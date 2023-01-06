How to choose a treadmill for your home gym, plus deals

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Are you looking to add to your home gym in the new year? Shopping for a treadmill can feel daunting. We break down how to choose a treadmill for your home gym ahead. Home fitness is a great alternative to braving the packed gyms in January. Plus, we've found deals on treadmills to shop now.

Top products in this article:

Bowflex Treadmill 10, $1,699 (reduced from $1,999)

Echelon Stride Treadmill, $1,170 (reduced from $1,300)

Runow folding treadmill, $540 after coupon (reduced from $700)

What are your needs?

Naturally, there's the classic treadmill for your home gym, but then there are also treadmills for alternate needs. If you live in a small space, try a foldable walking treadmill that you can tuck away. If you want to stay active while working, check out an under-desk treadmill.

Other factors to consider are a treadmill's weight limit, whether or not it has an incline option and its maximum speed. Also consider whether you want a basic treadmill experience or you want one that pairs with an app for fitness classes. Some treadmills accommodate tablets while others don't.

Finally, consider the treadmill's shock absorption. Treadmills that absorb more shock are better for your joints.

What's your budget?

Treadmills can easily run for several thousand dollars. But if that doesn't fit within your budget, then there are more affordable desk and folding models available as well. We have treadmills for all budgets linked below, and best of all, they're on sale now.

Deals on treadmills

Find reduced prices on treadmills now at Bowflex, Amazon and more.

Bowflex treadmills: $1,699 and up



Bowflex

Bowflex treadmills boast motorized incline ranges from -5 percent to 20 percent, Comfort Tech deck cushioning, SoftDrop folding systems and Bluetooth capabilities. They also come with a one-year JRNY membership ($149), which grants you access to the JRNY app, featuring a wide range of fitness classes taught by world-class trainers. Right now you can score the biggest deal on the Bowflex Treadmill 10.

Bowflex Treadmill 10, $1,699 (reduced from $1,999)

Bowflex Treadmill 22, $2,499 (reduced from $2,699)

Echelon Stride Treadmill: $1,170

Amazon

This 4.3-star-rated Echelon Stride Treadmill features a 20" x 55" deck, a 10 percent max incline and a max speed of 12 mph. Heart rate sensors are integrated into the handlebars. Includes a 30-day free trial to Echelon Premiere, which offers access to 3,000 live and on-demand classes by fitness professionals.

Echelon Stride Treadmill, $1,170 (reduced from $1,300)

Redliro under desk treadmill: $319

Amazon

Consider this under-desk treadmill if you work from home and want to get more movement into your daily routine. This motorized walking and jogging treadmill offers 12 preset exercise modes as well as the option to manually adjust the setting for your perfect workout.

Redliro under desk treadmill, $319 after coupon (reduced from $480)

WalkingPad C2 Mini foldable walking treadmill: $550

WalkingPad

Know someone who works from home and doesn't have a ton of space? This mini walking treadmill is the perfect size to slide under a standing desk. When it's not in use, this fitness machine can be folded to almost half its size for easy storage.

Choose from five colors.

WalkingPad C2 Mini foldable walking treadmill, $550 (regularly $600)

Sunny Health & Fitness T7643 walking treadmill: $550

Amazon

The T7643 walking treadmill by Sunny Health & Fitness would make an excellent addition to your home gym. The treadmill boasts a 19.5-inch-wide surface for walking or running and an above-average weight capacity of 350 pounds. It's equipped with two bottle holders, and a space for your tablet or phone.

A good fit for speed walkers and light joggers, the T7643 walking treadmill can reach speeds up to 6 mph. The built-in digital monitor displays your burned calories, speed and distance covered. The treadmill's deck can be folded into the frame. Plus, it's on sale right now on Amazon.

Sunny Health & Fitness T7643 walking treadmill, $550 (reduced from $770)

Goplus 2-in-1 Superfit folding treadmill: $360

Amazon

The 2-in-1 Superfit treadmill can be used as a traditional treadmill capable of reaching speeds of up to 7.5 mph, or folded down and used as a walking treadmill that will max out at 2.5 mph. The sturdy frame and shock-absorbing, multi-layer design will keep your workout quiet and comfortable.

The 2-in-1 Superfit treadmill would make a great addition to any home office for the remote worker trying to get in their steps between (or even during) meetings. Just add a standing desk into the mix, and you're good to go.

It's available in seven colors. Prices vary by color. The price listed below is for the blue model.

Goplus 2 in 1 Superfit folding treadmill (blue), $360 (reduced from $500)

Runow folding treadmill: $540

Amazon

This folding treadmill has three incline options and an LED monitor that tracks your speed, distance, calories burned, time and pulse. It has a shock-absorbing system that protects your knees and ankles and takes only 15 minutes to assemble.

Runow folding treadmill, $540 after coupon (reduced from $700)

