2 new summer Stanley cup colors are out now, and they're still in stock

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Stanley

If you feel like you can't leave the house without seeing a Stanley tumbler, know that it's not just in your neck of the woods. These handled water cups are immensely popular in 2023 and are often sold out. But two new Stanley cup colors are out now -- and they're still in stock. Shop the new Tigerlily (orange) and Pool (blue) colors ahead. They're notably brighter than the typical pastel Stanley cups, in anticipation of summer.

Top products in this article

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler (40 oz), $45

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler (30 oz), $35

Yeti Yonder 1L water bottle, $25

People swear by the $45 Stanley cups because they keep water ice cold for 11 hours, have a convenient handle, fit in car cup holders despite their large size and have a straw that makes staying hydrated just a little more fun. They come in a rainbow of appealing pastel (and now two bright) hues and have garnered quite a buzz among influencers -- so much so that the Stanley site has a 20-item limit on how many cups you're allowed to order in response to Stanley hoarders and resellers. The viral version of the Stanley cup is the 40-ounce model, likely because drinking two of them almost equals the suggested daily water intake for women, taking the guesswork out of drinking enough water each day.

But first things first: Why are there 40-ounce Stanley cups that look identical for sale under two different names? There's the Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler and also the Adventure Quencher travel tumbler. The Stanley website only sells the Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler these days because it's the new and improved version of the Adventure Quencher travel tumbler. But you can still find the Adventure Quencher travel tumbler available online, often at increased prices.

What's new about the Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler? Its improved lid has a rotating cover with three positions: "a straw opening designed to resist splashes while holding the reusable straw in place, a drink opening and a full-cover top."

Find the Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler in stock at multiple retailers ahead. Plus, shop more of the best water bottles that will keep you hydrated in the new year below.

Stanley cups

Here's where you can find the Stanley Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler in stock.

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler (40 oz)

Stanley

Click this link to see what The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler colors are in stock on the Stanley website. The new hue Tigerlily is pictured above. It's in stock, along with Pool, another summer-ready color (pictured at the top of this article). You can also find other colors for sale at Amazon.

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler (40 oz), $45

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler (30 oz)

Stanley

Not looking for a mug as huge as the 40-ounce? Then opt for a 30-ounce tumbler. Many colors are sold out too, but the new hues are available.

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler (30 oz), $35

More great water bottles

If you're not yet sure about the Stanley cup, check out these other great water bottle options from Yeti, Hydro Flask and more as well.

Hydro Flask wide mouth bottle

Hydro Flask

The reviewer-loved Hydro Flask wide mouth bottle is made of professional-grade stainless steel and has wide opening for a faster fill. It keeps drinks cold for 24 hours and hot for 12. Choose from 12 colors, plus you can personalize it with graphics or text. This orange hue is currently on sale.

Hydro Flask 32 oz wide mouth bottle, $45

Yeti Yonder water bottle

Yeti

If you're looking for a lightweight water bottle for your outdoor adventures, check out Yeti's newest model. This plastic water bottle is shatter resistant and comes in two sizes. The larger is pictured. Find it in four colors.

Yeti Yonder 1L water bottle, $25

Yeti Rambler water bottle

Yeti

Keep your drinks hot or cold with this fan-favorite Yeti bottle. Find it in eight colors and in six sizes. You can also customize it with text and graphics.

Yeti Rambler 26 oz bottle, $40

Under Armour Playmaker water bottle

Amazon

If you're planning a long workout and don't want to keep refilling your water bottle, the Playmaker water jug from Under Armour is a great option. With an impressive 64-ounce capacity, this water jug does not mess around when it comes to hydration.

The double-wall foam insulation will keep any drink cold for up to 12 hours, and the leak-resistant flip-top lid keeps the risk of an unintentional post-game celebratory Gatorade-dump moment to a minimum. The ergonomic handle and non-slip side grip make the tasks of drinking from and carrying around this behemoth bottle much easier.

Under Armour Playmaker 64 oz water bottle, $25

Welly Traveler



Welly

The Welly Traveler features triple-walled vacuum insulation to keep drinks cold for up 24 hours or hot for up to 14 hours. It's made with with premium-grade stainless steel, natural bamboo, silicone and BPA-free plastic. It also comes with a removable infuser, making it an excellent choice for athletes that prefer naturally flavored infused water.

Welly Traveler 28 oz water bottle, $40

BlenderBottle Classic V2 shaker bottle

Amazon

The BlenderBottle is a favorite among gym-goers. It comes with a shaker ball to smoothly mix up powders such as pre-workout or protein powders.

BlenderBottle Classic 28 oz V2 shaker bottle, $10 (reduced from $11)

S'well stainless steel bottle

Amazon

This 17-ounce S'well water bottle with a twist-off lid has a user-friendly mouth; it won't suddenly dump water onto your face when you tip it, but it's still wide enough to easily fill with ice.

This bottle will fit most standard-sized cup holders, and reviewers note that its size and shape make it easy to hold. It's BPA-free and composed of grade stainless steel. With triple-layered insulation, S'well bottles are designed to keep beverages cold for up to 36 hours, and hot for up to 18.

S'well stainless 17 oz steel bottle, $22 after coupon (reduced from $35)

Related content from CBS Essentials: