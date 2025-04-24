Lions NFL draft tracker for Detroit's 2025 picks

The Detroit Lions are gearing up to bring new faces to the team in the 2025 NFL draft. The team, which finished last season with a 15-2 record, received the 28th overall pick in the first round.

Here's what to know about the Lions' picks in this year's draft.

Who has the Lions drafted so far?

Tyleik Williams, Pick No. 1: Defensive tackle Tyleik Williams from Ohio State was the Lions' first-round pick Thursday night. The Virginia native earned third-team All-Big Ten honors. Williams started 13 games in the 2024 season for the Buckeyes, who recently won the national championship.

At Ohio State, Williams's career includes 136 tackles, 27 tackles for losses totaling 97 yards, 11.5 quarterback sacks, 10 pass break-ups, and four quarterback hurries.

What positions do the Lions need to draft in 2025?

According to NFL analysts, the team's top need picks are for the offensive line, defensive line and wide receiver.

After several injuries plagued some top starters, including Aidan Hutchinson and Alim McNeill, the Lions would need to reconstruct their defense. The team struggled defensively to stay afloat in games and had to sign players from other teams' practice squads to fill the void. Hutchinson's 2024 season was cut short after he injured his left tibia in Week 6. McNeill suffered a torn right ACL towards the end of last season.

One position to pay close attention to is the right guard after Kevin Zeitler signed with the Tennessee Titans. The 13-year veteran started 16 of 17 regular-season games last season. The team could consider drafting a backup guard and moving 2024 draft Christian Mahogany to the forefront.

Who did the Detroit Lions draft in 2024?

Terrion Arnold, cornerback, Alabama

Ennis Rakestraw Jr., cornerback, Missouri

Giovanni Manu, offensive tackle, University of British Columbia

Sione Vaki, running back/safety, Utah

Mekhi Wingo, defensive tackle, LSU

Christian Mahogany, guard, Boston College

What picks did the Detroit Lions have in 2024?

The Lions had six picks during the first six rounds of the 2024 NFL draft.

Round 1, No. 24 overall

Round 2, No. 61 overall

Round 4, No. 126 overall

Round 4, No. 132 overall

Round 6, No. 189 overall

Round 6, No. 210 overall