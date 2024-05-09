Experts say drop in FAFSA applications could indicate low fall college enrollment

NORTH TEXAS — As May and June mark peak graduation months, a notable shift is occurring among high school graduates this year. Instead of following traditional college paths, many are exploring alternative routes.

Fernando Sanchez, a recent graduate from Mary Grimes High School in Carrollton, is one such student choosing a different path.

Two weeks after graduation, Sanchez has decided against college to pursue a career in barbering, a skill he has honed over the last five years.

"School was just hard for me. Why not start my career cutting hair and make some money?" he said.

His story is not unique in his circle.

"A lot of them are doing construction, concrete, or welding," Sanchez added, noting that many of his friends are also bypassing college to avoid the burden of student debt.

The shift toward trade and technical careers is becoming more apparent. For instance, Grand Prairie ISD expanded from 11 career and technical programs to over 30 in about the last decade.

It indicates a surge of young adults entering trades directly from high school.

FAFSA application numbers are also telling.

Data from the National College Attainment Network highlights a significant drop in FAFSA applicants this year. Only 35.6% of the class of 2024 nationwide completed a FAFSA by the end of April, down 24.3% from last year.

"FAFSA completion is a really strong indicator that tells us whether students are likely to enroll or not," said MorraLee Keller, from the NCAN. "The outlook is bleak for fall enrollment."

Several factors contribute to the decline in FAFSA applications this year, from a problematic rollout with months-long delays to students simply deciding college isn't the right fit for them.

"Students looking at skilled trades is making a comeback as a viable post-high school option," Keller said.

Sanchez represents many seniors with no plans to apply for college, believing that dedication and passion for a skill can lead to success.

Experts suggest that this fall's enrollment numbers will provide further insight into the current mindset of high school seniors and potentially confirm a significant shift in post-secondary planning.