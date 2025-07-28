Watch CBS News
Tracking more extreme heat for Southeast Michigan in Monday

By Troy Bridges

/ CBS Detroit

Tracking heat! NEXT Weather Forecast 7/28/2025
Tracking heat! NEXT Weather Forecast 7/28/2025 03:20

(CBS DETROIT) Hot temperatures continue across Southeast Michigan. As temperatures rise, do does the humidity.

The dewpoint forecast shows moisture in the "swampy" category. 

dewpoint-forecast.png

There is a heat advisory for all of Southeast Michigan from 10AM Monday until 10PM.

heat-alerts.png

Feels like temperatures will be in the mid and upper 90s for Monday afternoon and early evening. 

graf-lr-4k-temps-feels.png

Actual air temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s. A new boundary move in, cooling temperatures into the upper 70s For the end of the week.

