Best deals on Hydrow in 2023

Hydrow

Hydrow offers three ways to experience your rowing workout: live sessions, on-demand courses and distance rowing challenges. A Hydrow subscription also includes yoga, Pilates, strength training, mobility, and stretching workouts, to complement your rowing regimen.

Hydrow Rower, $2,245 (regularly $2,495)

Hydrow rowing machines are designed with the goal of "making each stroke feel like you're out on the water." The company has two rowing machines, the Hydrow Rower and the Hydrow Wave. Both are designed with patented electromagnetic drag technology that helps the rower feel like they're really out on the water.

"The interactive professional athletes feel like friends that are encouraging me on every row," one reviewer raved. "I feel great after every workout and look forward to the next."

We've found the best deals you can shop on Hydrow in 2023. Right now, you can shop the Hydrow on sale from the Hydrow site and at Best Buy.

Save $250 on a Hydrow Rower

Best Buy

The Hydrow rowing machine features an adjustable 22-inch HD screen, an aluminum and steel frame and a customizable footbed. The Hydrow Rower fits heights up to a 36-inch inseam and weights up to 375 pounds.

The machine is on sale on the Hydrow site and at Best Buy.

Hydrow Rower + 1 year Hydrow subscription, $2,700 (regularly $2,951)

Hydrow Wave rowing machine essentials package

Best Buy

The Hydrow Rower's small-space-suitable successor features a 16-inch HD screen, stainless steel seat track, durable polymer frame and an adjustable footbed. Despite its smaller size, the Hydrow Wave also fits heights up to a 36-inch inseam and weights up to 375 pounds.

The Hydrow Wave rowing machine and essentials package includes a machine mat.

Hydrow Wave rowing machine essentials package, $1,760 (regularly $1,785)

Shop more Hydrow products

Check out more must-have Hydrow products.

Hydrow Rower upright storage kit

Best Buy

This storage kit includes a bracket, strap and detailed installation guide, so you can store your Hydrow Rower in a space-saving, upright position.

Hydrow upright storage kit, $80

Hydrow Wave vertical anchor



Hydrow

Safely store your Hydrow Wave rowing machine with the help of this vertical wall anchor (not compatible with the Hydrow Rower).

Hydrow Wave vertical anchor, $190

Hydrow On The Mat workout kit

Hydrow

This multifunctional workout kit includes a multi-use workout mat, two yoga blocks, two short resistance bands, two long resistance bands and three resistance bands with handles. It has everything you'll need to take advantage of Hydrow's range of non-rowing workouts.

Hydrow On The Mat workout kit, $180

The best deals on home gym essentials and equipment

Turn your office or spare room into a home gym. These apartment-friendly workout setups will transform your space and your body.

FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbells: $99

Walmart

Looking to get in better shape for the holidays, or get a head start on your New Year's resolution? Walmart is offering quite the deal on FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbells. Originally $200, you can get one for $99 now at Walmart.

The 4.4-star-rated FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbell can be adjusted from 5 to 52.5 pounds in 2.5-pound increments. An anti-slip handle and safety lock keep plates in place during your workout. Comes with a storage rack.

At this price, why not pick up a set of two?

FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbells, $99 (reduced from $200)

Gaiam home gym kit: $37

Amazon

This affordable home gym kit gives you the essentials that you need to get a workout in at home with minimal equipment. The Gaiam home gym kit includes an ab wheel, jump rope, push-up bars and a resistance band with handles.

Gaiam home gym kit, $37 (reduced from $40)

Gaiam yoga starter kit: $35

Amazon

Yoga is a great home fitness activity that doesn't require too much space. It's also a great midday workout for remote workers who need to get some movement in and de-stress during their work breaks.

This yoga starter kit for Gaiam has everything that you need to start practicing yoga at home. The starter set includes a nonslip yoga mat, a six-foot-long yoga strap and a yoga block.

Gaiam yoga starter kit, $35 (reduced from $50)

FightCamp: $499 and up

FightCamp

FightCamp is an at-home boxing gym experience that combines boxing and bodyweight exercises to give the user a full-body workout. The fitness device tracks your movements to show your progress and help you improve your boxing skills over time.

FightCamp packages are fully customizable, with the essentials - trackers and a bag - starting at $499.

FightCamp, $499 and up

Marcy Pro home gym fitness cage set: $350

Walmart

This home gym cage set is great for home gym weight training. The cage system features a high-pulley let tower, low pulley station, adjustable weight bench and contoured foam roller pads for a complete workout.

