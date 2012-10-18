What led to Aaron Dean's manslaughter conviction, and what's next?
A Tarrant County jury found the former Fort Worth police officer guilty of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Atatiana Jefferson.
After the verdict came in, Atatiana Jefferson's uncle, LaPaca Jefferson, says his heart sank.
A Tarrant County jury has found former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean guilty of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Atatiana Jefferson.
The former Fort Worth police officer is accused of murdering Atatiana Jefferson inside her home back in 2019.
After nearly eight hours of deliberations, the jury did not reach a verdict.
The murder trial for former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean is now in its sixth day.
A jury is expected to begin deliberating Wednesday in Fort Worth in the murder trial of former police officer Aaron Dean.
The former Fort Worth police officer is accused of murdering Atatiana Jefferson inside her home back in 2019.
He began crying as he recalled the shot, then again as he talked about entering the house, and seeing a child in the room with the person he shot.
The murder trial for former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean is now in its fourth day.
The break gives Dean's legal team plenty of time to prepare defense strategies and witnesses before next week, if they call any at all.
Prosecutors spent about two and half days making their case that Aaron Dean committed murder when he shot Atatiana Jefferson in 2019.
The former officer is accused of killing Atatiana Jefferson in 2019.
The minutes and actions leading up to the fatal shooting of Atatiana Jefferson were laid out in a murder trial Tuesday, including the complete recording from the body camera of the man who shot her, former police officer Aaron Dean.
The former officer is accused of murdering Atatiana Jefferson in 2019.
Atatiana Jefferson's nephew was the first witness called to the stand on Dec. 5. He was inside the home when she was shot and killed three years ago.
The former officer is accused of murdering Atatiana Jefferson in 2019.
The decision Aaron Dean in that moment, and what the jury believes about it, will determine if he remains free or spends up to life in prison.
Here is a full breakdown of the aftermath of Jefferson's shooting death.
Jury selection will extend into a fifth day in the high-profile murder trial of Aaron Dean, who when he was a police officer shot and killed a woman in her home in 2019.
Jury selection is scheduled to continue Thursday, with the goal of seating a jury before the end of the week.
Jury selection started Monday afternoon in Fort Worth for the murder trial of Aaron Dean, a former police officer who shot and killed Atatiana Jefferson in her home in 2019.
Reports of Lane's death come a day before jury selection is set to begin in Dean's trial for the 2019 murder of Atatiana Jefferson.
Their statements are key to a new push to move the approaching murder trial for former officer Aaron Dean out of Tarrant County.
The court from witnesses from both sides in the trial to decide what punishment Dean will receive for manslaughter.
