me, but we already have a few harness walk kits from this brand for my dog Bowie, and I desperately want to add to the collection," writer Danica Creahan says. "I like these because they're more stylish than your typical pet garb, the harnesses are super durable and easy to put on and they come in fun, on-trend colors. I'm hoping to get the strawberry red shade this time, because it looks perfect for the holiday season, and I love dressing my dog in bright colors so he's easy to spot."

Wild One harness walk kit, $74 (reduced from $98)

Caraway bakeware set

Caraway

"I have the Caraway cookware pan set, and it's the best set of pans I've ever had the pleasure of cooking with," Creahan says. "I've really wanted to get back into baking, and I think a gorgeous, non-stick set like this would encourage me to finally do it."

Caraway bakeware set, $245 (reduced from $295)

Ganni Occasion small hobo bag

Ganni

"It's been so dreary outside," senior writer Lily Rose says. "This kelly green bag is so cheerful and bright! I'd wear this bag with any of my winter neutrals for a fun pop of color."

Ganni Occasion small hobo bag, $255

Saylor Persephone set

Saylor

"Have you seen a more perfect New Year's Eve set?" writer Carolin Lehmann asks. "This sequined top and mini skirt set is so festive. Saylor is one of my favorite clothing brands for special events and nights out."

Saylor Persephone set, $319

Instant Vortex Plus 6-quart air fryer

Amazon

"My 2020 air fryer broke," Rose says. "I got this one for my parents last year, and I love it. Now I need/want one!"

Instant Vortex Plus 6-quart air fryer, $133 (reduced from $160)

Tory Burch Jersey Knit Polo Dress

Tory Burch

"I've been obsessing over this Tory Burch dress since Fashion Week and love how cute and versatile it is," says editor Gabby Shacknai. "I definitely hope it's tucked among my Hanukkah or Christmas gifts this year."

Tory Burch Jersey Knit Polo Dress, $698

Samsung Freestyle projector

Samsung

"Okay, so, maybe the Samsung Freestyle is not the most practical item for a shoebox New York City apartment, where I already have a TV, but who ever said Christmas gifts had to be practical?" asks Shacknai. "I love the idea of a cozy movie night outside, and even if I have to wait years until I have a yard to set it up in, I think it's totally worth it."

Samsung Freestyle projector, $600 (reduced from $800)

Related content from CBS Essentials