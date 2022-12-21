CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's important to stay hydrated during tough gym sessions. Having the right water bottle can help.

We've compiled the best water bottles to take to the gym to keep your water cool during long workouts.

Below are the best water bottles to take to the gym, including reusable water bottles from Hydro Flask, Nalgene, Yeti and more that can keep your drink hot or cold for hours. They come in various sizes and price points so that you can find one that best fits for your needs and budget.

Best water bottles to take to the gym in 2023

Hydro Flask wide mouth

Hydro Flask

The reviewer-loved Hydro Flask wide mouth bottle is made of professional-grade stainless steel and has wide opening for a faster fill. It keeps drinks cold for 24 hours and hot for 12. Choose from 12 colors, plus you can personalize it with graphics or text.

Hydro Flask 32 oz wide mouth, $45

Stanley Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler

Stanley

The Stanley Quencher is currently TikTok's favorite water tumbler, but it's also an excellent workout water bottle. The tumbler features double-walled insulation to keep your water cool for hours. It features an easy-grip handle that's perfect for use in the gym when your hands are sweaty. It also fits in cup holders and includes a reusable straw.

It comes in two sizes; 30 oz and 40 oz. You can choose from a variety of color options, though certain colors can be a bit hard to find as this tumbler has been selling out frequently.

Stanley Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler (30 oz), $30

Stanley Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler (40 oz), $40

Stanley IceFlow Flip Straw tumbler

Stanley

The Stanley IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler is a leak-proof easy-to-carry water bottle with an attached handle. Like the Quencher, it features a built-in straw and double-walled insulation.

Stanley IceFlow Flip Straw tumbler, $31

Yeti Rambler bottle

Yeti

Keep your drinks hot or cold with this fan-favorite Yeti bottle. Find it in eight colors and in six sizes. You can also customize it with text and graphics.

Yeti Rambler 26 oz bottle, $40

Under Armour Playmaker water bottle

Amazon

If you're planning a long workout and don't want to keep refilling your water bottle, the Playmaker water jug from Under Armour is a great option. With an impressive 64-ounce capacity, this water jug does not mess around when it comes to hydration.

The double-wall foam insulation will keep any drink cold for up to 12 hours, and the leak-resistant flip-top lid keeps the risk of an unintentional post-game celebratory Gatorade-dump moment to a minimum. The ergonomic handle and non-slip side grip make the tasks of drinking from and carrying around this behemoth bottle much easier.

Under Armour Playmaker water bottle, $25

Under Armour Infinity water bottle

Under Armour

The Under Armour Infinity water bottle features wide twist-off top that makes it easy to add pre-workout or protein powder. It is vacuum-insulated to keep your drink cool for up to 12 hours.

Under Armour Infinity water bottle, $22

Welly Traveler

Welly

The Welly Traveler features triple-walled vacuum insulation to keep drinks cold for up 24 hours or hot for up to 14 hours. It's made with with premium-grade stainless steel, natural bamboo, silicone and BPA-free plastic. It also comes with a removable infuser, making it an excellent choice for athletes that prefer naturally flavored infused water.

Welly Traveler 28 oz water bottle, $40

BlenderBottle Classic V2 shaker bottle

Amazon

The BlenderBottle is a favorite among gym-goers. It comes with a shaker ball to smoothly mix up powders such as pre-workout or protein powders.

BlenderBottle Classic V2 shaker bottle, $11

S'well stainless steel bottle

Amazon

This 17-ounce S'well water bottle with a twist-off lid has a user-friendly mouth; it won't suddenly dump water onto your face when you tip it, but it's still wide enough to easily fill with ice.

This bottle will fit most standard-sized cup holders, and reviewers note that its size and shape make it easy to hold. It's BPA-free and composed of grade stainless steel. With triple-layered insulation, S'well bottles are designed to keep beverages cold for up to 36 hours, and hot for up to 18.

S'well stainless steel bottle, $35

