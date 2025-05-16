Three tornadoes touch down across Southeast Michigan, NWS confirms

The National Weather Service confirmed three tornadoes touched down across Southeast Michigan after overnight severe storms on Thursday.

Officials say no fatalities were reported, but the tornadoes caused tree damage.

Damage surveys found that an EF-1 tornado was detected in Livingston County between Stockbridge and Gregory. NWS says the tornado lasted about two minutes with winds peaking at 90 mph.

An EF-0 tornado touched down near Atlas in Genesee County, causing damage near Maple Avenue and Atlas Road. It ended north of the village of Goodrich. NWS says the tornado lasted about three minutes and peaked at 75 mph.

According to NWS, another EF-0 was confirmed in Saginaw County. Officials say the tornado hit St. Charles, Michigan, lasting about five minutes with an estimated 85 mph of peak winds.

Additionally, CBS-affiliate WLNS in Lansing reported that an EF-1 tornado was confirmed in Eaton County. That tornado was detected north of Charlotte and moved to the Lansing area. Two other tornadoes were confirmed near Battle Creek.

Michigan has already seen a busier-than-usual tornado season for 2025, with the number of tornadoes reported earlier this year beating the annual average of 16. After severe weather on March 30, NWS reported 14 tornadoes that touched down across lower Michigan. Two other tornadoes were confirmed in Branch County on April 2.