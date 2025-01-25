Detroit Lions promoting Kelvin Sheppard to defensive coordinator

(CBS DETROIT) — The Detroit Lions have found their replacement for former defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

CBS News Detroit sports anchor Rachel Hopmayer confirmed Saturday that the team is promoting linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard to the role.

Sheppard, 37, joined Detroit's staff as outside linebackers coach in 2021 — the same year Dan Campbell was named head coach.

The former pro linebacker was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

He spent eight seasons in the league with five different teams, including the Lions. During that time, Sheppard accumulated 400 tackles, three sacks and two interceptions

According to the Lions, he spent 2020 with the Louisiana State University Tigers as the team's director of player development.

Sheppard says he has grown to model a lot of his coaching style after Glenn, including how to be tough on players without devaluing them.

"I've never seen a guy [Glenn] that can be so hard on people without demeaning them," Sheppard said during an interview with Hopmayer last month. "That's probably the biggest thing that I've learned, and I've kind of intertwined into my style, because I know how kind of hands-on, passionate and aggressive I can be, and that doesn't come off well to everybody, and so I've learned from AG there's times you've got to pull back, and make sure you're being demanding, but not demeaning."