Dallas City Council approves bringing professional women's soccer team to Cotton Bowl

By Julia Falcon

CBS Texas

DALLAS — Another professional women's league is coming to town.

During the Dallas City Council meeting on May 8, the council approved a plan that will bring a women's professional soccer team to play at the Cotton Bowl for two years.

This comes exactly two weeks after the city council unanimously approved for the Dallas Wings to play in the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas Memorial Auditorium, moving the WNBA team from Arlington to Dallas. 

The city says the team is part of a new league with seven other teams located across the country. There is a scheduled expansion of six more teams in the coming years. 

The season will kick off on August 16. The name of the team hasn't been said but an official announcement will come from the team on May 9, the city says.

"I am thrilled that Dallas will bring a professional women's soccer team to our city and am so excited to take a ten minute DART ride to the Cotton Bowl to see them play in just a few months," said Council Member Chad West.

First published on May 8, 2024 / 12:03 PM CDT

