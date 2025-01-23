Winter weather forces some Metro Detroit school closings into Thursday
The cold weather alert that resulted in hundreds of school closings earlier this week expired mid-day Wednesday; but a fresh burst of snowy weather created a more traditional winter weather travel mess on Thursday.
As a result, some of metro Detroit's school districts have announced yet another day of closings or virtual learning.
Here are the latest reports.
Latest school closing and delays for Southeast Michigan
Delays on this page are current as of