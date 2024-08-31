University of Michigan athletic department finds new retailer

(CBS DETROIT) — The University of Michigan athletic department has a new retailer.

In a release Saturday, the athletic department said they've entered into a 10-year partnership with Legends Global Merchandise.

The university says "Legends will have exclusive rights to manage, operate, sell and distribute all Michigan-licensed merchandise."

The "official team store" will continue under the M Den name. The university says they're also working to find a new off-campus location.

The former M Den owners, Heritage Collegiate Apparel, filed for bankruptcy earlier this month. The company also shut down three of its locations and said employees were offered positions at its remaining locations. It's unknown if the closed locations will reopen.