Marcy Pro home gym fitness cage set, $350 (reduced from $400)

Bowflex Xceed home gym: $699

Amazon

This compact home gym system can give you a full body workout with over 65 potential exercises. The Bowflex Power Rods can be used to adjust the resistance from as low as 5 lbs to up to 210 lbs. It features an integrated lat tower and a removable leg extension/curl attachment.

Bowflex Xceed home gym, $699 (reduced from $999)

Bowflex Blaze home gym: $799

Amazon

The Bowflex Blaze is one of Bowflex's most popular home gym systems. It currently has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon. It features a folding bench, adjustable pulleys, a lat bar, a squat bar, hand-grip/ankle cuffs and a leg curl attachment.

Like the Bowflex Xceed, the Blazy home gym system offers up to 210 lbs of resistance. However, it is upgradable to 310 or 410 lbs if you need higher resistance.

Bowflex Blaze home gym, $799 (reduced from $1,099)

FITURE Core smart workout mirror home gym: $1,195

Fiture Store via Amazon

FITURE uses motion-engine technology to track key movement points on your body to provide real-time form feedback. The reflective fitness device can offer tips to correct your technique, improve your workout, power seamless gesture controls and reduce the risk of injury.

Explore popular classes including strength, boxing, yoga, cardio sculpt, pilates, barre, HIIT, stretching, meditation and customized workouts.

FITURE Core smart workout mirror home gym, $1,195 (reduced from $1,495)

The best deals on treadmills for your home gym

If the weather outside is frightful, you might as well workout inside where it's warm. We've found treadmill deals that suit a variety of budgets.

NordicTrack T Series 6.5 S treadmill: $699 and up

Amazon

The NordicTrack T Series 6.5 S treadmill is equipped with one-touch, zero to 10 percent incline control, can reach speeds of up to 10 mph, and be folded up into the frame for storage. It has a 300-pound capacity.

"Precise and well-crafted, the unit smoothly folds upright to reduce the footprint in my living space," reviewer Morgan Powers says. "The console immediately synced with my home Wi-Fi. Graphics/audio on the 10-inch monitor are crystal clear."

The treadmill is available in two varieties: one with a five-inch display screen; and, one with a 10-inch display screen.

NordicTrack T Series 6.5 S treadmill (5" inch display screen), $699

NordicTrack T Series 6.5 S treadmill (10" inch display screen), $999

Bowflex treadmills: $1,699 and up

Bowflex

Bowflex treadmills boast motorized incline ranges from -5 percent to 20 percent, Comfort Tech deck cushioning, SoftDrop folding systems and bluetooth capabilities. They also come with a one year JRNY membership ($149), which grants you access to the JRNY app, featuring a wide range of fitness classes taught by world-class trainers. RIght now you can score the biggest deal on the Bowflex Treadmill 10.

Bowflex Treadmill 10, $1,699 (reduced from $1,999)

Bowflex Treadmill 22, $2,499 (reduced from $2,699)

Echelon Stride Treadmill: $1,170

Amazon

This 4.3-star-rated Echelon Stride Treadmill features a 20" x 55" deck, a 10 percent max incline and a max speed of 12 mph. Heart rate sensors are integrated into the handlebars. Includes a 30-day free trial to Echelon Premiere, which offers access to 3,000 live and on-demand classes by fitness professionals.

Echelon Stride Treadmill, $1,170 (reduced from $1,300)

Redliro under desk treadmill: $319

Amazon

Consider this under-desk treadmill if you work from home and want to get more movement into your daily routine. This motorized walking and jogging treadmill offers 12 preset exercise modes as well as the option to manually adjust the setting for your perfect workout.

Redliro under desk treadmill, $319 after coupon (reduced from $480)

WalkingPad C2 Mini foldable walking treadmill: $550

WalkingPad

Know someone who works from home and doesn't have a ton of space? This mini walking treadmill is the perfect size to slide under a standing desk. When it's not in use, this fitness machine can be folded to almost half its size for easy storage.

Choose from five colors.

WalkingPad C2 Mini foldable walking treadmill, $550 (regularly $600)

Sunny Health & Fitness T7643 walking treadmill: $550

Amazon

The T7643 walking treadmill by Sunny Health & Fitness would make an excellent addition to your home gym. The treadmill boasts a 19.5-inch-wide surface for walking or running, and an above-average weight capacity of 350 pounds. It's equipped with two bottle holders, and a space for your tablet or phone.

