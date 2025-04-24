Watch CBS News
Who is Tyleik Williams, Detroit Lions' first-round pick in 2025 NFL draft?

DeJanay Booth-Singleton
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
The Detroit Lions selected defensive tackle Tyleik Williams as the 28th pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

The Virginia native attended Ohio State University, where he earned third-team All-Big Ten honors. Williams started 13 games in the 2024 season for the Buckeyes, who recently won the national championship. 

At Ohio State, Williams's career included 136 tackles, 27 tackles for losses totaling 97 yards, 11.5 quarterback sacks, 10 pass break-ups, and four quarterback hurries.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 27: Tyleik Williams #DL40 of Ohio State participates in a drill at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 27, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Lions earned the 28th pick in the first round following their impressive 15-2 record in the 2024 season. The team needs to restructure its defensive line after being plagued with injuries, including Aidan Hutchinson and Alim McNeil. 

The team struggled defensively to stay afloat in games and had to sign players from other teams' practice squads to fill the void. Hutchinson's 2024 season was cut short after he injured his left tibia in Week 6. McNeill suffered a torn right ACL towards the end of last season.  

