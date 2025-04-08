Michigan sees nearly a year's worth of tornadoes within one week

The National Weather Service continues to research tornado reports from the March 30 and April 2 severe weather outbreaks in the Great Lakes region.

NWS confirmed 12 tornadoes touched down across Lower Michigan on March 30, and an additional two tornadoes were reported in Branch County on April 2. Michigan typically sees 15 to 16 tornadoes a year on average.

Michigan is split up among multiple National Weather Service bureaus, with the tornado reports coming from counties that are covered by the Detroit, Grand Rapids and Northern Indiana offices. Regardless of which NWS office is involved with the verification, the reports all get listed in the NWS Storm Prediction Center database. While the Michigan twisters all were relatively small, their paths and locations could be tracked.

The March 30 outbreak resulted in a total of 45 confirmed tornadoes across several states, the NWS Storm Prediction Center database shows.

For the week of March 30, tornadoes were reported in the following Michigan counties:

Branch County: 2

Cass County: 2

Ingham County: 2

Ionia County: 2

Kent County: 3

Monroe County: 1

Newaygo County: 1

Shiawassee County: 1

The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-0 tornado touched down south of Milan, Michigan, during Sunday's storm on March 30, 2025. NEXT Weather Detroit

For information about emergency preparedness kit suggestions, and recommended places at home or away in response to a tornado warning, go to www.michigan.gov/miready. The main instruction is to get into the lowest level of a building, away from windows, to wait out a tornado warning.

The video above aired on April 1, 2025.