Google: Searches for the National Hockey League are at an all-time high in the U.S.

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

Here's what Dallas Stars fans are searching for on Google
Searches for the National Hockey League are at an all time high in the U.S., according to Google.

Here's what fans are searching for in relation to the NHL – and it's no coincidence that the NHL is trending higher now that the Stanley Cup Playoffs are underway. Here in DFW, the Dallas Stars are driving that interest.

Stars vs. Avalanche

Since defeating the Las Vegas Golden Knights in Round 1, the Stars are in Round 2, facing the Colorado Avalanche. 

What is the Dallas Stars' Round 2 playoff schedule?

  • Game 1: May 7 - final score 4-3, Avalanche
  • Game 2: May 9 at 8:30 p.m.
  • Game 3: May 11 at 9 p.m.
  • Game 4: May 13 
  • Game 5: May 15
  • Game 6: May 17
  • Game 7: May 19

How many rounds are in the Stanley Cup Playoffs?

There are four rounds total - Round 1, Round 2, division finals and the Stanley Cup Final. Currently, all teams in the playoffs are in Round 2.

Game 7

Hockey fans in Dallas-Fort Worth are searching the term 'Game 7.'

As of Sunday night, Stars head coach Pete DeBoer has gone 8-0 in Game 7s in his career, spanning his career with four teams. That includes a second-round series win with the Stars against the Seattle Kraken last year.

Julia Falcon

First published on May 9, 2024 / 1:39 PM CDT

