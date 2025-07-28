Tracking more extreme heat for Southeast Michigan in Monday

(CBS DETROIT) Hot temperatures continue across Southeast Michigan. As temperatures rise, do does the humidity.

The dewpoint forecast shows moisture in the "swampy" category.

There is a heat advisory for all of Southeast Michigan from 10AM Monday until 10PM.

Feels like temperatures will be in the mid and upper 90s for Monday afternoon and early evening.

Actual air temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s. A new boundary move in, cooling temperatures into the upper 70s For the end of the week.