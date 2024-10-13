Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson carted off in third quarter against Cowboys with leg injury
(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was carted off the field with a serious injury to his left leg on a sack of Dallas' Dak Prescott in the third quarter.
The team quickly ruled him out for the remainder of the game with a lower leg injury.
There was a delay of about 10 minutes as medical personnel tended to Hutchinson while players from both teams made a large circle around the second overall pick in the 2022 draft.
After Hutchinson was loaded onto a cart with a cast on his leg, teammates and Dallas players reached over to pat the 24-year-old.
Hutchinson was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month for September, tallying 6.5 sacks. In Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he registered a career-high 4.5 sacks.