Lions lose Alim McNeil to torn ACL, Carlton Davis fractures jaw, per report

One-on-one with former Detroit Lions wide receiver and CBS anchor Nate Burleson

One-on-one with former Detroit Lions wide receiver and CBS anchor Nate Burleson

One-on-one with former Detroit Lions wide receiver and CBS anchor Nate Burleson

(CBS DETROIT) — The injuries continue to pile up for the Detroit Lions' defense.

On Monday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that defensive tackle Alim McNeill suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's 48-42 loss to the Buffalo Bills, while cornerback Calton Davis fractured his jaw. McNeil's season has ended, while Davis will undergo surgery and is out indefinitely.

McNeil suffered the injury during the third quarter of Sunday's game, which saw the Lions' franchise-record win streak end at 11 straight. The defensive tackle ranks second behind the injured Aidan Hutchinson in total sacks with 3.5, while Davis ranks fourth on the team in total tackles with 56 and third in interceptions with two.

The Lions also lost defensive back Khalil Dorsey on Sunday to an ankle injury. Dorsey was placed on a backboard and had to be carted off the field after colliding with teammate Ezekiel Turner while defending a pass in the second quarter. Dorsey is considered one of Detroit's key special teams players.

Detroit has had a slew of notable injuries to its defensive starters this season. Hutchinson, Alex Anzalone, Marcus Davenport, Malcolm Rodriguez, John Cominsky, Derrick Barnes, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Emmanuel Moseley and Ennis Rakestraw are currently on injured reserve.

Anzalone, who broke his left forearm in Detroit's 52-6 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, is expected to return after Christmas and in time for a Lions playoff run, while Hutchinson, who broke his leg last month in Detroit's win over the Dallas Cowboys, could possibly return for the Super Bowl.

Despite Sunday's loss to the Bills, the Lions still lead the NFC at 12-2 and return to the road Sunday against the Chicago Bears.