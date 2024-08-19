University of Michigan retailer The M Den closes two more locations after filing bankruptcy

(CBS DETROIT) — The M Den, the official retailer for the University of Michigan Athletics, announced on Monday that it had closed two more stores days after filing for bankruptcy.

In a social media update, Heritage Collegiate Apparel said the Briarwood Mall store in Ann Arbor and the Detroit store are closed effectively immediately. The company says employees were offered positions at the remaining locations, which include the store on U of M's campus.

"This decision was not made lightly, and we deeply appreciate the support and loyalty you've shown us over the years at these locations. Our other locations, as well as our online store, remain open to continue serving you with the same passion and dedication," the company said in a statement.

Heritage Collegiate filed for bankruptcy last week a day after closing its Novi store. The company says it hopes to complete a potential sale soon.