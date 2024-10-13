Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson carted off in third quarter against Cowboys with leg injury

Walz visiting Macomb County, Jill Biden in Michigan next week and more top stories

Walz visiting Macomb County, Jill Biden in Michigan next week and more top stories

Walz visiting Macomb County, Jill Biden in Michigan next week and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was carted off the field with a serious injury to his left leg on a sack of Dallas' Dak Prescott in the third quarter.

The team quickly ruled him out for the remainder of the game with a lower leg injury.

There was a delay of about 10 minutes as medical personnel tended to Hutchinson while players from both teams made a large circle around the second overall pick in the 2022 draft.

After Hutchinson was loaded onto a cart with a cast on his leg, teammates and Dallas players reached over to pat the 24-year-old.

Hutchinson was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month for September, tallying 6.5 sacks. In Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he registered a career-high 4.5 sacks.

contributed to this report.