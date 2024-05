Mavs create pop-up fan photo-op along I-35 Mavericks fans going to the game in Oklahoma have a unique chance to document their trip. The Mavs created a pop-up photo opp along I-35 heading to Oklahoma City. It looks like a Mavs storefront. The franchise wants you to take a picture there and share it on social media. Someone will win a pair of tickets and Mavs gear for Game 4 on Monday in Dallas.