A good fit for speed walkers and light joggers, the T7643 walking treadmill can reach speeds up to 6 mph. The built-in digital monitor displays your burned calories, speed and distance covered. The treadmill's deck can be folded into the frame. Plus, it's on sale right now on Amazon.

Sunny Health & Fitness T7643 walking treadmill, $550 (reduced from $770)

Goplus 2-in-1 Superfit folding treadmill: $360

Amazon

The 2-in-1 Superfit treadmill can be used as a traditional treadmill capable of reaching speeds of up to 7.5 mph, or folded down and used as a walking treadmill that will max out at 2.5 mph. The sturdy frame and shock-absorbing, multi-layer design will keep your workout quiet and comfortable.

The 2-in-1 Superfit treadmill would make a great addition to any home office for the remote worker trying to get in their steps between (or even during) meetings. Just add a standing desk into the mix, and you're good to go.

Available in seven colors. Prices vary by color. The price listed below is for the blue model.

Goplus 2 in 1 Superfit folding treadmill (blue), $360 (reduced from $500)

Runow folding treadmill: $480

Amazon

This folding treadmill has three incline options and an LED monitor that tracks your speed, distance, calories burned, time and pulse. It has a shock-absorbing system that protects your knees and ankles and takes only 15 minutes to assemble.

Runow folding treadmill, $480 (reduced from $700)

The best deals on stationary bikes for your home gym

We've found stationary bikes that suit a wide variety of budgets. Shop bikes from Peloton, Schwinn and more.

The Peloton Bike: $1,195



Peloton

Clip into a Peloton Bike for a cycling workout like no other. This small-space-friendly bike features delta-compatible pedals, a resistance knob for manual control, a two-channel, rear-facing stereo speaker system with 16W of total power, 10-point multitouch touchscreen, USB micro port, 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity, 5MP front-facing camera, built-in microphone and volume buttons.

A Peloton All-Access Membership ($44 monthly) must be purchased separately to access Peloton content on your Bike. Membership offers unlimited access to Peloton's entire library of content available on your new Bike and through the Peloton App.

Original Peloton Bike, $1,195 (regularly $1,445)

Schwinn indoor cycling bike: $799

Amazon

This indoor cycling bike is compatible with popular third-party cycling apps, like Peloton and Zwift. It features a full-color, backlit LCD console that monitors your heart rate, speed, time, distance and calories burned while cycling. It also has an adjustable race-style seat and dual-link foot pedals with toe cages and clips for a secure ride.

Schwinn Fitness indoor cycling bike, $799 (reduced from $1,199)

Schwinn Fitness IC3: $699

Walmart

This bike with a tablet holder has an LCD console, Bluetooth capability and a 40-pound flywheel. It tracks RPMs, heart rate, calories, time and distance. Try it with the Peloton app.

Schwinn Fitness IC3, $699 (reduced from $799)

Yosuda indoor cycling bike: $220

Yosuda via Amazon

This stationary bike has a belt-driven system for a smooth and quiet ride, an adjustable non-slip handlebar and a tablet holder. Its LCD monitor tracks time, speed, distance and calories burned. There is a water bottle holder and wheels on the bike, so that it can easily be moved.

Yosuda indoor cycling bike, $220 with coupon (reduced from $440)

Sunny Health & Fitness indoor exercise bike: $370

Sunny Health & Fitness

This spin bike has a weighted flywheel and quiet belt drive system. It has an adjustable seat and handlebars, plus a water bottle holder. Stream your workout on your TV or a laptop in front of you, or invest in a tablet holder for this bike's handlebars, as it doesn't come with a tablet or workout streaming subscription.

Sunny Health & Fitness indoor exercise bike, $370 (reduced from $399)

The best rowing machine deals

Rowing has become the hot new fitness trend. Shake up your fitness routine in 2023 with a new rower for your home gym.

Echelon Sport exercise rower: $297

Walmart

The Echelon sport exercise rower features 32 levels of magnetic resistance and a built-in tablet holder (up to 12.9 inches). It easily folds up when not in use for easy storage.

The Echelon Sport exercise rower includes a 30-day free trial membership to Echelon Premiere, with more than 40 daily live and 15,000 on-demand fitness classes. (Echelon Premiere costs $34.99 per month after that; membership is not required to use the rower.)

Echelon Sport exercise rower, $297 (reduced from $597)

