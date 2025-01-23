Watch CBS News
Local News

Winter weather forces some Metro Detroit school closings into Thursday

By Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Live
CBS News Detroit Live

The cold weather alert that resulted in hundreds of school closings earlier this week expired mid-day Wednesday; but a fresh burst of snowy weather created a more traditional winter weather travel mess on Thursday.

As a result, some of metro Detroit's school districts have announced yet another day of closings or virtual learning. 

Here are the latest reports.

Latest school closing and delays for Southeast Michigan

Delays on this page are current as of

Paula Wethington
305121824-489312553203941-3021118012841833711-n.jpg

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.