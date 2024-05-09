Weather Alert continues for North Texas with severe storms, hail, strong winds

NORTH TEXAS — The Weather Alert remains in place through Thursday evening as severe storms are ongoing across the area.

Severe storms have been ongoing since midday with many reports of very large hail. Some up to the size of tennis balls.

Radar remains very active and will make for a tricky evening drive for some.

Scattered severe storms will continue to develop through the evening hours.

The main threat is very large hail to the size of baseballs.

Storms will come to an end shortly after sunset with the loss of daytime heating.

Friday is the pick of the week with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 80s.

If you are hoping to get outside this weekend, Saturday is the better option as rain and a few storms return on Mother's Day.

Temperatures will be noticeably cooler only topping out in the 70s this weekend.