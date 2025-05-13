Severe storms possible in Southeast Michigan late Thursday night

With the heat comes a renewed risk of storms, and we have plenty of heat this week.

Thursday will be a beautiful day with sunshine and warm temperatures. The issue will be late Thursday night.

All the unstable air of the day, our storm fuel, typically begins to subside overnight.

Thursday will be no different, but our gas tank will be much larger than it has been during the past few nighttime events, so the severe weather risk is likely to continue into the night, which is why southeast Michigan has a shot.

Most of the mitten is highlighted in a slight risk (two out of five) for severe storms Thursday night.

Our main window is between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m.

Most modeled timelines put the line of storms in southeast Michigan closer to 1 a.m. and exiting the region by 3 a.m.

With the speed of arrival and the linear form, wind is a primary concern, as is hail.

There is an isolated tornado risk, but that risk is much higher on the west side of the state.

There are quite a few more details to narrow down, and plenty of time to do that, but it's worth looking at your severe weather plans now because this risk is concentrated in the middle of the night.

It's essential to have a way to get alerts while you are asleep, like a phone notification that will override your silent settings, or a weather radio.

Make sure you have a plan of where to go if a stronger warning is issued, and be sure to practice with your family as well.

You don't want to worry in the middle of the night while everyone is sleepy this way.

The NEXT Weather Team will keep you posted on any changes to the forecast, including timing and specific risks, as we get closer.